“Equal rights for everyone”

Groups plan national march for voting rights

By Gregg McQueen

Beach? Please.

Amid growing calls for Congress to pass national voting rights protections, millions of people are making late summer plans that include a million-strong march to spur federal lawmakers to action.

March On for Voting Rights events are planned for Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Houston, Phoenix and Miami on August 28, the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic March on Washington.

The actions are meant to encourage Congress to pass the For the People Act, which would require states to offer same-day voter registration for federal elections, stage early voting for at least two weeks and reduce other barriers to casting a ballot.

“My father used to say that a voteless people is a powerless people, and the most powerful step that we can take is that short step to the ballot box,” said Martin Luther King III, MLK’s eldest son, on an August 6 press call.

Civil rights leaders including King, Rev. Al Sharpton and activist Alejandro Chávez joined voter advocacy groups on the call to discuss plans for the marches and pending legislation.

They pointed to a wave of state-sponsored bills, designed to weaken voter access, that have cropped up since the 2020 election.

“Today, 18 states have signed more than 30 bills into law. They undo so much of the progress that was made in voting access,” said Andi Pringle, Political and Strategic Campaigns Director for March On, which has committed to registering 3 million new voters by the 2022 midterm elections.

“The fight could not be more urgent,” said Stasha Rhodes, Managing Director of Democracy Campaigns at The Hub Project. “If Congress doesn’t act, our democracy will remain in peril and anti-voting rights bills will impact generations to come.”

Advocates also called for the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, a bill that would strengthen parts of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which was diminished by a Supreme Court ruling in 2013.

In the Shelby County v. Holder case, the Supreme Court’s decision that parts of the 1965 act were unconstitutional, “paved the way for state legislatures to introduce voter suppression bills,” said Rhodes.

“We must demand that America become who it ought to be and one of the ways it does that is through its most fundamental right, the right to vote, being expanded,” said King.

In June, President Joe Biden hosted a meeting with civil rights organizations.

“We said there was going to be a summer of activism, a summer of turning up the heat, culminating in marches,” recalled Sharpton, who stressed that activism is essential for bringing transformation within government.

“Achieving change, especially legislative change, is not based on the urgency of the lawmakers — it is based on the urgency of those of us that are going to force the lawmakers,” he remarked. “Nobody got up one morning and said, ‘It’s time to give people a right to vote.’ It was the women’s movement and it was the civil rights movement that made that urgency happen.”

At the meeting with civil rights groups, Biden said he backed the For the People Act and the John Lewis Act, Sharpton said.

But so far, Senate Democrats have struggled to get the bills passed, while Republicans have remained staunchly opposed.

“Lyndon Johnson didn’t lead the Voting Rights Movement; he signed the bill,” said Sharpton. “Joe Biden will sign this bill, and we’re going to be the ones that make sure that there’s something for him to sign.”

Speakers on the press call also lobbied for a Constitutional amendment that would give the District of Columbia full representation in the electoral college system and Congress.

“In our nation’s capital, 700,000 mostly Black and Brown residents in D.C. don’t have a vote in Congress,” Rhodes said.

Dr. King’s historic I Have a Dream speech at the 1963 March on Washington became a catalyst for Congress to pass transformative civil rights and voting rights legislation, Rhodes said.

“Change in our country only comes when the people rise up and demand it,” she remarked.

With Washington D.C. still reeling from the January 6 attack on the Capitol Building, Sharpton insisted that the August marches would be peaceful.

“We do not have people that are marching with weapons, marching with flags of hate,” he said. “They understand that we stand for non-violence. It is not your march if you cannot embrace non-violence.”

Alejandro Chávez, grandson of Cesar Chávez, said the stakes were high for the August 28 marches, which have been organized by groups including National Action Network, Move On, Drum Major Institute, SEIU and Future Coalition.

“I believe this is our I Have a Dream moment. This is our ‘Si Se Puede’ moment, to come together and say ‘This is it,” said Chávez. “It’s about equal rights for everyone across the board.”

“Every American of conscience should recognize this moment as the tipping point that it is,” said Pringle. “This is the moment that either we do what is right and honest, and rescue democracy, or we take a huge step towards autocracy.”

On August 11, Congress adjourned for its August recess without considering the voting rights legislation.

In an early morning session after the chamber approved a budget resolution, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer attempted to bring up three measures via a unanimous consent motion, which failed when the motion was blocked by Republicans.

Afterwards, Schumer said voting reform would be the priority when the Senate resumes business in September.

“Voting rights, voting rights, will be the first matter of legislative business when the Senate returns to session in September. Our democracy demands no less,” said Schumer.

In a statement, Sharpton called for an end to the filibuster in order to get the legislation passed.

“We appealed directly to the members of both the Republican and Democratic parties of Congress to reflect on the history of civil rights leaders who have come before us and to stand in solidarity and strength with the oppressed,” he said. “While we continue forward towards the passage of revised voting rights protection legislation, there is also work to be done to remove the filibuster as a barrier.”

For more information, please visit marchonforvotingrights.org.