Dawn of La Doña

Theater group envisions new tomorrow

By Sherry Mazzocchi

In the year 3050, a formerly dystopian country demands that immigrants assimilate. Forced to speak English, they must also surrender personal items from their former homes and forget who they are. Instead, rebels form “a joyful revolution.”

Doña Mañana is elected as the nation’s first female Afro-Latina President. Together with her team of former revolutionaries, Doña Mañana strives for full liberation — without sliding back into old patterns of oppression.



Doña Mañana (Miss Tomorrow) is the newest production by the non-profit People’s Theatre Project. Deeply rooted in the uptown communities of Northern Manhattan and the Bronx, the ever-growing theatrical company managed to sustain and even flourish during a pandemic. Doña Mañana kicks off PTP’s 13th season on September 17 at The Riverside Theatre.

While another theater company might have subjected cautious and pandemic-weary audiences to a performance rooted in viruses and climate disasters, PTP chose to set its sights far into the future, with a deeply resonant play full of hope and spiritual evolution.

“It is a letter to our future selves, of what the world would look like when we have dismantled all of those systems that often not allow us to be ourselves,” said Artistic Director Zafi Dimitropoulou Del Angel. Part of that message, she explained, is creating a multilingual reality where all languages are celebrated, and productive use of technology eases – rather than complicates – communication.

The play is in English, Spanish, Korean and Farsi, and filled with movement and dance. Darian Donovan Thomas performs live music specifically composed for the piece. The year 3050 is treated more as an abstraction, not as a sci-fi experiment. You won’t see flying cars, the director said. The sets are sparse, rendering the play as a more of a poem.

It serves as a formula for growth and a balm for the spirit. “In midst of the last two years, we need verse, we need poetry, we need hope and beauty and knowing that we will overcome and that there is a possibility of healing and liberation,” said Mino Lora, PTP Founding Executive Director. “I feel that the timing of this piece is so needed for so many of us.”

During the dark days of the pandemic, PTP members got tested, then went on a retreat. The company used its own organic process to create the play, which is the third in a trilogy of plays (the first two were Las Mariposas and Somos Más) exploring the immigrant experience.

Lora notes that by 2050, the U.S. is projected to have a smaller white population than people of color, or what is often called “majority minority.” She doesn’t like that term. Instead, she favors “global majority.”

“We are people of color, we are immigrants, and we’re not minorities,” she said. “We are actually the global majority—Black, Brown, and Asian. And so is our cast.”

While Covid has kept us all sheltered in our own silos, Lora said Doña Mañana envisions how we can stay connected to each other.

People’s Theatre Project is the largest performing arts organization north of Harlem. It has a million-dollar budget and a staff of 15. Their performers and designers are all paid for their work. PTP gave up its offices during Covid to work remotely, but it kept the rehearsal space. In addition to main stage productions, PTP teaches performing arts in 17 New York City public schools. Additionally, their Academy program teaches leadership and activism, with six different groups of school children devising their own plays.

PTP provides scholarships for young people, allowing them to attend the programs for free. “It allows for the community to grow,” said Lora, who attributes PTP’s longevity to a blend of consistency and adaptability. “At the end, we are committed to our values and our mission.”

Tickets are $25 for General Admission, and $10 for students and seniors, and can be purchased at www.PTP.nyc. Each performance runs approximately 75 minutes. Proof of full vaccination will be required for all attendees ages 12 and up. Mask wearing is required at all times.

After the premiere at The Riverside Theatre, Doña Mañana will tour throughout New York City from October 18 through December 3, 2021.

Directed by Zafi Dimitropoulou Del Angel and assistant directed by Joshwald Martínez-Peralta, Doña Mañana will feature Reyna Bonaparte, Mayelin Annet Geraldino, Eunji Lim, Chuk Obasi, Journey Peters, Vida Tayebati, and understudies Cynthia Lizardo and Travis Raeburn. The play features original music by Darian Donovan Thomas. The Stage Manager is Alyssa Rios, with Costume Design by Gylanni Carrington, Scenic Design by José Noel, and Lighting Design by Duncan Davies.

For more, please visit peoplestheatreproject.org.