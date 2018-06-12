A Benefit of Blessings

Apollo marks annual spring fundraiser

Story by Desiree Johnson

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

The Apollo was alight.

The legendary theater welcomed revelers for its 13th Annual Spring Gala Benefit Concert last week.

The gala is the organization’s largest fundraising event of the year, supported by sponsors American Airlines, Coca-Cola, BNY Mellon and CBS. It raised more than $2 million dollars, which fund the theater’s

arts, education and community initiatives.

The gala chairs were Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, and Charles Phillips, software business executive.

“It’s a blessing,” beamed Jonelle Procope, Apollo President and CEO. “This is the Apollo, [this is about] the iconic stature of what the theater means.”

The June 4th red carpet was filled with guests, honorees and performers, including those who would be part of the tribute concert to the music of the 90’s. Among those taking a turn onstage at the mic were superstars Tony Toni Tone, Salt-N-Pepa, Brandy and the trio Bell Biv DeVoe.

“The Tree of Hope has life,” said Ronnie DeVoe, referring to the iconic stump on the Apollo stage that has long been believed to offer performers a last bit of luck.

“When you look at people that graced the stage, from the James Browns to the Gladys Knights to the Michael Jacksons, it breeds energy into you,” said DeVoe. “So every time we get the chance to grace this stage, just to refuel for the next five to ten years of history and success, we do it.”

“Whenever we’re on the stage, it’s just an honor and we’re filled with so much gratitude,” added his bandmate Ricky Bell.

Actor David Alan Grier served as the evening’s host, and noted that his professional trajectory was tied to the theater.

“I first performed here in 1987,” he said. “I’ve performed here a bunch of times, and to come back is a pleasure. Anytime I can come back and help out [I do.].”

Once inside, guests enjoyed a trip down memory lane with 90’s classics “Poison,” “Push It,” and “What About Us?” performed live.

The stage veterans were joined by a few fresh faces, including Aidan Doran.

The 14-year-old is already a three-time winner of the theater’s Amateur Night, “The Stars of Tomorrow.”

The contest was first introduced in 1934 and has been a mainstay of the theater’s presentations.

“The Apollo has given me numerous opportunities to prove that I was good enough,” said Doran. “It has really given me a chance to sing in front of a big crowd of people and really show what I have.”

“It’s surreal,” he said of performing his soulful songs on the piano. “The feeling is just pure enjoyment. There’s no worries going through my head. It’s just the best feeling ever.”

Actor and musician LL Cool J presented the Corporate Award to SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein in recognition of the company’s “outstanding contributions in performing arts and community leadership.” The partnership has helped to bring performances from Paul McCartney, James Taylor, Pitbull and U2 to the Apollo stage.

“It’s a great honor,” said Greenstein. “This is a special building with special history, unique in our culture and [SiriusXM has] been a supporter of it since the infancy of our company. It’s very special to see people get the feeling I get every time I walk in that building.”

After the concert, revelers were led by The Marching Cobras to an after-party with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a polished dance floor.

“The Apollo is such a great organization,” said Kiara Reed, a member of the Apollo’s Young Producers Club. The program is for alumni of the Apollo Theater Academy and looks to connect young artists with creative spaces and experiences. “It’s like the spread of black art. I learn so much. There’s a plethora of black art, theater and politics.”

Roland Whitley, who traveled from Bridgeport, Connecticut, said he wouldn’t have missed the experience.

“I brought her out here,” said Whitley as his reached his hand towards his partner, Requelinda Cabral. The two have been together for 22 years. “It was a surprise, she didn’t know where we were going.”

Whitely said the evening had surpassed his expectations.

“This is history, blackness, power, strength and love altogether,” he said.

For more, please visit www.apollotheater.org.