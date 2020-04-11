- English
- Español
Clash on Closure
By Debralee Santos
School’s out – or is it?
The city’s public schools would remain closed for the remainder of the school year, announced Mayor Bill de Blasio, joined by Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza, Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot, and HRA/DSS Commissioner Steven Banks, among other officials, at a Saturday morning press conference – only to have that decision rebuked a few hours later by Gov. Andrew Cuomo as little more than “an opinion.”
“The mayor has an opinion,” insisted Cuomo. “There has been no decision on schools.”
In the latest episode of their persistent grudge match, Cuomo denied that the mayor actually had the power to close the city’s public school system, the country’s largest with over 1 million students.
“He didn’t close them, and he can’t open them,” said Cuomo. “It is my legal authority in this situation.”
Cuomo said the decision would need to be coordinated on a statewide level and would ideally include coordination with the neighboring school systems in the tristate region.
“I can tell you it will be a metropolitan-wide decision,” he asserted. “And it will be coordinated with the business decision.”
The governor added that there would be no rush to make such an announcement, saying that too much was yet unknown.
“It’s not going to be decided in the next few days, because we don’t know,” Cuomo. “I can’t tell you what June is going to look like. I can’t tell you what May is going to look like.”
School union leaders, whom de Blasio and Carranza had consulted beforehand, signaled their support for de Blasio’s decision in a flurry of tweets.
The Council of Supervisors and Administrators (CSA), the union that represents school administrators, tweeted: “Though it is incredibly unfortunate that schools will remain closed, we recognize it’s necessary to help save lives.”
The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) also issued approval with a statement attributed to President Michael Mulgrew: “Keeping school buildings closed is unquestionably the right decision. Learning continues. Thanks to the efforts of our educators, remote learning is working in New York City.”
“We support the Mayor’s decision and are appreciative of his efforts to put the safety of our children and safety first,” read the Tweet from Henry Garrido, Executive Director of DC 37, the city’s largest municipal union which includes school cafeteria workers and crossing guards among other school employees.
De Blasio said the decision, albeit painful, was the right one. Though closure for the rest of the year had been under consideration for weeks, the call was finalized the night before, after a conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), who indicated that keeping the schools closed was the right decision.
“He agreed and he appreciated the sense of being cautious and careful,” said de Blasio. “To not let [the virus] reassert and keeping the New York City public schools closed is a way to contribute to finally beating back the coronavirus. From that perspective, this was obviously the right thing to do.”
Fauci had expressed similar concerns about a proposal to reopen Florida schools next month.
“If you have a situation where you don’t have a real good control over an outbreak and you allow children together, they will likely get infected,” said Fauci.
Other cities that have announced that their school buildings would remain closed until the end of the year include Philadelphia and Atlanta.
Elected officials and parents alike expressed frustration at the back-and-forth between the mayor and governor.
“It’s not a pissing match boys, it’s about the safety of our children and educators,” wrote one Bronx parent on Twitter.
“Cuomo needs to stop being petty and get behind this. As a teacher, I DO NOT want to get sent back into school right now while the virus is still raging and put all the students and their families at risk. Call it now so we can plan and not wonder every 2 weeks if we’re going back,” read one Tweet from a special educator based in Brooklyn.
“Cuomo’s slap-down of the mayor re school closures reveals his petty authoritarian temperament. We know schools will stay closed through June. This is a pathetic display of inflated patriarchical ego,” tweeted Samelys López, candidate for Congressional District 15 in the South Bronx.
That borough’s President, Eric Adams, said the squabble was “petty,” and was even more blunt in a tweet directed at both chief executives: “Cut the crap.”
Líneas de batalla trazadas en el cierre de escuelas
Por Debralee Santos
Se acabó la escuela, ¿o no?
Las escuelas públicas de la ciudad permanecerían cerradas durante el resto del año escolar, anunció el alcalde Bill de Blasio, junto con el canciller escolar Richard Carranza, la comisionada de salud Oxiris Barbot y el comisionado del HRA/DSS Steven Banks, entre otros funcionarios, en una conferencia de prensa el sábado por la mañana, solo para que esa decisión fuera criticada unas horas después por el gobernador Andrew Cuomo, calificándola como poco más que “una opinión”.
“El alcalde tiene una opinión”, insistió Cuomo. “No se ha tomado una decisión sobre las escuelas”.
