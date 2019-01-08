- English
“A bad thing”
Straphangers react to 168th Street station work
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
The closure has commenced.
No, not the partial federal government shutdown, but the year-long halt of 1 train service at the 168th Street subway station, which began this past weekend.
The line will bypass the heavily used station until January 2020 while four elevators leading to the 1 train platform are completely replaced.
Elevators are required to access the station’s 1 train platform, which is located deep below the ground.
The station will remain open for A and C train service during the work period.
Just prior to the shutdown, commuters shared their opinions on the station work. While some said they would simply take the A or C to 168th instead, others who are reliant on the 1 said the outage would be an inconvenience.
“I think it sucks,” said Kelly, a second year student at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. “I don’t live near the A train, so I’ll either have to add another 15 minutes to my commute walking to an A station or spend more money on cabs.”
Dr. Paul Applebaum, a physician at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, said the shutdown “makes life a little bit harder” for 1 train riders attempting to get to work near the 1 train.
“The A is still running here, but if you can’t take the A, it’s going to mean longer commutes.” he said.
“It’ll definitely be annoying for a whole year,” said Ario, a local student.
Chelsea, a Starbucks employee, said she was surprised to learn of the 1 train service change the day before it started. She expressed concern about being able to make it to work on time for 4:30 a.m. at the store, located just above the subway station
“I wasn’t even aware of it until just now,” she said of the shutdown. “It’s not convenient for me to take the A train, so I’m going to have to figure it out.”
Luis Caba, another commuter who relies on the 1 train for his daily work commute, estimated that having to take a different train would take him “about 20 minutes longer.”
Caba seemed resigned to a lengthier commute. “It’ll take people more time, but it’s something you have to do,” he said.
Jean-Louis Sánchez, who takes the 1 train uptown to visit family once a week, said the elevator work would be a deterrent for making the trip.
“I might end up coming uptown less, or maybe paying for an Uber if I do,” he said.
A commuter named Zak said the MTA did not promote the service change enough, and only give riders about two-and-a-half weeks’ notice.
“I really didn’t hear anything about it until today,” he said. “It’s really unusual not to hear about something this big.”
Local resident Martina questioned why the MTA needed to shut down all of station’s elevators at once, noting the plans to fully shut down the L train were recently changed into a less burdensome approach.
“Why can’t they just work on one elevator at a time? They don’t need to shut them all at once,” she scoffed.
“People have to go to work, and the buses take too long, and you need to stand out in the cold,” she added. “This is a bad thing.”
For more information, please visit mta.info.
“Es algo malo”
Pasajeros reaccionan al cierre de la estación de la calle 168
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
El cierre ha comenzado.
No, no el cierre parcial del gobierno federal, sino la interrupción de un año del servicio del tren en la estación del metro de la calle 168 del norte del condado, que comenzó el pasado fin de semana.
La vía pasará por alto la muy utilizada estación hasta enero de 2020, mientras que serán reemplazados por completo cuatro ascensores que conducen a la plataforma del tren 1.
Se requiere que los ascensores accedan a la plataforma del tren 1 de la estación, que se encuentra muy por debajo del suelo.
La estación permanecerá abierta para el servicio de los trenes A y C durante el período de trabajo.
Justo antes del cierre, los viajeros compartieron sus opiniones sobre las obras en la estación. Si bien algunos dijeron que simplemente tomarían el A o el C en lugar del 168, en cambio, otros que dependen del 1 dijeron que la interrupción sería un inconveniente.
“Creo que apesta”, dijo Kelly, estudiante de segundo año en la Facultad Vagelos de Médicos y Cirujanos de la Universidad Columbia. “No vivo cerca del tren A, así que tendré que agregar otros 15 minutos a mi camino a una estación A o gastar más dinero en taxis”.
El Dr. Paul Applebaum, médico del Hospital NewYork-Presbyterian, dijo que el cierre “hace que la vida sea un poco más difícil” para los pasajeros del 1 tren que intentan llegar al trabajo cerca del tren 1.
“El A todavía está funcionando aquí, pero si usted no puede tomar el A, va a significar desplazamientos más largos”, dijo.
“Definitivamente será molesto por todo un año”, dijo Ario, un estudiante local.
Chelsea, una empleada de Starbucks, dijo que se sorprendió al enterarse del cambio en el servicio de tren el día anterior a su inicio. Ella expresó su preocupación por poder llegar a tiempo para trabajar a las 4:30 a.m. en la tienda, ubicada justo arriba de la estación de metro.
“No estaba al tanto de eso hasta ahora”, dijo sobre el cierre. “No es conveniente para mí tomar el tren A, así que tendré que resolverlo”.
Luis Caba, otro viajero que depende del tren 1 para su viaje diario de trabajo, estimó que tener que tomar un tren diferente le llevaría “unos 20 minutos más”.
Caba parecía resignado a un viaje más largo. “Le tomará más tiempo a la gente, pero es algo que se tiene que hacer”.
Jean-Louis Sánchez, quien toma el tren 1 para visitar a la familia una vez a la semana, dijo que el trabajo en el ascensor sería un inconveniente.
“Podría terminar viniendo menos al norte del condado, o tal vez pagar por un Uber si lo hago”, dijo.
Un viajero llamado Zak dijo que la MTA no promovió el cambio de servicio lo suficiente y que solo dio a los usuarios un aviso de aproximadamente dos semanas y media.
“Realmente no escuché nada al respecto hasta hoy”, dijo. “Es muy inusual no escuchar algo sobre algo tan grande”.
La residente local Martina cuestionó por qué la MTA necesita cerrar todos los ascensores de la estación a la vez, y señaló que los planes para cerrar completamente el tren L se convirtieron recientemente en un enfoque menos molesto.
“¿Por qué no pueden simplemente trabajar en un ascensor a la vez? No es necesario cerrar todos a la vez”, se burló.
“La gente tiene que ir a trabajar, los autobuses demoran demasiado y tienes que salir al frío”, agregó. “Esto es algo malo”.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite mta.info.