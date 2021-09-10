Top Stories

Healthy How-to
Saludable: paso a paso 

Recipe: Savory Oatmeal

Get your grains.

With the start of the school year, mornings call for quick, healthful breakfast moments.

Test Kitchen Chef Sandra Wu describes herself as a creature of habit when it comes to breakfast. “Most mornings, I gravitate towards the same two things for breakfast: a ham, egg and cheese muffin sandwich, or an egg scramble with cheese and veggies,” she says. “When I want to incorporate more fiber, I’ll have oatmeal with some dried fruit and nuts, but I never feel completely satisfied. I always crave something salty afterwards.”

The solution? Savory oatmeal.

Cooked like rice porridge or polenta with savory flavorings, oatmeal can be a filling, healthy breakfast. She recently substituted chicken broth for water, added some greens and herbs, and topped the oatmeal with a fried egg and a smidgeon of smoked trout for protein. A drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil (a good monounsaturated fat) finished things off and kept her full until lunchtime.

Feel free to omit or substitute ingredients such as the trout; make the dish your own.

Source:             Williams-Sonoma Test Kitchen, January 2015 | williamssonoma.com

 

Savory Oatmeal

Spinach is a prime leafy green.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
  • 1 cup baby spinach or arugula
  • 2 green onions, thinly sliced
  • 4 fried eggs
  • 4-ounce fillet smoked trout, flaked
  • Dill fronds, for garnish
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

 

Instructions

  • In a saucepan, bring the chicken broth to a boil over medium-high heat.
  • Add the oats, reduce the heat to medium-low, and simmer until the oats are tender and most of the liquid is absorbed, 10 to 12 minutes.
  • Season with salt and pepper and stir in the spinach until just wilted.
  • Stir in half of the green onion.
  • Divide the oatmeal among 4 bowls.
  • Top each with a fried egg and smoked trout, garnish with remaining green onion and dill, and drizzle with olive oil.

 

Serves 4.

Receta: avena salada

Consuma sus granos.

Con el comienzo del año escolar, las mañanas exigen momentos de desayuno rápido y saludable.

La chef de Test Kitchen, Sandra Wu, se describe a sí misma como una criatura de hábitos cuando se trata de desayunar. “La mayoría de las mañanas, gravito hacia las mismas dos cosas para el desayuno: un sándwich de muffin de jamón, huevo y queso, o un huevo revuelto con queso y verduras”, dice. “Cuando quiero incorporar más fibra, tomo avena con algunos frutos secos y nueces, pero nunca me siento completamente satisfecha. Siempre anhelo algo salado después”.

¿La solución? Avena salada.

Cocida como crema de avena de arroz o polenta con sabores salados, la avena puede ser un desayuno abundante y saludable. Recientemente sustituyó el agua por caldo de pollo, añadió algunas verduras y hierbas, y cubrió la avena con un huevo frito y una pizca de trucha ahumada como proteína. Un chorrito de aceite de oliva extra virgen (una buena grasa monoinsaturada) terminó con las cosas y la mantuvo llena hasta la hora del almuerzo.

No dude en omitir o sustituir ingredientes como la trucha; haga suyo el platillo.

Fuente:             Williams-Sonoma Test Kitchen, enero de 2015 | williamssonoma.com

 

Avena salada

Consumir proteínas.

Ingredientes

  • 4 tazas de consomé de pollo bajo en sodio
  • 2 tazas de hojuelas de avena tradicional
  • Sal Kosher de y pimienta fresca recién molida, al gusto
  • 1 taza de espinaca baby
  • 2 cebollines, picados
  • 4 huevos fritos
  • 4onzas de trucha ahumada, desmenuzada
  • Ramitas de eneldo, para decoración
  • Aceite de oliva extra Virgen, para saltear

 

Instrucciones

  • En una cacerola, hierva el caldo de pollo a fuego medio-alto.
  • Agregue la avena, reduzca el fuego a medio-bajo y cocine a fuego lento hasta que la avena esté tierna y se absorba la mayor parte del líquido, de 10 a 12 minutos.
  • Sazone con sal y pimienta y agregue las espinacas hasta que se ablanden.
  • Agrega la mitad del cebollín.
  • Divida la avena en 4 tazones.
  • Cubra cada uno con un huevo frito y trucha ahumada, decore con el cebollín restante y el eneldo y rocíe con aceite de oliva.

 

Rinde 4 porciones.

 

