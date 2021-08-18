- English
Celebrating Black solidarity
Outdoor festival marks resistance and unity
By Gregg McQueen
Black August is upon us.
The annual celebration, which is held throughout the month of August, specifically
Now, after more than a year of all-virtual programming, the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI) is marking Black August and a return to community events with an upcoming outdoor festival.
On Sat., Aug. 21, CCCADI will present its third annual AFRIBEMBÉ Festival: Black Solidarity = Black Freedom. The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Harlem Art Park, located on East 120th Street between Lexington Avenue and Third Avenue.
“It will allow people to not only have a good time with music and food but to see the common thread we share as people of African descent,” said CCCADI Executive Director Melody Capote.
Produced in partnership with Harlem Art Park, the event makes its return to the outdoors after being staged virtually in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Black August began in the 1970’s following the death of George Jackson, an activist and co-founder of the Black Guerilla Family, during an attempted prison escape.
Capote said the festival is intended to celebrate “strides in self-determination and resistance against systemic racism around the world made by our ancestors and revolutionaries.”
In addition to a full slate of live music performances and a food court, attendees will encounter a spot for children’s activities, a marketplace of crafts by local vendors and panel discussions.
“It’s our chance to get back out into the community and celebrate our unity and solidarity,” said Capote. “Hopefully we can educate, entertain and inspire people as well.”
“This is a day where we want to encourage our new generation of activists, our young people, to further the messaging of unity,” she added.
Though AFRIBEMBÉ is free to attend, the number of attendees permitted to enter the festival will be limited, to allow for social distancing due to Covid-19. Attendees who register in advance will be guaranteed entry into the event between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
“All of the artists will be vaccinated. Everyone in attendance must wear masks and have their temperature checked,” Capote said of the safety measures.
The AFRIBEMBÉ celebration grew out of the Loiza Festival, which ran in East Harlem for 50 years and was overseen by CCCADI for its final decade. While that festival focused on Puerto Rican art, music and culture, AFRIBEMBÉ was fashioned to integrate more of the broader African diaspora to reflect the diversity of East Harlem, Capote explained.
“AFRIBEMBÉ is a celebration of all of the diaspora that is not only represented in East Harlem, but throughout the city and throughout the country,” she said. “Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Africa, Puerto Rico are all represented in the day’s event.”
During this year’s festival, the impact of the recent earthquake in Haiti will be acknowledged, Capote said.
Founded in 1976 to advance cultural equity, racial and social justice for African descendant communities, CCCADI is headquartered in a former firehouse on East 125th Street. It produces an array of cultural programming such as art exhibitions, performances and workshops for community members of all ages.
Like many arts-based organizations, CCCADI weathered operational and financial challenges during the pandemic.
“Many of our sister organizations did fold or were on the verge of folding, taking great hits in terms of staff reductions and budget cuts,” Capote said. “Our biggest asset is that we own the building we’re in. A lot of organizations were paying rent in a space that they couldn’t open to the public. Here, we have full control.”
After the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020, CCCADI launched a series of anti-racism training webinars created specifically for arts and cultural organizations. More than 100 organizations signed up for the virtual sessions, which incorporated nine hours of anti-bias training.
The sessions sparked an unexpected financing boost for CCCADI, Capote said.
“What it did was trigger interest from the philanthropic world,” Capote said. “When they saw we were doing this, it triggered interest from funders to support us and to direct their grantees to us for funding. Folks were looking at us as an organization that was a thought leader in that area and wanted to support us.”
The training sessions will resume in the fall, said Capote. “We already have a waiting list for it,” she said.
More than a year removed from the Floyd incident and the flurry of public activism that followed his death, Capote expressed hope that the festival would remind people of the solidarity of the Black community.
“Today, we’re not in the headlines with yet another incident, yet another murder, but we want to remind folks that Black lives do matter,” she said. “Black solidarity is important, and we can do that in celebration of our resilience, our strength and our pain.”
“The festival kind of has a kind of duality to it,” she added. “While we’re in this moment of celebrating being able to come together in person again, we’re also recognizing that we’re working towards freedom and equality and there’s a lot of work left to do.”
AFRIBEMBÉ FESTIVAL: Black Solidarity = Black Freedom will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Harlem Art Park, located on East 120th Street between Lexington and Third Avenues.
Registration and information are available at www.afribembe.com.
To learn more about CCCADI, please visit www.cccadi.org.
Celebrando la solidaridad negra
El festival al aire libre celebra la resistencia y la unidad
Por Gregg McQueen
El Agosto Negro está sobre nosotros.
La celebración anual, que se lleva a cabo durante todo el mes de agosto, conmemora específicamente a los luchadores negros por la libertad y a los presos políticos, y destaca la resistencia contra la opresión racial dentro de los movimientos criminales y de justicia social.
Ahora, después de más de un año de programación totalmente virtual, el Instituto de la Diáspora Africana del Centro Cultural del Caribe (CCCADI, por sus siglas en inglés) celebra el Agosto Negro y un regreso a los eventos comunitarios con un próximo festival al aire libre.
El sábado 21 de agosto, CCCADI presentará su tercer Festival Anual AFRIBEMBÉ: Solidaridad Negra = Libertad Negra. El evento gratuito tendrá lugar de 11 a.m. a 8 p.m. en Harlem Art Park, ubicado en la calle 120 este, entre las avenidas Tercera y Lexington.
