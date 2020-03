Last Call

By Debralee Santos

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

The time had come.

With pressure mounting for additional measures to help curb “community spread” of the coronavirus, city officials closed bars and restaurants, save for delivery and pickup services. Even with the attendant challenges faced by a slowed economy and public concerns over the global pandemic, the closure was a shock to the system.

Curbside pick-ups and delivery of food are still permitted. Also allowed is the sale of wine and liquor for takeout or delivery – but only if sold with food, as per the State Liquor Authority.

Still, these are the spaces where there is gathering, whether scored by noisy shouts or murmured words. They serve to knit together those bent towards shared interests and identities: nursing mothers, pensive wordsmiths, and pale ale aficionados.

The worn, familiar spaces offer solace along with their spirits, and the easy companionship of neighbors whose names you may never learn.

The closure took effect at 8 p.m. Monday evening, for an indefinite period.

Here are the first few moments of pause.

Tulcingo Azteca Restaurante

3861 10th Avenue

(b/t 207th and 206th Streets)

New York, NY 10034

(212) 567-6028

bit.ly/3a5dHGY

MamaSushi

237 Dyckman Street

New York, NY 10034

(212) 567-2450

mamasushi.com

Inwood Local Wine Bar & Beer Garden

4957 Broadway

New York, NY 10034

(212) 544-8900

inwoodlocal.com

Yummy Thai

4959 Broadway

New York, NY 10034

(917) 529-0812

yummythaitogo.com