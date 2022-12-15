$9 million for mental health programs
Nueve millones de dólares para programas de salud mental
New funding has been allocated for a series of mental health initiatives.
As announced by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., the new grants totaling $9 million will be executed in partnership with the CUNY Institute for State and Local Governance (ISLG) and will stem from funds seized from major banks in the course of criminal investigations.
The investments will fund programs within neighborhoods and at criminal court arraignment in order to interrupt persistent recidivism and improve public safety by connecting at-risk individuals with long-term services such as supportive housing and treatment.
“The Covid-19 pandemic destabilized our communities in unprecedented ways and contributed to the profound mental health and substance use crisis gripping our city today,” said Bragg. “The $9 million mental health investment we are announcing today is rooted in an understanding that true and lasting public safety requires investment in our friends, family, and neighbors who are struggling to get the support they need.”
“By investing in preventative efforts, we are making it clear that the criminal justice system must not be the main vehicle for addressing mental and behavioral health,” he added.
The initiative includes up to $6 million for “Neighborhood Navigators,” professionally trained individuals to work directly with unhoused individuals who may have mental health challenges or substance use issues and connect them with services. Navigators will connect individuals with food, clothing, medical supplies, and other key services.
In addition, Bragg’s office will provide up to $3 million to place “Court-Based Navigators” in all criminal court arraignment parts. These trained individuals will serve a similar high-needs population to the Neighborhood Navigators and will additionally focus on individuals who have a history of recidivism.
According to the Manhattan DA’s office, programs will be informed by input from Manhattan community-based organizations and residents on what they have found to be the most successful strategies for creating safe communities.
Engagement with the programs will be voluntary.
Bragg said the initiative is based upon his belief that keeping people safe requires “strengthening their connections to resources in their own neighborhoods” that can help them to lead healthy and successful lives.
The Manhattan DA’s office is currently seeking proposals from community-based organizations to develop networks of Neighborhood Navigators within the following communities: Washington Heights/Inwood, Central and East Harlem, Chinatown, Lower East Side, Hell’s Kitchen, and Chelsea.
“The key to stronger, healthier communities comes from within those communities themselves, from the people who walk the streets every day,” said CUNY ISLG Director Michael Jacobson. “Data has shown time and time again that long-term success happens when people experiencing housing insecurity or behavioral health issues feel they can trust those trying to help them. These programs tap into that well of trust — along with evidence-based practices and the breadth of the City’s service organizations — to work hand-in-hand with people so they can thrive.”
For more information, please visit www.manhattanda.org.
Se han asignado nueve millones de financiación a una serie de iniciativas de salud mental.
Según ha anunciado el fiscal del distrito de Manhattan, Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., las nuevas subvenciones se ejecutarán en asociación con el Instituto para la Gobernanza Estatal y Local (ISLG, por sus siglas en inglés) de CUNY y procederán de fondos incautados a grandes bancos en el curso de investigaciones penales.
Las inversiones financiarán programas dentro de los barrios y en las comparecencias ante los tribunales penales con el fin de interrumpir la reincidencia persistente y mejorar la seguridad pública conectando a las personas en situación de riesgo con servicios a largo plazo como tratamiento y vivienda de apoyo.
“La pandemia de Covid-19 desestabilizó a nuestras comunidades de una forma sin precedentes y contribuyó a la profunda crisis de salud mental y consumo de sustancias que afecta hoy a nuestra ciudad”, afirmó Bragg. “La inversión de 9 millones de dólares en salud mental que anunciamos hoy se basa en la comprensión de que una seguridad pública verdadera y duradera requiere invertir en nuestros amigos, familiares y vecinos que luchan por conseguir el apoyo que necesitan”.
“Al invertir en esfuerzos preventivos, dejamos claro que el sistema de justicia penal no debe ser el principal vehículo para abordar la salud mental y conductual”, añadió.
La iniciativa incluye hasta 6 millones de dólares para los “navegadores de barrio”, personas formadas profesionalmente para trabajar directamente con las personas sin vivienda que pueden tener problemas de salud mental o problemas de consumo de sustancias y ponerlas en contacto con los servicios. Los navegadores pondrán a las personas en contacto con alimentos, ropa, suministros médicos y otros servicios esenciales.
Además, la oficina de Bragg aportará hasta $3 millones para colocar “navegadores judiciales” en todos los juzgados de instrucción de causas penales. Estas personas formadas atenderán a una población con necesidades similares a las de los navegadores de barrio y se centrarán además en personas con antecedentes de reincidencia.
Según la oficina del fiscal del distrito de Manhattan, los programas se basarán en las aportaciones de las organizaciones comunitarias y los residentes de Manhattan sobre las estrategias que consideran más eficaces para crear comunidades seguras.
La participación en los programas será voluntaria.
Bragg dijo que la iniciativa se basa en su creencia de que para mantener a la gente segura es necesario “fortalecer sus conexiones con los recursos en sus propios barrios” que pueden ayudarles a llevar una vida sana y exitosa.
La fiscalía de Manhattan está buscando propuestas de organizaciones comunitarias para desarrollar redes de orientadores vecinales en las siguientes comunidades: Washington Heights/Inwood, Harlem Central y del Este, Chinatown, Lower East Side, Hell’s Kitchen y Chelsea.
“La clave para que existan comunidades más fuertes y sanas procede de las propias comunidades, de la gente que camina por las calles cada día”, dijo el director del ISLG de la CUNY, Michael Jacobson. “Los datos han demostrado una y otra vez que el éxito a largo plazo se produce cuando las personas que sufren inseguridad en la vivienda o problemas de salud conductual sienten que pueden confiar en quienes intentan ayudarles. Estos programas aprovechan ese pozo de confianza -junto con las prácticas basadas en la evidencia y la amplitud de las organizaciones de servicios de la ciudad- para trabajar mano a mano con la gente para que puedan prosperar”.
Para más información, por favor visite www.manhattanda.org.