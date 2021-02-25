Fashion Forward

By Sherry Mazzocchi

As a family medicine physician in a community health center, Dr. Daniel Neghassi’s goal is keeping people healthy.

When his patients ask about whether or not they should be vaccinated, Neghassi listens carefully and discusses their concerns.

Sometimes he even shows them his t-shirt.

When Neghassi and his colleagues got COVID-19 vaccinations, they posted the news on social media, encouraging others to get immunized as well. “I appreciated that message,” he said. “It was great to share [our] enthusiasm and trust in the vaccine.”

But there were limitations even with social media’s ubiquity.

“That’s not going to be reaching my patients, even if I post it on my social media,” he observed. “I knew my patients were not getting the same message.” He wondered about how to more directly engage his largely Black and Latinx patients in the conversation around the vaccine.

In addition to serving as an Instructor in Clinical Medicine for the Center for Family and Community Medicine at the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, he also is a Supervising Physician at Columbia-Harlem Homeless Medical Partnership, a free student-run medical clinic in West Harlem.

Some of his patients, concerned about potential side effects, remain reluctant to get the vaccine. “For patients with medical conditions, they wonder if the vaccine is safe for them,” noted Neghassi, who said his role as a trusted messenger made relating his personal experience receiving the vaccine all the more significant.

As a Black family doctor treating a community of color hit hard by the pandemic, he wanted to lead by example when it came to encouraging people to get vaccinated.

It soon became as plain as the shirt on his back.

Neghassi chose a photo of him receiving the first dose of the vaccine and printed the image on a t-shirt, which he wore while he worked his shifts at the health center. The bright “Sea Green” t-shirt prompted smiles – and many questions from patients. When he received the second dose, he printed up t-shirts with that image as well. The mini-campaign has sparked conversation and led to shots in arms.

“Many of my patients who were on the fence were persuaded by the fact that I got my shot,” reported Neghassi.

The t-shirts, called VACCINception Shirt, are available for sale for $25 dollars each.

The proceeds go towards the NY Metro Chapter of Physicians for a National Health Program (PNHP). So far, his efforts have raised over $700. In addition to promoting social justice and health equity, the group’s goal is establishing single payer universal health care in New York State.

Many of Neghassi’s patients are uninsured and often encounter daunting bureaucracy when they seek care. These people, he said, often delay treatment until their health or even their lives are at risk. Even patients with Medicaid often face hurdles when it comes to seeing specialists or determining precisely which procedures and medications will be covered. “Single payer health care would streamline things for everybody,” he said. “It would save the system money. So, for me, that’s a no-brainer.”

But more importantly, it would also help people who are at risk of falling through social safety nets. “Most are people of color, Black, Latinx and indigenous people,” he said.

Neghassi is a native New Yorker. He grew up in Stuyvesant Town, attended Columbia University Medical School (CUMC) and now lives in Harlem.

He added that it’s a humbling feeling to be trusted by patients to help them make the right choices. An important part of being a doctor is building relationships. “You get to know the patient over time, and sometimes when I’m taking care of the whole family, which is really lovely, you get to know everyone,” he said. “I enjoy that part when you can help prevent [disease]. That’s a victory.”

For more information, please visit customink.com/fundraising/vaccinception.