Clash on Closure

By Debralee Santos

School’s out – or is it?

The city’s public schools would remain closed for the remainder of the school year, announced Mayor Bill de Blasio, joined by Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza, Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot, and HRA/DSS Commissioner Steven Banks, among other officials, at a Saturday morning press conference – only to have that decision rebuked a few hours later by Gov. Andrew Cuomo as little more than “an opinion.”

“The mayor has an opinion,” insisted Cuomo. “There has been no decision on schools.”

In the latest episode of their persistent grudge match, Cuomo denied that the mayor actually had the power to close the city’s public school system, the country’s largest with over 1 million students.

“He didn’t close them, and he can’t open them,” said Cuomo. “It is my legal authority in this situation.”

Cuomo said the decision would need to be coordinated on a statewide level and would ideally include coordination with the neighboring school systems in the tristate region.

“I can tell you it will be a metropolitan-wide decision,” he asserted. “And it will be coordinated with the business decision.”

The governor added that there would be no rush to make such an announcement, saying that too much was yet unknown.

“It’s not going to be decided in the next few days, because we don’t know,” Cuomo. “I can’t tell you what June is going to look like. I can’t tell you what May is going to look like.”

School union leaders, whom de Blasio and Carranza had consulted beforehand, signaled their support for de Blasio’s decision in a flurry of tweets.

The Council of Supervisors and Administrators (CSA), the union that represents school administrators, tweeted: “Though it is incredibly unfortunate that schools will remain closed, we recognize it’s necessary to help save lives.”

The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) also issued approval with a statement attributed to President Michael Mulgrew: “Keeping school buildings closed is unquestionably the right decision. Learning continues. Thanks to the efforts of our educators, remote learning is working in New York City.”

“We support the Mayor’s decision and are appreciative of his efforts to put the safety of our children and safety first,” read the Tweet from Henry Garrido, Executive Director of DC 37, the city’s largest municipal union which includes school cafeteria workers and crossing guards among other school employees.

De Blasio said the decision, albeit painful, was the right one. Though closure for the rest of the year had been under consideration for weeks, the call was finalized the night before, after a conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), who indicated that keeping the schools closed was the right decision.

“He agreed and he appreciated the sense of being cautious and careful,” said de Blasio. “To not let [the virus] reassert and keeping the New York City public schools closed is a way to contribute to finally beating back the coronavirus. From that perspective, this was obviously the right thing to do.”

Fauci had expressed similar concerns about a proposal to reopen Florida schools next month.

“If you have a situation where you don’t have a real good control over an outbreak and you allow children together, they will likely get infected,” said Fauci.

Other cities that have announced that their school buildings would remain closed until the end of the year include Philadelphia and Atlanta.

Elected officials and parents alike expressed frustration at the back-and-forth between the mayor and governor.

“It’s not a pissing match boys, it’s about the safety of our children and educators,” wrote one Bronx parent on Twitter.

“Cuomo needs to stop being petty and get behind this. As a teacher, I DO NOT want to get sent back into school right now while the virus is still raging and put all the students and their families at risk. Call it now so we can plan and not wonder every 2 weeks if we’re going back,” read one Tweet from a special educator based in Brooklyn.

“Cuomo’s slap-down of the mayor re school closures reveals his petty authoritarian temperament. We know schools will stay closed through June. This is a pathetic display of inflated patriarchical ego,” tweeted Samelys López, candidate for Congressional District 15 in the South Bronx.

That borough’s President, Eric Adams, said the squabble was “petty,” and was even more blunt in a tweet directed at both chief executives: “Cut the crap.”