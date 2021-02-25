- English
- Español
Fashion Forward
By Sherry Mazzocchi
As a family medicine physician in a community health center, Dr. Daniel Neghassi’s goal is keeping people healthy.
When his patients ask about whether or not they should be vaccinated, Neghassi listens carefully and discusses their concerns.
Sometimes he even shows them his t-shirt.
When Neghassi and his colleagues got COVID-19 vaccinations, they posted the news on social media, encouraging others to get immunized as well. “I appreciated that message,” he said. “It was great to share [our] enthusiasm and trust in the vaccine.”
But there were limitations even with social media’s ubiquity.
“That’s not going to be reaching my patients, even if I post it on my social media,” he observed. “I knew my patients were not getting the same message.” He wondered about how to more directly engage his largely Black and Latinx patients in the conversation around the vaccine.
In addition to serving as an Instructor in Clinical Medicine for the Center for Family and Community Medicine at the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, he also is a Supervising Physician at Columbia-Harlem Homeless Medical Partnership, a free student-run medical clinic in West Harlem.
Some of his patients, concerned about potential side effects, remain reluctant to get the vaccine. “For patients with medical conditions, they wonder if the vaccine is safe for them,” noted Neghassi, who said his role as a trusted messenger made relating his personal experience receiving the vaccine all the more significant.
As a Black family doctor treating a community of color hit hard by the pandemic, he wanted to lead by example when it came to encouraging people to get vaccinated.
It soon became as plain as the shirt on his back.
Neghassi chose a photo of him receiving the first dose of the vaccine and printed the image on a t-shirt, which he wore while he worked his shifts at the health center. The bright “Sea Green” t-shirt prompted smiles – and many questions from patients. When he received the second dose, he printed up t-shirts with that image as well. The mini-campaign has sparked conversation and led to shots in arms.
“Many of my patients who were on the fence were persuaded by the fact that I got my shot,” reported Neghassi.
The t-shirts, called VACCINception Shirt, are available for sale for $25 dollars each.
The proceeds go towards the NY Metro Chapter of Physicians for a National Health Program (PNHP). So far, his efforts have raised over $700. In addition to promoting social justice and health equity, the group’s goal is establishing single payer universal health care in New York State.
Many of Neghassi’s patients are uninsured and often encounter daunting bureaucracy when they seek care. These people, he said, often delay treatment until their health or even their lives are at risk. Even patients with Medicaid often face hurdles when it comes to seeing specialists or determining precisely which procedures and medications will be covered. “Single payer health care would streamline things for everybody,” he said. “It would save the system money. So, for me, that’s a no-brainer.”
But more importantly, it would also help people who are at risk of falling through social safety nets. “Most are people of color, Black, Latinx and indigenous people,” he said.
Neghassi is a native New Yorker. He grew up in Stuyvesant Town, attended Columbia University Medical School (CUMC) and now lives in Harlem.
He added that it’s a humbling feeling to be trusted by patients to help them make the right choices. An important part of being a doctor is building relationships. “You get to know the patient over time, and sometimes when I’m taking care of the whole family, which is really lovely, you get to know everyone,” he said. “I enjoy that part when you can help prevent [disease]. That’s a victory.”
For more information, please visit customink.com/fundraising/vaccinception.
Moda Modelo
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Como médico de medicina familiar en un centro de salud comunitario, el objetivo del Dr. Daniel Neghassi es mantener a las personas saludables.
Cuando sus pacientes preguntan si deben vacunarse o no, Neghassi escucha atentamente y comenta sus preocupaciones.
A veces incluso les muestra su camiseta.
Cuando Neghassi y sus colegas se vacunaron contra la COVID-19, publicaron la noticia en las redes sociales, animando a otros a vacunarse también. “Valoré ese mensaje”, dijo. “Fue genial compartir [nuestro] entusiasmo y confianza en la vacuna”.
Pero había limitaciones incluso con la ubicuidad de las redes sociales.
“Eso no va a llegar a mis pacientes, incluso si lo publico en mis redes sociales”, señaló. “Sabía que mis pacientes no estaban recibiendo el mismo mensaje”. Se preguntó cómo involucrar más directamente a sus pacientes, en gran parte una comunidad negra y latina, en la conversación sobre la vacuna.
Además de servir como instructor de medicina clínica para el Centro de Medicina Familiar y Comunitaria en el Colegio de Médicos y Cirujanos de la Universidad Columbia, también es médico supervisor en Columbia-Harlem Homeless Medical Partnership, una clínica médica gratuita dirigida por estudiantes en West Harlem.
Algunos de sus pacientes, preocupados por los posibles efectos secundarios, siguen siendo reacios a vacunarse. “Los pacientes con afecciones médicas se preguntan si la vacuna es segura para ellos”, señaló Neghassi, explicando que su papel como mensajero confiable hizo que relatar su experiencia personal al vacunarse fuera aún más significativo.
Como médico familiar negro que trata a una comunidad de color duramente afectada por la pandemia, quería dar el ejemplo cuando se trata de alentar a las personas a vacunarse.
Pronto se volvió tan simple como la camiseta que llevaba puesta.
Neghassi eligió una foto de él recibiendo la primera dosis de la vacuna e imprimió la imagen en una camiseta, la cual utilizó mientras trabajaba sus turnos en el centro de salud. La brillante camiseta “verdemar” provocó sonrisas y muchas preguntas de los pacientes. Cuando recibió la segunda dosis, también imprimió camisetas con esa imagen. La mini campaña ha provocado conversaciones y vacunas en brazos.
“Muchos de mis pacientes que estaban indecisos fueron persuadidos por el hecho de que recibí mi vacuna”, informó Neghassi.
Las camisetas, llamadas VACCINception Shirt, están a la venta por $25 dólares.
Las ganancias se destinarán al Capítulo de Médicos de NY Metro para un Programa Nacional de Salud (PNHP, por sus siglas en inglés). Hasta ahora, sus esfuerzos han recaudado más de $500 dólares. Además de promover la justicia social y la equidad en la salud, el objetivo del grupo es crear una atención médica universal de pagador único en el estado de Nueva York.
Muchos de los pacientes de Neghassi no tienen seguro y, constantemente, se encuentran con una burocracia abrumadora cuando buscan atención médica. Estas personas, dijo, frecuentemente retrasan el tratamiento hasta que su salud o incluso sus vidas corren peligro. Incluso los pacientes con Medicaid a menudo enfrentan obstáculos cuando se trata de ver a especialistas o determinar con precisión qué procedimientos y medicamentos estarán cubiertos. “La atención médica de pagador único simplificaría las cosas para todos”, dijo. “Le ahorraría dinero al sistema. Así que, para mí, eso es una obviedad”.
Pero lo que es más importante, también ayudaría a las personas que corren el riesgo de caer en las redes de la seguridad social. “La mayoría son personas de color, negros, latinos e indígenas”, dijo.
Neghassi es nativo de Nueva York. Creció en Stuyvesant Town, asistió a la Facultad de Medicina de la Universidad Columbia (CUMC, por sus siglas en inglés) y ahora vive en Harlem.
Añadió que es un sentimiento de humildad que los pacientes confíen en ellos para ayudarles a tomar las decisiones correctas. Una parte importante de ser médico es construir relaciones. “Llegas a conocer al paciente con el tiempo y, a veces, cuando cuido a toda la familia, lo cual es realmente encantador, conoces a todos”, dijo. “Disfruto esa parte en la que puedes ayudar a prevenir [enfermedades]. Eso es una victoria”.
Para más información, por favor visite customink.com/fundraising/vaccinception.