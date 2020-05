Nearly 100 coronavirus deaths at Isabella: report

Local elected officials are seeking a full investigation after reports surfaced that as many as 98 residents died of COVID-19 at Isabella Geriatric Center in Washington Heights.

A NY1 report on April 30 revealed that 98 residents at the 705-bed nursing home had passed away since the start of the pandemic. The deceased — which account for almost 14 percent of residents — either tested positive for COVID-19 or were suspected to have the virus.

On May 1, elected officials gathered outside the facility, which is run by nonprofit health system MJHS, to address the fatalities.

“We have said since the beginning of this pandemic that the city and the state need to work together to ensure that all nursing home centers have the resources and the supplies they need to prevent the spread of the virus,” said City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez. “The Isabella nursing home has been pleading for more protective equipment, increase in staffing, and access to testing for their seniors.”

Officials also questioned why the suspected death toll at Isabella is much higher than had been reported to the state.

According to the state Department of Health’s website, 13 coronarvirus deaths had occurred at Isabella as of May 1.

State Assemblywoman Carmen De La Rosa called Isabella “a beloved center in our community for decades” and said her office assisted the center with its needs for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“We have all been shocked to learn via media reports that the numbers and situation being reported to us is inaccurate,” said De La Rosa. “While we will continue to assist Isabella through this pandemic for the safety of our neighbors, today we call for a full investigation as to what has occurred here.”

Congressman Adriano Espaillat said he had formally requested a comprehensive investigation by state authorities into the way nursing homes share information related to COVID-19 cases and deaths.

“Isabella Geriatric Center’s disregard for transparency and its fundamental failure to keep patients’ families abreast of the conditions in which their loved ones live, is unacceptable and only adds to the already intense stress brought on by this pandemic,” Espaillat said.

In a statement, Isabella acknowledged that 98 deaths had occurred either onsite or at the hospital, but refuted that it had reported inaccurate data to the state.

“From the beginning of this pandemic, Isabella has reported truthful and accurate data requested by the Department of Health. We have shared daily the number of confirmed and presumed positive cases at both the residence and hospital, including deaths,” the statement read.

“As of April 29, Isabella has had 20 confirmed COVID-19-positive deaths in the nursing home, 26 confirmed COVID-19-positive deaths of residents that were hospitalized, 40 suspected COVID-19-related deaths in the residence and 12 suspected COVID-19-related deaths of residents that were hospitalized,” the statement continued.

Isabella referred to COVID-19 as a “tragedy that literally targets residents of nursing homes: the frail, elderly and people with multiple medical conditions who all live together under one roof.”

“Unfortunately, Isabella, like all other nursing homes in New York City, initially had limited access to widespread and consistent in-house testing to quickly diagnose our residents and staff. Sadly, while we have always had daily health screenings of staff, this hampered our ability to identify those who were infected and asymptomatic, despite our efforts to swiftly separate anyone who presented symptoms,” the statement said.

State Senator Robert Jackson, whose father once lived at Isabella, said he was troubled by lack of clear communication involving COVID-19 deaths at the facility but indicated that blame for the fatalities “cannot be laid solely at the feet of this institution,” citing a lack of resources provided by government to non-profit nursing homes.

He also suggested that the reporting structure makes it difficult to account for resident deaths that occurred at the hospital or suspected COVID-19 deaths that could not be confirmed due to a lack of testing.

In a statement, Jackson proposed that the Governor establish a new system of reporting for all nursing home facilities, provide staff with better PPE, and make nursing homes a priority for both diagnostic and antibody testing.

He also called for a reinforcement of resources.

“We need to roll back any cuts to non-profit nursing homes and other long-term care facilities that are set to take effect when the state emergency concludes,” Jackson said. “These facilities will remain vulnerable to COVID-19 long after the emergency officially ends. They cannot endure further cuts that already left them in such a vulnerable place before this crisis.”