Celebrating Black solidarity

Outdoor festival marks resistance and unity

By Gregg McQueen

Black August is upon us.

The annual celebration, which is held throughout the month of August, specifically commemorates Black freedom fighters and political prisoners, and spotlights the resistance against racial oppression within the criminal and social justice movements.

Now, after more than a year of all-virtual programming, the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI) is marking Black August and a return to community events with an upcoming outdoor festival.

On Sat., Aug. 21, CCCADI will present its third annual AFRIBEMBÉ Festival: Black Solidarity = Black Freedom. The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Harlem Art Park, located on East 120th Street between Lexington Avenue and Third Avenue.

“It will allow people to not only have a good time with music and food but to see the common thread we share as people of African descent,” said CCCADI Executive Director Melody Capote.

Produced in partnership with Harlem Art Park, the event makes its return to the outdoors after being staged virtually in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Black August began in the 1970’s following the death of George Jackson, an activist and co-founder of the Black Guerilla Family, during an attempted prison escape.

Capote said the festival is intended to celebrate “strides in self-determination and resistance against systemic racism around the world made by our ancestors and revolutionaries.”

In addition to a full slate of live music performances and a food court, attendees will encounter a spot for children’s activities, a marketplace of crafts by local vendors and panel discussions.

“It’s our chance to get back out into the community and celebrate our unity and solidarity,” said Capote. “Hopefully we can educate, entertain and inspire people as well.”

“This is a day where we want to encourage our new generation of activists, our young people, to further the messaging of unity,” she added.

Though AFRIBEMBÉ is free to attend, the number of attendees permitted to enter the festival will be limited, to allow for social distancing due to Covid-19. Attendees who register in advance will be guaranteed entry into the event between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“All of the artists will be vaccinated. Everyone in attendance must wear masks and have their temperature checked,” Capote said of the safety measures.

The AFRIBEMBÉ celebration grew out of the Loiza Festival, which ran in East Harlem for 50 years and was overseen by CCCADI for its final decade. While that festival focused on Puerto Rican art, music and culture, AFRIBEMBÉ was fashioned to integrate more of the broader African diaspora to reflect the diversity of East Harlem, Capote explained.

“AFRIBEMBÉ is a celebration of all of the diaspora that is not only represented in East Harlem, but throughout the city and throughout the country,” she said. “Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Africa, Puerto Rico are all represented in the day’s event.”

During this year’s festival, the impact of the recent earthquake in Haiti will be acknowledged, Capote said.

Founded in 1976 to advance cultural equity, racial and social justice for African descendant communities, CCCADI is headquartered in a former firehouse on East 125th Street. It produces an array of cultural programming such as art exhibitions, performances and workshops for community members of all ages.

Like many arts-based organizations, CCCADI weathered operational and financial challenges during the pandemic.

“Many of our sister organizations did fold or were on the verge of folding, taking great hits in terms of staff reductions and budget cuts,” Capote said. “Our biggest asset is that we own the building we’re in. A lot of organizations were paying rent in a space that they couldn’t open to the public. Here, we have full control.”

After the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020, CCCADI launched a series of anti-racism training webinars created specifically for arts and cultural organizations. More than 100 organizations signed up for the virtual sessions, which incorporated nine hours of anti-bias training.

The sessions sparked an unexpected financing boost for CCCADI, Capote said.

“What it did was trigger interest from the philanthropic world,” Capote said. “When they saw we were doing this, it triggered interest from funders to support us and to direct their grantees to us for funding. Folks were looking at us as an organization that was a thought leader in that area and wanted to support us.”

The training sessions will resume in the fall, said Capote. “We already have a waiting list for it,” she said.

More than a year removed from the Floyd incident and the flurry of public activism that followed his death, Capote expressed hope that the festival would remind people of the solidarity of the Black community.

“Today, we’re not in the headlines with yet another incident, yet another murder, but we want to remind folks that Black lives do matter,” she said. “Black solidarity is important, and we can do that in celebration of our resilience, our strength and our pain.”

“The festival kind of has a kind of duality to it,” she added. “While we’re in this moment of celebrating being able to come together in person again, we’re also recognizing that we’re working towards freedom and equality and there’s a lot of work left to do.”

AFRIBEMBÉ FESTIVAL: Black Solidarity = Black Freedom will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Harlem Art Park, located on East 120th Street between Lexington and Third Avenues.

Registration and information are available at www.afribembe.com.

To learn more about CCCADI, please visit www.cccadi.org.