Groups plan national march for voting rights
By Gregg McQueen
Amid growing calls for Congress to pass national voting rights protections, millions of people are making late summer plans that include a million-strong march to spur federal lawmakers to action.
March On for Voting Rights events are planned for Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Houston, Phoenix and Miami on August 28, the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic March on Washington.
The actions are meant to encourage Congress to pass the For the People Act, which would require states to offer same-day voter registration for federal elections, stage early voting for at least two weeks and reduce other barriers to casting a ballot.
“My father used to say that a voteless people is a powerless people, and the most powerful step that we can take is that short step to the ballot box,” said Martin Luther King III, MLK’s eldest son, on an August 6 press call.
Civil rights leaders including King, Rev. Al Sharpton and activist Alejandro Chávez joined voter advocacy groups on the call to discuss plans for the marches and pending legislation.
They pointed to a wave of state-sponsored bills, designed to weaken voter access, that have cropped up since the 2020 election.
“Today, 18 states have signed more than 30 bills into law. They undo so much of the progress that was made in voting access,” said Andi Pringle, Political and Strategic Campaigns Director for March On, which has committed to registering 3 million new voters by the 2022 midterm elections.
“The fight could not be more urgent,” said Stasha Rhodes, Managing Director of Democracy Campaigns at The Hub Project. “If Congress doesn’t act, our democracy will remain in peril and anti-voting rights bills will impact generations to come.”
Advocates also called for the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, a bill that would strengthen parts of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which was diminished by a Supreme Court ruling in 2013.
In the Shelby County v. Holder case, the Supreme Court’s decision that parts of the 1965 act were unconstitutional, “paved the way for state legislatures to introduce voter suppression bills,” said Rhodes.
“We must demand that America become who it ought to be and one of the ways it does that is through its most fundamental right, the right to vote, being expanded,” said King.
In June, President Joe Biden hosted a meeting with civil rights organizations.
“We said there was going to be a summer of activism, a summer of turning up the heat, culminating in marches,” recalled Sharpton, who stressed that activism is essential for bringing transformation within government.
“Achieving change, especially legislative change, is not based on the urgency of the lawmakers — it is based on the urgency of those of us that are going to force the lawmakers,” he remarked. “Nobody got up one morning and said, ‘It’s time to give people a right to vote.’ It was the women’s movement and it was the civil rights movement that made that urgency happen.”
At the meeting with civil rights groups, Biden said he backed the For the People Act and the John Lewis Act, Sharpton said.
But so far, Senate Democrats have struggled to get the bills passed, while Republicans have remained staunchly opposed.
“Lyndon Johnson didn’t lead the Voting Rights Movement; he signed the bill,” said Sharpton. “Joe Biden will sign this bill, and we’re going to be the ones that make sure that there’s something for him to sign.”
Speakers on the press call also lobbied for a Constitutional amendment that would give the District of Columbia full representation in the electoral college system and Congress.
“In our nation’s capital, 700,000 mostly Black and Brown residents in D.C. don’t have a vote in Congress,” Rhodes said.
Dr. King’s historic I Have a Dream speech at the 1963 March on Washington became a catalyst for Congress to pass transformative civil rights and voting rights legislation, Rhodes said.
“Change in our country only comes when the people rise up and demand it,” she remarked.
With Washington D.C. still reeling from the January 6 attack on the Capitol Building, Sharpton insisted that the August marches would be peaceful.
“We do not have people that are marching with weapons, marching with flags of hate,” he said. “They understand that we stand for non-violence. It is not your march if you cannot embrace non-violence.”
Alejandro Chávez, grandson of Cesar Chávez, said the stakes were high for the August 28 marches, which have been organized by groups including National Action Network, Move On, Drum Major Institute, SEIU and Future Coalition.
“I believe this is our I Have a Dream moment. This is our ‘Si Se Puede’ moment, to come together and say ‘This is it,” said Chávez. “It’s about equal rights for everyone across the board.”
“Every American of conscience should recognize this moment as the tipping point that it is,” said Pringle. “This is the moment that either we do what is right and honest, and rescue democracy, or we take a huge step towards autocracy.”
