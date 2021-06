State rental assistance program to open June 1

A $2.7 billion assistance program to aid households in rental arrears due to pandemic-related financial hardship will start accepting applications on June 1, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced.

The state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) will provide assistance with up to 12 months of past-due rent, three months of prospective rental assistance and 12 months of utility arrears payments to eligible New Yorkers, regardless of immigration status.

An online application process will be launched on June 1 on the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) website.

The rental assistance program will assist households that are behind on their rent and that have experienced financial hardship, are at risk of homelessness or housing instability and earn at or below 80 percent of Area Median Income (AMI).

During the first 30 days, the program will prioritize the unemployed, those with income at or below 50 percent of AMI and other vulnerable populations.

After the first 30 days, applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, until funds are exhausted.

New York residents are eligible for ERAP if they meet all of the following criteria:

Household gross income is at or below 80 percent of AMI.

On or after March 13, 2020, a member of the household received unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in income, incurred significant costs or experienced financial hardship, directly or indirectly, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The applicant is obligated to pay rent at their primary residence and has rent overdue at their current residence on or after March 13, 2020.

The household must be at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability, which can be demonstrated by having rental arrears owed on or after March 13, 2020.

Cuomo also announced a grant program that will provide up to $800 million to small businesses to help them recover from the pandemic. Applications will be accepted starting June 10 for small and micro businesses or independent arts and cultural organizations to receive flexible grants of up to $50,000 each.

“New Yorkers and small businesses in every corner of the state were devastated by the pandemic, and as we continue to recover and rebuild we need to make sure they have the resources they need to get back on their feet and succeed in a new, reimagined economy,” Cuomo said. “This critical funding will help ensure New Yorkers who are experiencing financial hardship through no fault of their own will not be thrown onto the streets, while also providing stability for small businesses so they can help play a role in New York’s economic resurgence.”

For more information, please visit otda.ny.gov/erap.