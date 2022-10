Back of the Ballot

Election initiatives poised to impact racial equity

By Gregg McQueen

Members of the commission rallied to raise awareness.

Flip it. Turn it over. Check the back.

Just don’t leave your voting site without looking at the back of your ballot.

As New Yorkers prepare to head to the polls for the 2022 general election on Nov. 8, officials are urging voters to “flip the ballot.”

A series of proposals that appear on the back of the ballot will give voters a say in determining the future of racial equity in New York City.

One proposal would add a “statement of values” to the City Charter, another would establish a Racial Equity Office, Plan and Commission, while a third proposal would require the city to report annually on the true cost of living.

The general election will be held on November 8, while an early voting period begins on October 29.

The ballot initiatives are spearheaded by the city’s Racial Justice Commission (RJC), a group created last year and tasked with examining structural racism within the city.

“The intent is for racial equity to be at the heart of city government,” said RJC Executive Director Harold Miller. “To make sure that all New Yorkers, no matter who you are, have access and opportunities to exercise power, and leave with dignity.”

Formed in 2021 as a charter revision commission, the RJC examined the City Charter to identify structural barriers facing Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian, Pacific Islander, Middle Eastern and all people of color and developed the ballot proposals aimed at reducing barriers and promoting racial equity.

On October 13, the RJC joined with elected officials on the steps of City Hall to launch the #FlipTheBallot campaign, an outreach effort to inform voters about the proposals up for a vote on the back of the ballot form.

With election day rapidly approaching, the RJC is in a full court press to connect with voters about ballot initiatives.

“We have events in all five boroughs, both directly from the commission, or with over 30 community-based organization partners that are working on the ground every day,” Miller said.

“The [CBOs] are doing their own events, talking about the ballot measures while they’re helping their clients,” he said. “We’re using all sorts of tactics to reach as many New Yorkers as possible.”

On October 29, RJC will sponsor a dominoes tournament and outreach event in Washington Heights, aiming to use the opportunity to draw crowds and inform uptown residents of the proposals.

The event will be held at Plaza de Las Americas at West 175th Street and Broadway from 12 to 3 p.m.

“It’s mostly a race against time to educate people about the ballot questions before they head to the polls,” said Miller.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the formation of the commission in March 2021.

At the City Hall rally, New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams called the ballot proposals an “unprecedented” opportunity.

“After selecting your preferred candidates, it is critical that all voters flip the ballot and also cast their vote on three ballot proposals,” she said.

“These questions…will strengthen the diversity of our city, will strengthen the opportunities that must be offered to diverse communities that make up this city, and eventually make our democracy stronger for all of us,” said Congressman Adriano Espaillat.

The first ballot proposal would add a preamble to the City Charter acknowledging that the city must concern itself with eliminating racial disparities. Currently, the city charter does not have a preamble.

“More and more agencies are doing work around inclusion, and the administration as a whole is focusing on it, but it’s not embedded into the City Charter,” Miller said. “If these were to pass, it would outlast this administration and any administration to follow.”

Among other measures, the second ballot proposal would amend the City Charter to require citywide and agency-specific Racial Equity Plans every two years, along with reported data.

“It’s telling city agencies that racial equity should be at the core of what you’re doing,” said Miller. “Instead of doing annual plans, where you may not get a full picture of how things are going, we figure two years will give you a clearer sense. We want agencies to have the ability to re-evaluate the process.”

It would also create a Commission on Racial Equity, appointed by City elected officials. This Commission would identify and propose priorities to inform the racial equity planning process and review agency and citywide Racial Equity Plans.

The final ballot measure would task city government with creating a “true cost of living” measure to track how much the actual cost in New York City of meeting essential needs while accounting for food, childcare, and housing expenses.

“Every question and every ballot measure is an opportunity to decide the future of our city,” said RJC Commissioner Jennifer Jones Austin. “Those are opportunities we can’t waste — and the important initiatives on this year’s ballot are no different. The Racial Justice Commission is proud to work alongside our partners to raise awareness of the importance of voting in this upcoming election.”

On October 26, the RJC staged another rally near City Hall prior to a City Council hearing on the ballot proposals.

In the hearing, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams testified that the ballot proposals were an important milestone for the city.

“We have a duty to rework the codification of our City’s Charter to address the persistent racism, inequality, and inequity,” he said. “It is about time to address the barriers Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian, Pacific Islander, Middle Eastern, and all People of More Color in New York City face on a daily basis, as well as the additional barriers faced by LGBTQ+ and Disabled People of Color, antisemitism, islamophobia, just to name some.”

“If these proposals pass, we will be able to move towards an equitable and just city. This will bring new opportunities to those who have disproportionately been negatively impacted for generations,” Williams said. “I hope as a city we can move forward with these proposals after this upcoming election.”

For more information, please visit racialjustice.cityofnewyork.us.