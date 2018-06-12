- English
A Benefit of Blessings
Apollo marks annual spring fundraiser
Story by Desiree Johnson
Photos by Cristóbal Vivar
The Apollo was alight.
The legendary theater welcomed revelers for its 13th Annual Spring Gala Benefit Concert last week.
The gala is the organization’s largest fundraising event of the year, supported by sponsors American Airlines, Coca-Cola, BNY Mellon and CBS. It raised more than $2 million dollars, which fund the theater’s
arts, education and community initiatives.
The gala chairs were Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, and Charles Phillips, software business executive.
“It’s a blessing,” beamed Jonelle Procope, Apollo President and CEO. “This is the Apollo, [this is about] the iconic stature of what the theater means.”
The June 4th red carpet was filled with guests, honorees and performers, including those who would be part of the tribute concert to the music of the 90’s. Among those taking a turn onstage at the mic were superstars Tony Toni Tone, Salt-N-Pepa, Brandy and the trio Bell Biv DeVoe.
“The Tree of Hope has life,” said Ronnie DeVoe, referring to the iconic stump on the Apollo stage that has long been believed to offer performers a last bit of luck.
“When you look at people that graced the stage, from the James Browns to the Gladys Knights to the Michael Jacksons, it breeds energy into you,” said DeVoe. “So every time we get the chance to grace this stage, just to refuel for the next five to ten years of history and success, we do it.”
“Whenever we’re on the stage, it’s just an honor and we’re filled with so much gratitude,” added his bandmate Ricky Bell.
Actor David Alan Grier served as the evening’s host, and noted that his professional trajectory was tied to the theater.
“I first performed here in 1987,” he said. “I’ve performed here a bunch of times, and to come back is a pleasure. Anytime I can come back and help out [I do.].”
Once inside, guests enjoyed a trip down memory lane with 90’s classics “Poison,” “Push It,” and “What About Us?” performed live.
The stage veterans were joined by a few fresh faces, including Aidan Doran.
The 14-year-old is already a three-time winner of the theater’s Amateur Night, “The Stars of Tomorrow.”
The contest was first introduced in 1934 and has been a mainstay of the theater’s presentations.
“The Apollo has given me numerous opportunities to prove that I was good enough,” said Doran. “It has really given me a chance to sing in front of a big crowd of people and really show what I have.”
“It’s surreal,” he said of performing his soulful songs on the piano. “The feeling is just pure enjoyment. There’s no worries going through my head. It’s just the best feeling ever.”
Actor and musician LL Cool J presented the Corporate Award to SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein in recognition of the company’s “outstanding contributions in performing arts and community leadership.” The partnership has helped to bring performances from Paul McCartney, James Taylor, Pitbull and U2 to the Apollo stage.
“It’s a great honor,” said Greenstein. “This is a special building with special history, unique in our culture and [SiriusXM has] been a supporter of it since the infancy of our company. It’s very special to see people get the feeling I get every time I walk in that building.”
After the concert, revelers were led by The Marching Cobras to an after-party with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a polished dance floor.
“The Apollo is such a great organization,” said Kiara Reed, a member of the Apollo’s Young Producers Club. The program is for alumni of the Apollo Theater Academy and looks to connect young artists with creative spaces and experiences. “It’s like the spread of black art. I learn so much. There’s a plethora of black art, theater and politics.”
Roland Whitley, who traveled from Bridgeport, Connecticut, said he wouldn’t have missed the experience.
“I brought her out here,” said Whitley as his reached his hand towards his partner, Requelinda Cabral. The two have been together for 22 years. “It was a surprise, she didn’t know where we were going.”
Whitely said the evening had surpassed his expectations.
“This is history, blackness, power, strength and love altogether,” he said.
For more, please visit www.apollotheater.org.
Un beneficio de bendiciones
El Apollo celebra recaudación anual de fondos de primavera
Historia por Desiree Johnson
Fotos por Cristóbal Vivar
El Apolo estaba iluminado.
El legendario teatro dio la bienvenida a los juerguistas para su 13ª Gala y Concierto Anual de beneficencia de primavera la semana pasada.
La gala es el evento anual de recaudación de fondos más grande de la organización, respaldada por los patrocinadores American Airlines, Coca-Cola, BNY Mellon y CBS. Recaudó más de $2 millones de dólares, que financian las iniciativas artísticas, educativas y comunitarias del teatro.
