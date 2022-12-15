$9 million for mental health programs

New funding has been allocated for a series of mental health initiatives.

As announced by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., the new grants totaling $9 million will be executed in partnership with the CUNY Institute for State and Local Governance (ISLG) and will stem from funds seized from major banks in the course of criminal investigations.

The investments will fund programs within neighborhoods and at criminal court arraignment in order to interrupt persistent recidivism and improve public safety by connecting at-risk individuals with long-term services such as supportive housing and treatment.

“The Covid-19 pandemic destabilized our communities in unprecedented ways and contributed to the profound mental health and substance use crisis gripping our city today,” said Bragg. “The $9 million mental health investment we are announcing today is rooted in an understanding that true and lasting public safety requires investment in our friends, family, and neighbors who are struggling to get the support they need.”

“By investing in preventative efforts, we are making it clear that the criminal justice system must not be the main vehicle for addressing mental and behavioral health,” he added.

The initiative includes up to $6 million for “Neighborhood Navigators,” professionally trained individuals to work directly with unhoused individuals who may have mental health challenges or substance use issues and connect them with services. Navigators will connect individuals with food, clothing, medical supplies, and other key services.

In addition, Bragg’s office will provide up to $3 million to place “Court-Based Navigators” in all criminal court arraignment parts. These trained individuals will serve a similar high-needs population to the Neighborhood Navigators and will additionally focus on individuals who have a history of recidivism.

According to the Manhattan DA’s office, programs will be informed by input from Manhattan community-based organizations and residents on what they have found to be the most successful strategies for creating safe communities.

Engagement with the programs will be voluntary.

Bragg said the initiative is based upon his belief that keeping people safe requires “strengthening their connections to resources in their own neighborhoods” that can help them to lead healthy and successful lives.

The Manhattan DA’s office is currently seeking proposals from community-based organizations to develop networks of Neighborhood Navigators within the following communities: Washington Heights/Inwood, Central and East Harlem, Chinatown, Lower East Side, Hell’s Kitchen, and Chelsea.

“The key to stronger, healthier communities comes from within those communities themselves, from the people who walk the streets every day,” said CUNY ISLG Director Michael Jacobson. “Data has shown time and time again that long-term success happens when people experiencing housing insecurity or behavioral health issues feel they can trust those trying to help them. These programs tap into that well of trust — along with evidence-based practices and the breadth of the City’s service organizations — to work hand-in-hand with people so they can thrive.”

For more information, please visit www.manhattanda.org.