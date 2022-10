We Can’t Turn Our Backs on Puerto Rico…Again

By Kirsten Gillibrand

There was great irony in the fact that Hurricane Fiona devastated Puerto Rico almost exactly on the fifth anniversary of Hurricane María, a stark reminder that history repeats itself.

Hurricane Fiona could not have come at a worse time for La Isla del Encanto, which is still slowly recovering from the devastation of Hurricane María that hit the island 5 years ago. Even before Hurricane Fiona made landfall, thousands of homes in Puerto Rico still had nothing more than a blue tarp for a roof.

“We cannot repeat the mistakes of the past,” writes Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Can you imagine what it would be like to live without a roof for so long? With a hurricane approaching your house?

It is simply unacceptable that we have fellow Americans living in Puerto Rico under these conditions. These are United States citizens and we need to support them in their time of greatest need.

Hurricane Fiona wreaked havoc five years after María tore through the Caribbean.

I applaud President Biden for issuing a disaster declaration for Puerto Rico, which opens up government funding to help people pay for temporary housing, home repairs, and uninsured property losses. Puerto Rico can now also access federal funds for debris removal, emergency protective measures, and hazard mitigation measures.

But despite the lessons learned from Hurricane María, we still need to do more to help Puerto Rico rebuild and improve its infrastructure, including its roads, bridges, sewage systems, and especially the island’s fragile power grid. We must ensure that Puerto Rico’s infrastructure is resilient enough to withstand future storms.

Gillibrand stands with Mayor Eric Adams, who recently visited the impacted area.

The Biden administration can only do so much without more funding and support from Congress. We need to help Puerto Rico not only survive and recover, but also build back stronger and better, in a more resilient and sustainable way.

I called on Congress to approve emergency supplemental funding as soon as possible for short-term and long-term disaster recovery, including at least $2.9 billion for the Disaster Relief Fund. I also asked for $1 billion in nutritional aid for Puerto Rico. I am pleased that after I made the request, the Continuing Resolution passed by Congress included the authorities to spend up to $18.8 billion from the Disaster Relief Fund.

Additionally, I introduced legislation to allow Puerto Rico to participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The Puerto Rico Nutrition Assistance Fairness Act of 2022 would repair the injustice done to Puerto Rico when it was excluded from the SNAP program in 1981. It makes no logical sense that Puerto Ricans residing on the mainland have access to the SNAP program while Puerto Ricans on the island, who are U.S. citizens, are deprived of the same rights as their continental counterparts.

“We still need to do more to help Puerto Rico rebuild and improve its infrastructure,” says Gillibrand.

We also need to be prepared to provide assistance to our neighbors in the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean nations affected by Hurricane Fiona.

Puerto Ricans and Dominicans form vibrant and essential communities that play an important role in New York State. But unless we act quickly to provide desperately needed help, the well-being of millions of American citizens and our neighbors could be at stake.

Five years after Hurricane María, we cannot repeat the mistakes of the past. We need to unite and support Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. That’s the American way.

Kirsten Gillibrand has served as a United States Senator from New York since 2009. For more, please visit gillibrand.senate.gov.