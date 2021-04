Shot Stop

Pause on J&J vaccines after CDC recommendations

Hit pause.

Following recommendations by the federal government, New York State has paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) jointly recommended on Tues., Apr. 13 that use of the single-dose vaccine should be paused to investigate cases of a rare blood clotting disorder that developed in six people who received the shot.

All six cases occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 48, about one to two weeks after vaccination.

One of the women died and one is hospitalized in critical condition.

The CDC convened a meeting on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance, the agency said.

“Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” said Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director of the CDC, and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, in a joint statement.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be paused immediately statewide, and all appointments for the single-dose shot at state-run vaccination sites would be replaced with the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses.

“As the CDC and FDA have said, any adverse events related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine ‘appear to be extremely rare,” Zucker said in a statement.

“I am in constant contact with the federal government, and we will update New Yorkers as more information becomes available,” he added.

As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson had been administered in the United States.

In New York City, Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said about 4,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments were rescheduled due to the Johnson & Johnson pause, but stressed that the vast majority of New Yorkers who booked appointments for the single-dose vaccine will keep the same appointment and receive a Pfizer or Moderna shot instead.

Chokshi said the city’s homebound vaccination program would also be paused, as the city works to reschedule appointments or help to arrange transport for seniors to a nearby vaccine site.

“For New Yorkers like me and like the Mayor who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, I do want to assure you that it is extremely unlikely you will experience anything like the adverse events that have been reported,” Chokshi said at a media briefing. “If you experience symptoms like severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks of having received the Johnson & Johnson vaccination, please do call your doctor.”