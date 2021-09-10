- English
Healthy How-to
Recipe: Savory Oatmeal
With the start of the school year, mornings call for quick, healthful breakfast moments.
Test Kitchen Chef Sandra Wu describes herself as a creature of habit when it comes to breakfast. “Most mornings, I gravitate towards the same two things for breakfast: a ham, egg and cheese muffin sandwich, or an egg scramble with cheese and veggies,” she says. “When I want to incorporate more fiber, I’ll have oatmeal with some dried fruit and nuts, but I never feel completely satisfied. I always crave something salty afterwards.”
The solution? Savory oatmeal.
Cooked like rice porridge or polenta with savory flavorings, oatmeal can be a filling, healthy breakfast. She recently substituted chicken broth for water, added some greens and herbs, and topped the oatmeal with a fried egg and a smidgeon of smoked trout for protein. A drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil (a good monounsaturated fat) finished things off and kept her full until lunchtime.
Feel free to omit or substitute ingredients such as the trout; make the dish your own.
Source: Williams-Sonoma Test Kitchen, January 2015 | williamssonoma.com
Savory Oatmeal
Ingredients
- 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
- 1 cup baby spinach or arugula
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
- 4 fried eggs
- 4-ounce fillet smoked trout, flaked
- Dill fronds, for garnish
- Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
Instructions
- In a saucepan, bring the chicken broth to a boil over medium-high heat.
- Add the oats, reduce the heat to medium-low, and simmer until the oats are tender and most of the liquid is absorbed, 10 to 12 minutes.
- Season with salt and pepper and stir in the spinach until just wilted.
- Stir in half of the green onion.
- Divide the oatmeal among 4 bowls.
- Top each with a fried egg and smoked trout, garnish with remaining green onion and dill, and drizzle with olive oil.
Serves 4.
Saludable: paso a paso
Receta: avena salada
Con el comienzo del año escolar, las mañanas exigen momentos de desayuno rápido y saludable.
La chef de Test Kitchen, Sandra Wu, se describe a sí misma como una criatura de hábitos cuando se trata de desayunar. “La mayoría de las mañanas, gravito hacia las mismas dos cosas para el desayuno: un sándwich de muffin de jamón, huevo y queso, o un huevo revuelto con queso y verduras”, dice. “Cuando quiero incorporar más fibra, tomo avena con algunos frutos secos y nueces, pero nunca me siento completamente satisfecha. Siempre anhelo algo salado después”.
¿La solución? Avena salada.
Cocida como crema de avena de arroz o polenta con sabores salados, la avena puede ser un desayuno abundante y saludable. Recientemente sustituyó el agua por caldo de pollo, añadió algunas verduras y hierbas, y cubrió la avena con un huevo frito y una pizca de trucha ahumada como proteína. Un chorrito de aceite de oliva extra virgen (una buena grasa monoinsaturada) terminó con las cosas y la mantuvo llena hasta la hora del almuerzo.
No dude en omitir o sustituir ingredientes como la trucha; haga suyo el platillo.
Fuente: Williams-Sonoma Test Kitchen, enero de 2015 | williamssonoma.com
Avena salada
Ingredientes
- 4 tazas de consomé de pollo bajo en sodio
- 2 tazas de hojuelas de avena tradicional
- Sal Kosher de y pimienta fresca recién molida, al gusto
- 1 taza de espinaca baby
- 2 cebollines, picados
- 4 huevos fritos
- 4onzas de trucha ahumada, desmenuzada
- Ramitas de eneldo, para decoración
- Aceite de oliva extra Virgen, para saltear
Instrucciones
- En una cacerola, hierva el caldo de pollo a fuego medio-alto.
- Agregue la avena, reduzca el fuego a medio-bajo y cocine a fuego lento hasta que la avena esté tierna y se absorba la mayor parte del líquido, de 10 a 12 minutos.
- Sazone con sal y pimienta y agregue las espinacas hasta que se ablanden.
- Agrega la mitad del cebollín.
- Divida la avena en 4 tazones.
- Cubra cada uno con un huevo frito y trucha ahumada, decore con el cebollín restante y el eneldo y rocíe con aceite de oliva.
Rinde 4 porciones.