On August 11, Congress adjourned for its August recess without considering the voting rights legislation.
In an early morning session after the chamber approved a budget resolution, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer attempted to bring up three measures via a unanimous consent motion, which failed when the motion was blocked by Republicans.
Afterwards, Schumer said voting reform would be the priority when the Senate resumes business in September.
“Voting rights, voting rights, will be the first matter of legislative business when the Senate returns to session in September. Our democracy demands no less,” said Schumer.
In a statement, Sharpton called for an end to the filibuster in order to get the legislation passed.
“We appealed directly to the members of both the Republican and Democratic parties of Congress to reflect on the history of civil rights leaders who have come before us and to stand in solidarity and strength with the oppressed,” he said. “While we continue forward towards the passage of revised voting rights protection legislation, there is also work to be done to remove the filibuster as a barrier.”
For more information, please visit marchonforvotingrights.org.
“Igualdad de derechos para todos”
Grupos planean marcha nacional por el derecho al voto
Por Gregg McQueen
¿Playa? Por favor.
En medio de las crecientes peticiones para que el Congreso apruebe protecciones nacionales al derecho al voto, millones de personas están haciendo planes para fines del verano que incluyen una marcha de un millón de personas para impulsar a los legisladores federales a actuar.
Los eventos de March On for Voting Rights (Marcha por el derecho al voto, en español) están planeados para Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Houston, Phoenix y Miami el 28 de agosto, aniversario de la histórica Marcha del Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. en Washington.
Las acciones buscan motivar al Congreso a aprobar la Ley Para el Pueblo, que requeriría que los estados ofrezcan el registro de votantes el mismo día para las elecciones federales, organizar la votación anticipada durante al menos dos semanas y reducir otras barreras para emitir un voto.
“Mi padre solía decir que un pueblo sin voto es un pueblo sin poder, y el paso más poderoso que podemos dar es ese pequeño paso hacia las urnas”, dijo Martin Luther King III, el hijo mayor de MLK, en una llamada de prensa del 6 de agosto.
Líderes de derechos civiles, incluidos King, el reverendo Al Sharpton y el activista Alejandro Chávez, se unieron a los grupos de defensa de los votantes en la convocatoria para discutir los planes para las marchas y la legislación pendiente.
Señalaron una ola de proyectos de ley patrocinados por el estado, diseñados para debilitar el acceso de los votantes, que han surgido desde las elecciones de 2020.
“Hoy, 18 estados han promulgado más de 30 proyectos de ley. Deshacen gran parte del progreso que se logró en el acceso al voto”, dijo Andi Pringle, directora de campañas políticas y estratégicas de March On, que se ha comprometido a registrar a 3 millones de nuevos votantes para las elecciones de mitad de período de 2022.
“La lucha no podría ser más urgente”, dijo Stasha Rhodes, directora general de campañas por la democracia en The Hub Project. “Si el Congreso no actúa, nuestra democracia seguirá en peligro y los proyectos de ley contra el derecho al voto afectarán a las generaciones venideras”.
Los defensores también pidieron la aprobación de la Ley de Derechos Electorales John Lewis, un proyecto de ley que fortalecería partes de la Ley de Derechos Electorales de 1965, que fue disminuida por un fallo de la Corte Suprema en 2013.
En el caso Shelby County v. Holder, la decisión de la Corte Suprema de que partes de la ley de 1965 eran inconstitucionales “allanó el camino para que las legislaturas estatales presentaran proyectos de ley de supresión de votantes”, dijo Rhodes.
“Debemos exigir que Estados Unidos se convierta en quien debe ser y una de las formas en que lo hará es a través de su derecho más fundamental, el derecho al voto, ampliado”, dijo King.
En junio, el presidente Joe Biden organizó una reunión con organizaciones de derechos civiles.
“Dijimos que habría un verano de activismo, de subir la temperatura, que culminaría con marchas”, recordó Sharpton, quien enfatizó que el activismo es esencial para lograr la transformación dentro del gobierno.