Los presidentes de gala fueron Robert Kraft, propietario de los New England Patriots, y Charles Phillips, ejecutivo de negocios de software.
“Es una bendición”, dijo Jonelle Procope, presidenta y directora general del Apollo. “Esto es el Apollo, [de esto se trata] la importancia icónica de lo que significa el teatro”.
La alfombra roja del 4 de junio estuvo llena de invitados, homenajeados y artistas, incluyendo a quienes formarían parte del concierto tributo a la música de los 90. Entre los presentes en el escenario al micrófono estuvieron las superestrellas Tony Toni Tone, Salt-N-Pepa, Brandy y el trío Bell Biv DeVoe.
“El Árbol de la Esperanza tiene vida”, dijo Ronnie DeVoe, refiriéndose al emblemático difumino en el escenario de Apolo que durante mucho tiempo se ha creído que ofrece suerte a los artistas intérpretes o ejecutantes.
“Cuando miras a las personas que han honrado el escenario, desde James Brown hasta los Gladys Knights y Michael Jackson, te genera energía”, dijo DeVoe. “Así que cada vez que tenemos la oportunidad de honrar este escenario, solo para repostar durante los próximos cinco o diez años de historia y éxito, lo hacemos”.
“Cada vez que estamos en el escenario, es sencillamente un honor, y estamos llenos de tanta gratitud”, agregó su compañero de banda Ricky Bell.
El actor David Alan Grier fue el presentador de la noche y destacó que su trayectoria profesional estaba ligada al teatro.
“Actué aquí por primera vez en 1987”, dijo. “He actuado aquí un montón de veces, y regresar es un placer. Cada vez que puedo regresar y ayudar [lo hago]”.
Una vez dentro, los invitados disfrutaron de un viaje por los recuerdos con los clásicos de los 90 “Poison”, “Push It” y “What About Us?”, en vivo.
A los veteranos del escenario se les unieron algunas caras nuevas, incluyendo a Aidan Doran.
El chico de 14 años ya ganó tres veces la Noche de aficionados del teatro, “Las estrellas del mañana”.
El concurso se presentó por primera vez en 1934 y ha sido uno de los pilares de las presentaciones del teatro.
“El Apollo me ha dado numerosas oportunidades para demostrar que soy lo suficientemente bueno”, dijo Doran. “Realmente me ha dado la oportunidad de cantar frente a una gran multitud y mostrar lo que tengo”.
“Es surrealista”, dijo al interpretar sus canciones conmovedoras en el piano. “El sentimiento es puro placer. No hay preocupaciones pasando por mi cabeza. Es la mejor sensación de todas”.
El actor y músico LL Cool J presentó el Premio Corporativo a Scott Greenstein, presidente y director de contenidos de SiriusXM en reconocimiento a las “contribuciones destacadas de la compañía en artes escénicas y liderazgo comunitario”. La asociación ha ayudado a llevar actuaciones de Paul McCartney, James Taylor, Pitbull y U2 al escenario del Apollo.
“Es un gran honor”, dijo Greenstein. “Este es un edificio especial con una historia especial, único en nuestra cultura y [SiriusXM ha] sido un partidario de él desde el inicio de nuestra empresa. Es muy especial ver a las personas tener la sensación que percibo cada vez que entro en ese edificio”.
Después del concierto, los participantes fueron llevados por las Marching Cobras a una fiesta posterior con cócteles, entremeses y una pista de baile pulida.
“El Apollo es una gran organización”, dijo Kiara Reed, miembro del Club de Productores Jóvenes del Apollo. El programa es para ex alumnos de la Academia del Teatro Apollo y busca conectar a artistas jóvenes con espacios y experiencias creativas. “Es como la difusión del arte africano. Aprendo mucho. Hay una plétora de arte africano, teatro y política”.
Roland Whitley, quien viajó desde Bridgeport, Connecticut, dijo que no se habría perdido la experiencia.
“La traje aquí”, dijo Whitley mientras alcanzaba su mano hacia su pareja, Requelinda Cabral. Los dos han estado juntos durante 22 años. “Fue una sorpresa, ella no sabía a dónde íbamos”.
Whitely dijo que la noche había superado sus expectativas.
“Esto es historia, negrura, poder, fuerza y amor por completo”, dijo.
Para más, por favor visite www.apollotheater.org.