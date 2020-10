Advocates: Trump “zeroing out” number of refugees admitted to U.S.

By Gregg McQueen

Safe harbor is at a standstill.

As the Trump administration approaches a deadline to announce the number of refugees the United States plans to admit in 2021, advocates for refugees fear for the future of the country’s resettlement program.

At a media briefing on Tuesday, members of the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) said the resettlement program in the U.S. “has been dismantled under the Trump administration,” noting that the number of refugees admitted in 2020 will be an all-time low.

“A program that [once] took nearly 100,000 refugees each year, this year will probably not take in more than 11,000 people,” said Sunil Varghese, Policy Director at IRAP.

The President is required by law to consult with Congress about the new refugee cap number for the coming fiscal year, which begins on October 1. Though that cap number is typically set by the end of September, Trump had not yet held those discussions as of September 29, Varghese said.

“Unless he does that, there can be no refugees admitted to the United States,” stated Varghese. “The program is virtually at a standstill.”

This would not be the first time Trump has skirted the deadline for setting the admissions cap. In 2019, the administration failed to confer with Congress until October 5 and announced the new cap total on November 1.

Varghese said the State Department has indicated to some refugee service providers that there will be a moratorium on admissions through at least October 26, 2020.

“Honestly, the administration has not given the community or advocates any reason to believe they would like refugees to be admitted to the United States,” he said.

The media briefing, hosted by the Center for Community Media (CCM) at the Craig Newmark School of Journalism at CUNY, was part of CCM’s Newmakers series aimed at members of ethnic and community media outlets.

Nisha Agarwal, Deputy Executive Director of IRAP, told reporters that her agency performs advocacy and legal assistance for refugees around the world.

“We assist the world’s most persecuted individuals and empower the next generation of human rights leaders,” she said.

Linda Evarts, a litigation staff attorney at IRAP, remarked that Trump was “taking steps on Day One of his presidency to disrupt our clients.”

IRAP has been forced to use litigation to assist those seeking asylum, including challenges to the Muslim and refugee bans ordered by Trump early in his presidency, she explained. The agency won preliminary injunctions in those challenges.

Since the U.S. refugee resettlement program was launched in 1980, the average cap number set by the President was 95,000 refugees per year, with Barack Obama setting the goal at 110,000 by the end of his presidency.

That cap number was slashed to 45,000 during Trump’s first year in office and eventually to 18,000 in 2019, an historic low.

However, due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 9,188 refugees have arrived in the U.S. during 2020, according to data from the State Department.

This includes 508 refugees that have been resettled into New York State.

“Historically, the United States has been a global leader in refugee protection but in the last four years, we’ve ceded that goal,” said Varghese. “Canada now settles more refugees than the United States.”

Those seeking asylum in the U.S. have recently encountered extreme difficulty in obtaining work authorization permits, leading to a huge backlog, Evarts said.

“With a host of new rules that have come out, the Trump administration has essentially shut down work authorization for people with pending asylum applications,” she said. “The new rules mean you have to wait at least a year before you can even file a request for work authorization and there is no timeline for the administration to adjudicate that application.”

As a result, many people are likely to never receive a decision on their work application while their asylum case is pending, Evarts reported.

Prior to Trump’s presidency, the federal government had to render a decision on work permits within 30 days after an application was filed, she said.

Varghese discussed the importance of the upcoming election in shaping the fate of the country’s refugee resettlement program.

“The differences on refugee policy are very stark between the two candidates,” said Varghese.

“Under Donald Trump, I think we would expect a continued decrease and an eventual zeroing out of the refugee program,” he continued. “There’s nowhere that’s going to go except to the number zero if the administration continues for another four years.”

Conversely, Democratic nominee Joe Biden has signaled he would end some of the current asylum policies and specified a goal of admitting 125,000 refugees during his first year in the White House. Whether that could be implemented by Biden remains to be seen, Varghese said.

“At the end of the day, it might just come down to rhetoric,” he said. “But what we’ve seen so far is that Biden is more embracing of the notion of America as a place that provides protection for people fleeing persecution. And from the Trump campaign, we’re generally seeing the opposite.”