En el último episodio de su persistente duelo de resentimiento, Cuomo negó que el alcalde tuviera el poder de cerrar el sistema de escuelas públicas de la ciudad, el más grande del país con más de 1 millón de estudiantes.
“No las cerró y no puede abrirlas”, dijo Cuomo. “Es mi autoridad legal en esta situación”.
Cuomo dijo que la decisión necesitaría ser coordinada a nivel estatal e idealmente incluiría la coordinación con los sistemas escolares vecinos en la región tri estatal.
“Les puedo decir que será una decisión metropolitana”, afirmó. “Y se coordinará con la decisión comercial”.
El gobernador agregó que no hay prisa por hacer tal anuncio, pues aún se desconoce demasiado.
“No se decidirá en los próximos días, porque no lo sabemos”, Cuomo. “No puedo decirles cómo será junio. No puedo decirles cómo será mayo”.
Los líderes sindicales escolares, a quienes de Blasio y Carranza habían consultado previamente, manifestaron su apoyo a la decisión del alcalde de Blasio en una oleada de tuits.
El Consejo de Supervisores y Administradores (CSA, por sus siglas en inglés), el sindicato que representa a los administradores escolares, tuiteó: “Aunque es increíblemente desafortunado que las escuelas permanezcan cerradas, reconocemos que es necesario para ayudar a salvar vidas”.
La Federación Unida de Maestros (UFT) también emitió su aprobación con una declaración atribuida al presidente Michael Mulgrew: “Mantener cerrados los edificios escolares es, sin duda, la decisión correcta. El aprendizaje continúa. Gracias a los esfuerzos de nuestros educadores, el aprendizaje remoto está funcionando en la ciudad de Nueva York”.
“Apoyamos la decisión del alcalde y agradecemos sus esfuerzos para poner la seguridad de nuestros hijos y la prevención en primer lugar”, se lee en el tuit de Henry Garrido, director ejecutivo de DC 37, el sindicato municipal más grande de la ciudad que incluye trabajadores de cafeterías escolares y guardias de crucero entre otros empleados de escuelas.
De Blasio dijo que la decisión, aunque dolorosa, era la correcta. Si bien el cierre durante el resto del año había estado bajo consideración por semanas, la espera finalizó la noche anterior, luego de una conversación con el Dr. Anthony Fauci, director del Instituto Nacional de Alergias y Enfermedades Infecciosas (NIAID, por sus siglas en inglés), quien indicó que mantener las escuelas cerradas era la decisión correcta.
“Estuvo de acuerdo y agradeció la cautela y el cuidado”, dijo de Blasio. “Mantener cerradas las escuelas públicas de la ciudad de Nueva York y no permitir que [el virus] se reafirme, es una forma de contribuir a derrotar finalmente al coronavirus. Desde esa perspectiva, obviamente esto es lo correcto”.
Fauci había expresado preocupaciones similares sobre una propuesta para reabrir las escuelas de Florida el próximo mes.
“Si tienen una situación en la que no exista un buen control sobre un brote y permiten que los niños estén juntos, es probable que se infecten”, dijo Fauci.
Otras ciudades que han anunciado que sus edificios escolares permanecerán cerrados hasta fin de año incluyen a Filadelfia y Atlanta.
Funcionarios y padres expresaron su frustración por las vacilaciones entre el alcalde y el gobernador.
“No es un juego de niños molestos, se trata de la seguridad de nuestros hijos y educadores”, escribió un padre del Bronx en Twitter.
“Cuomo necesita dejar de ser mezquino y respaldar esto. Como maestra, NO quiero que me envíen de vuelta a la escuela en este momento, mientras el virus sigue en su apogeo y poner en riesgo a todos los estudiantes y sus familias. Anúncienlo ahora para que podamos planificar y no preguntarnos cada 2 semanas si volveremos”, dice un tuit de un educador especial de Brooklyn.
“La censura de Cuomo de los cierres de las escuelas del alcalde revela su temperamento autoritario mezquino. Sabemos que las escuelas permanecerán cerradas hasta junio. Esta es una muestra patética de un ego patriarcal inflado”, tuiteó Samelys López, candidata para el Distrito 15 del Congreso en el sur del Bronx.
El presidente de ese condado, Eric Adams, dijo que la pelea era “mezquina” y fue aún más contundente en un tuit dirigido a los dos jefes ejecutivos: “Déjense de tonterías”.