“Lograr el cambio, especialmente el cambio legislativo, no se basa en la urgencia de los legisladores, sino en la urgencia de aquellos de nosotros que vamos a forzar a los legisladores”, comentó. “Nadie se levantó una mañana y dijo: es hora de darle a la gente el derecho al voto. Fue el movimiento de mujeres y fue el movimiento de derechos civiles el que hizo que sucediera esa urgencia”.
En la reunión con grupos de derechos civiles, Biden dijo que respaldaba la Ley para el Pueblo y la Ley John Lewis, dijo Sharpton.
Pero hasta ahora, los demócratas del Senado han luchado para que se aprueben los proyectos de ley, mientras que los republicanos se han opuesto firmemente.
“Lyndon Johnson no dirigió el Movimiento por el Derecho al Voto; firmó el proyecto de ley”, dijo Sharpton. “Joe Biden firmará este proyecto de ley y nosotros seremos los que nos aseguraremos de que haya algo para que él firme”.
Los oradores en la llamada de prensa también presionaron para una enmienda constitucional que le daría al Distrito de Columbia una representación completa en el sistema de colegios electorales y el Congreso.
“En la capital de nuestra nación, 700,000 residentes en su mayoría negros y marrones en DC no tienen voto en el Congreso”, dijo Rhodes.
El histórico discurso del Dr. King I Have a Dream en la Marcha de 1963 en Washington se convirtió en un catalizador para que el Congreso aprobara leyes transformadoras de derechos civiles y derechos de voto, dijo Rhodes.
“El cambio en nuestro país solo llega cuando la gente se levanta y lo demanda”, comentó.
Con Washington DC aun tambaleándose por el ataque del 6 de enero al Capitolio, Sharpton insistió en que las marchas de agosto serían pacíficas.
“No tenemos gente que esté marchando con armas, marchando con banderas de odio”, dijo. “Entienden que defendemos la no violencia. No es tu marcha si no puedes abrazar la no violencia”.
Alejandro Chávez, nieto de Cesar Chávez, dijo que había mucho en juego para las marchas del 28 de agosto, que han sido organizadas por grupos como National Action Network (Red de Acción Nacional), Move On, Drum Major Institute, SEIU y Future Coalition. “Creo que este es nuestro momento I Have a Dream. Este es nuestro momento ‘sí se puede’, para juntarnos y decir ‘Esto es todo’, dijo Chávez. “Se trata de la igualdad de derechos para todos en todos los ámbitos”.
“Todo estadounidense de conciencia debería reconocer este momento como el punto de inflexión que es”, dijo Pringle. “Este es el momento en que o hacemos lo correcto y honesto y rescatamos la democracia, o damos un gran paso hacia la autocracia”.
El 11 de agosto, el Congreso pospuso la sesión por su receso de agosto sin considerar la legislación sobre el derecho al voto.
En una sesión matutina después de que la cámara aprobara una resolución presupuestaria, el líder de la mayoría del Senado, Chuck Schumer, intentó presentar tres medidas mediante una moción de consentimiento unánime, que fracasó cuando los republicanos bloquearon la moción.
Posteriormente, Schumer dijo que la reforma del voto sería la prioridad cuando el Senado reanude sus actividades en septiembre.
“El derecho al voto, los derechos de votación, serán el primer tema de los asuntos legislativos cuando el Senado regrese a la sesión en septiembre. Nuestra democracia no exige menos”, dijo Schumer.
En un comunicado, Sharpton pidió el fin de las tácticas dilatorias para que se apruebe la legislación.
“Apelamos directamente a los miembros de los partidos republicano y demócrata del Congreso para que reflexionen sobre la historia de los líderes de derechos civiles que nos han precedido y para que se solidaricen con, y apoyen a, los oprimidos”, dijo. “Si bien seguimos avanzando hacia la aprobación de la legislación revisada de protección del derecho al voto, también queda trabajo por hacer para eliminar las tácticas dilatorias como barrera”.
Para más información, por favor visite marchonforvotingrights.org.