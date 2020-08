Minding Main Street

Comptroller proposes small business rescue plan

The crisis continues.

Between March 1 and July 10, more than 2,800 of the city’s small businesses have permanently closed, including at least 1,289 restaurants and 844 retail businesses, according to a report from City Comptroller Scott Stringer.

Small business revenues in New York City have dropped 26 percent since early January.

In response, Stringer has proposed “Save Main Street,” a crash relief program to help small businesses struggling due to the pandemic.

Stringer’s plan would deliver immediate financial relief by establishing door-to-door outreach teams to help business owners tap into the remaining $150 billion in the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), offering city tax credits on business income taxes, permanently capping third-party delivery fees, eliminating the city’s 25 percent tax on liquor licenses and granting a grace period to fix violations.

He also proposed expanding the city’s “Open Streets” program to assist clothing stores, bodegas, nail salons, and other businesses that could display their products and offer their services outside of a storefront.

The city should create an inventory of vacant storefronts to help entrepreneurs locate spaces quickly without the need for expensive brokers, Stringer said, while waiving permit and inspection fees for businesses that take over a vacant space in the next 10 months. “This will incentivize businesses to act fast and begin to revive our commercial corridors,” he said.

Stringer also called for an extension of the moratorium on commercial evictions, currently set to expire on August 20, as well as a revival of Small Business Services’ Commercial Lease Assistance program, which was scrapped in the city’s recent budget.

Stringer’s proposal was accompanied by an analysis of COVID-19’s impact on businesses, which found that small businesses have accounted for 39 percent of recent job losses. Many of these businesses are in the retail, food services and personal services industries.

Over 60 percent of independent businesses are run by immigrant New Yorkers and over 53 percent of the workforce is foreign-born, accounting in part for why unemployment among these communities has surged more than twice as high as white New Yorkers from February to May, the analysis said.

“Every small business in New York City that hasn’t yet closed is fighting for survival. The city must deliver much-needed relief to help businesses reopen, stay open, and revive high-vacancy corridors that have been devastated by the pandemic,” said Stringer. “We need smart public investment and outside-the-box thinking to meet this moment. It’s time for a comprehensive strategy to infuse local economies with aid, provide tax relief to small businesses, cut red tape, and modernize our infrastructure to support New Yorkers working and raising families in our new normal.”