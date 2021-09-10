Healthy How-to

Recipe: Savory Oatmeal

With the start of the school year, mornings call for quick, healthful breakfast moments.

Test Kitchen Chef Sandra Wu describes herself as a creature of habit when it comes to breakfast. “Most mornings, I gravitate towards the same two things for breakfast: a ham, egg and cheese muffin sandwich, or an egg scramble with cheese and veggies,” she says. “When I want to incorporate more fiber, I’ll have oatmeal with some dried fruit and nuts, but I never feel completely satisfied. I always crave something salty afterwards.”

The solution? Savory oatmeal.

Cooked like rice porridge or polenta with savory flavorings, oatmeal can be a filling, healthy breakfast. She recently substituted chicken broth for water, added some greens and herbs, and topped the oatmeal with a fried egg and a smidgeon of smoked trout for protein. A drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil (a good monounsaturated fat) finished things off and kept her full until lunchtime.

Feel free to omit or substitute ingredients such as the trout; make the dish your own.

Source: Williams-Sonoma Test Kitchen, January 2015 | williamssonoma.com

Savory Oatmeal

Ingredients

4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

1 cup baby spinach or arugula

2 green onions, thinly sliced

4 fried eggs

4-ounce fillet smoked trout, flaked

Dill fronds, for garnish

Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

Instructions

In a saucepan, bring the chicken broth to a boil over medium-high heat.

Add the oats, reduce the heat to medium-low, and simmer until the oats are tender and most of the liquid is absorbed, 10 to 12 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper and stir in the spinach until just wilted.

Stir in half of the green onion.

Divide the oatmeal among 4 bowls.

Top each with a fried egg and smoked trout, garnish with remaining green onion and dill, and drizzle with olive oil.

Serves 4.