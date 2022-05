Know Your Rights as a Protester

The Legal Aid Society has released a Know Your Rights guide on police encounters for New Yorkers.

This guide advises New Yorkers on their rights as protesters; offers general information to those who are arrested; provides information on how to ensure digital security and how to prevent New York Police Department (NYPD) surreptitious DNA collection; describes the protections afforded by the Right To Know Act; details rights for photo and video recording; and explains how to proceed if your rights have been violated.

“All too often, New Yorkers are unaware of their rights when protesting, which can have devastating consequences and lead to police abuse and contact with the criminal legal system,” said Jennvine Wong, Staff Attorney with the Criminal Defense Practice’s Special Litigation Unit at The Legal Aid Society. “It is essential that those who choose to protest in the days ahead are fully informed and are prepared for a variety of scenarios.”

You Have the Right to Protest

You do not need a permit to march on the sidewalk, as long as you do not block pedestrian traffic. A permit may be required to march in the street or gather in a city park.

You have a right to hold signs and hand out flyers.

Even if you follow these rules, the police may issue a dispersal order. If they do, they need to provide clear notice and an opportunity for you to leave the area.

What to Do if You Are Stopped by Officers

Officers are required to tell you their name, rank, command, and the reason you are being stopped.

“Am I free to leave?” You can ask whether you are free to leave. If the officer says you are not free to leave, you can ask the officer for the basis of the stop.

“I do not consent to any searches.” You do not have to consent to a search of your person or property.

You do not have to carry identification with you, and officers are not permitted to extend stops in order to run a records search for warrants, i-cards, or other records.

At the end of those interactions, regardless of whether you were given a summons or ticket, they should, upon your request, give you a business card that has their name, rank, badge number, and their command.

During the following interactions, officers must identify themselves, provide the reason for the interaction, and give you a business card without your having to ask for it: If they suspect you are involved in criminal activity, including if you are stopped. If they frisk or search you. If they stop you at most roadblocks and checkpoints.



Officers are required to provide specific information.

What to Do if You Are Arrested

You have the right to remain silent. If you choose to talk to the police, it can be used against you. Don’t tell the police anything except your name, address, and date of birth.

If you’re arrested, ask for a lawyer immediately. Write the phone number for the NYC Chapter of the National Lawyers Guild on your arm: 212-679-6018. You can call that number if you witness an arrest, too.

If bail is set and you can’t afford it, ask your lawyer about contacting a bail fund.

Protect Your Digital Security

Carry as few electronic devices as possible.

Disable face/fingerprint unlock on your phone. Use 6+ digit passcodes, preferably alphanumeric.

Don’t consent to a search of your devices. Do not unlock your device for police.

Use the Signal app to communicate with others. Enable the disappearing messages feature.

Turn off GPS, NFC, Bluetooth, WiFi, and any location services.

Review your social media privacy settings to limit who can see your posts and accounts.

Avoid tagging or posting identifiable images of people without their permission. Doing so puts activists, organizers, and other individuals at risk for additional surveillance and retaliation. Use your best judgment.

Wearing sunglasses and a hat with your face mask will make it more difficult for facial recognition to be used against you.

Don’t try to remotely wipe your device because police will secure against that and it can result in additional criminal charges.

Pay for your Metrocards in cash. Paying with a credit card connects the Metrocard and your movements to your identity.

Legal representation is available.

Prevent Against NYPD Surreptitious DNA Collection

DNA testing can detect as little as one skin cell left at a location – it can track where you’ve been. In New York, the police are required to get a warrant before taking your DNA, but there are instances wherein they can work around it.

Don’t consent to the police taking your DNA swab without a warrant or court order.

Don’t drink, smoke, or chew gum in police custody. If you do, the police can take the used item to test your DNA.

If you do drink, smoke, or eat, tell the police you want to take your items with you and that you do not consent to your DNA being tested.

Try to keep your mask and other PPE as you go through the arrest process. If the police take it, tell them you do not consent to any testing of your DNA.

If you are a parent whose child is in custody, tell the police that you do not consent to any taking of your child’s DNA either through a swab or from something your child ate or drank.

Rights for Photos and Video Recording

You have a right to record the police as long as you are not interfering with the discharge of their law enforcement duties. Keep a safe distance when recording to avoid being accused of interfering with legitimate law enforcement operations.

Police officers may not confiscate or demand to view your photographs or video without a warrant, nor may they delete data under any circumstances.

What to Do if Your Rights Have Been Violated

When you can, write down everything you remember, including the officers’ badge and patrol car numbers.

Get contact information for witnesses.

Take photographs of any injuries. Get medical treatment right away if you need it, and ask for a copy of any medical records.

Once you have all of this information, you can file a written complaint with the NYPD’s internal affairs division or the Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB).

If you are interested in pursuing a civil claim, make sure to consult with a lawyer as soon as you can about filing a notice of claim.

Disclaimer

The information in this document has been prepared by The Legal Aid Society for informational purposes only and is not legal advice. This information is not intended to create, and receipt of it does not constitute, an attorney-client relationship. You should not act upon any information without retaining professional legal counsel.

For more, please visit legalaidnyc.org.