“Permitirá a las personas no solo pasar un buen rato con música y comida, sino también ver el hilo conductor que compartimos como afrodescendientes”, dijo la directora ejecutiva de CCCADI, Melody Capote.
Producido en asociación con Harlem Art Park, el evento regresa al aire libre después de ser realizado virtualmente en 2020 debido a la pandemia de Covid-19.
El Agosto Negro de un mes de duración comenzó en la década de 1970 tras la muerte de George Jackson, activista y cofundador de Black Guerilla Family, durante un intento de fuga de la prisión.
Capote dijo que el festival busca celebrar “los avances en la autodeterminación y la resistencia contra el racismo sistémico en todo el mundo realizados por nuestros antepasados y revolucionarios”.
Además de una lista completa de presentaciones de música en vivo y una zona de restaurantes, los asistentes encontrarán un lugar para actividades infantiles, un mercado de artesanías de proveedores locales y paneles de discusión.
“Es nuestra oportunidad de volver a la comunidad y celebrar nuestra unidad y solidaridad”, dijo Capote. “Ojalá podamos educar, entretener e inspirar a las personas también”.
“Este es un día en el que queremos alentar a nuestra nueva generación de activistas, nuestros jóvenes, a promover el mensaje de unidad”, agregó.
Aunque AFRIBEMBÉ es de entrada libre, la cantidad de asistentes que podrán ingresar al festival será limitada para permitir el distanciamiento social debido a la Covid-19. A los asistentes que se registren con anticipación se les garantizará la entrada al evento entre las 11 a.m. y las 2 p.m.
“Todos los artistas estarán vacunados. Todos los asistentes deben usar mascarillas y se les revisará la temperatura”, dijo Capote sobre las medidas de seguridad.
La celebración de AFRIBEMBÉ surgió del Festival Loíza, que se ha desarrollado en East Harlem durante 50 años y estuvo a cargo de CCCADI durante una década. Si bien ese festival se centra en el arte, la música y la cultura puertorriqueña, AFRIBEMBÉ se diseñó para integrar más de la diáspora africana más amplia para reflejar la diversidad de East Harlem, explicó Capote.
“AFRIBEMBÉ es una celebración de toda la diáspora que no solo está representada en East Harlem, sino en toda la ciudad y en todo el país”, dijo. “Haití, República Dominicana, África, Puerto Rico, están todos representados en el evento del día”.
Durante el festival de este año, se reconocerá el impacto del reciente terremoto en Haití, dijo Capote.
Fundado en 1976 para promover la equidad cultural, la justicia racial y social para las comunidades de afro descendientes, CCCADI tiene su sede en una antigua estación de bomberos en la calle 125 este. Produce una variedad de programación cultural, como exposiciones de arte, presentaciones y talleres para miembros de la comunidad de todas las edades.
Como muchas organizaciones basadas en las artes, CCCADI enfrentó desafíos operativos y financieros durante la pandemia.
“Muchas de nuestras organizaciones hermanas se retiraron o estuvieron a punto de hacerlo, y recibieron grandes golpes en términos de reducción de personal y recortes presupuestarios”, dijo Capote. “Nuestro mayor activo es que somos dueños del edificio en el que nos encontramos. Muchas organizaciones pagaban alquiler en un espacio que no podían abrir al público. Aquí, tenemos el control total”.
Después del asesinato de George Floyd por un oficial de policía de Minneapolis en mayo de 2020, CCCADI lanzó una serie de seminarios web de capacitación contra el racismo, creados específicamente para organizaciones artísticas y culturales. Más de 100 organizaciones se inscribieron en las sesiones virtuales, que incorporaron nueve horas de capacitación anti-sesgo.
Las sesiones provocaron un impulso financiero inesperado para CCCADI, dijo Capote.
“Lo que hizo fue despertar el interés del mundo filantrópico”, explicó. “Cuando vieron que estábamos haciendo esto, despertó el interés de los donantes para apoyarnos y dirigir a sus beneficiarios hacia nosotros para obtener fondos. La gente nos veía como una organización con ideas líderes en esa área y quería apoyarnos”.
Las sesiones de capacitación se reanudarán en el otoño, dijo Capote. “Ya tenemos una lista de espera”, comentó.
Más de un año después del incidente de Floyd y la oleada de activismo público que siguió a su muerte, Capote expresó su esperanza de que el festival le recuerde a la gente la solidaridad de la comunidad negra.
“Hoy no estamos en los titulares con otro incidente, con otro asesinato, pero queremos recordarle a la gente que las vidas de los negros sí importan”, dijo. “La solidaridad negra es importante y, a través de ella, podemos celebrar nuestra resistencia, nuestra fuerza y nuestro dolor”.
“El festival tiene una especie de dualidad”, agregó. “Si bien estamos en este momento de celebrar el poder reunirnos en persona nuevamente, también reconocemos que estamos trabajando por la libertad y la igualdad y que queda mucho trabajo por hacer”.
FESTIVAL AFRIBEMBÉ: Solidaridad Negra = Libertad Negra se llevará a cabo el sábado 21 de agosto de 2021 de 11 a.m. a 8 p.m. en Harlem Art Park, ubicado en la calle 120 este, entre las avenidas Tercera y Lexington.
Inscripción e información disponibles en www.afribembe.com.
Para obtener más información sobre CCCADI, por favor visite www.cccadi.org.