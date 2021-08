Wage hike for 4,500 FDNY employees: tentative contract

A tentative contract agreement will raise wages for over 4,500 FDNY employees, improve recruitment and retention and expand a mental health response pilot program.

The agreement with Locals 2507 and 3621 of municipal worker union District Council 37 (DC 37) covers titles such as EMT, Paramedic, EMS Lieutenant, and Fire Protection Inspector.

Announced on August 6 by Mayor Bill de Blasio, Office of Labor Relations Commissioner Renee Campion and union leadership, the deal follows months of negotiations on a new contract for workers who served on the frontlines during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our emergency service workers are heroes who got New York City through the worst crisis in generations and continue to serve our city every day with honor,” said de Blasio. “This agreement increases wages and will allow us to expand our incredible mental health pilot, which has already proven to be an effective way to handle non-violent mental health calls. I thank Commissioner Campion and Henry Garrido for their hard work in coming to this agreement.”

“This important agreement is a testament to this administration’s commitment to treating municipal workers fairly across the bargaining table. We are proud to have reached this agreement with the union that represents our emergency service workers who respond to the needs of city residents each and every day,” said Campion.

In June, the city launched a pilot program to dispatch mental health professionals and paramedics instead of police to respond to certain emergency calls. As part of the deal, the FDNY will train all EMS staff to respond to mental health calls.

The tentative contract agreement covers the period from June 29, 2018 through July 28, 2022, including a six-month contract extension. It includes productivity enhancements tied to increased work hours and the expansion of mental health responses.

“This is an important day for our first responders in Locals 2507 and 3621 who are getting the big raises they deserve,” said Henry Garrido, Executive Director of DC 37. “These members were on the frontlines for Covid-19 helping New Yorkers in need. Our city could not have gotten through without them and we are so grateful for their service.”

Under the agreement, a 6 percent mental health response differential will be provided to EMS employees who are trained and available to be deployed in the expanded version of the mental health pilot program that pairs EMS workers with trained mental health professionals in response to non-violent mental health calls.

“This contract addresses issues that have negatively impacted EMS for many years,” said Vincent Variale, President of DC 37 Local 3621. “While it does not provide parity with the other Uniformed Emergency Services, it does provide financial relief for our EMS members, heroes of NYC.”

“Our men and women have sacrificed so much for our city, they work tirelessly to survive under the current financial climate we live in. My administration started a campaign in recent years to make the public aware of our working and living conditions. This contract brings us closer to what we have been fighting for,” said Oren Barzilay, President of DC 37 Local 2507. “We thank our men and women in EMS and Fire Inspectors for their dedication and professionalism. Let us never forget those who succumbed to illness and injuries performing their duties while working.”

General wage increases under this agreement are as follows:

6/29/18: 2 percent

6/29/19: 2.25 percent

7/29/20: 3 percent

9/12/21: 4 percent

Effective on September 12th, employees will also work 2,088 hours per year; the previous contractual work schedule for most unit employees was 1,957 hours per year. Other economic benefits under the agreement are increases to longevity payments, annuity payments, and uniform allowance payments.

The terms of the agreement must be ratified by union membership.

“FDNY EMTs, Paramedics, and Officers are essential to the safety and health of our city,” said FDNY First Deputy Commissioner Laura Kavanagh. “Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic they once again bravely demonstrated to the world what we all know to be true — they are the very best and deserve to be compensated for the critical emergency medical care they provide to thousands of New Yorkers each day.”