Community News – 12.11.19

Victorian Party

The Morris-Jumel Mansion welcomes visitors on Sat., Dec. 14th at 12:00 p.m. to decorate its tree with your own traditional, handmade Victorian ornaments, and participate in other hands-on family activities. Other scheduled events include a Victorian Christmas-themed tour, a holiday reading sponsored by Bronx publisher Riverdale Avenue Books, caroling, a holiday photo booth, and a Victorian costume contest with prizes for both adults and children. Light refreshments, cider, and mulled wine will be served. Victorian style dress is encouraged, but not required. This event is in conjunction with MJM’s monthly Con Edison Family Days. All activities are included with the price of museum admission: $10 for adults, $8 for students/seniors, and children under 12 are free.

For more information, please visit www.morrisjumel.org.

Tree and Menorah Lighting

Join RING Garden on Sat., Dec. 14th at 4:00 p.m. in celebrating the season by gathering for a tree and menorah lighting, together with colorful displays, rousing songs and a bit of fortifying cocoa. The Triangle has been the site of beautifully illuminated holiday displays for many years, and all are welcome to join neighbors and friends to share cheer. In case of bad weather, the lighting will be held the following day on Sun., Dec.15th at 4:15 p.m. The RING Garden is located at Dyckman Street and Broadway.

For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/RINGGarden.

Elf

Catch the holiday spirit with Elf on Sun., Dec. 15th at 4:00 p.m. at the United Palace. Follow Buddy the Elf (Will Ferrell) on his journey to find his roots, satisfy his sweet tooth, and bring joy to the world. Arrive early for a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus and take center stage at the United Palace for karaoke caroling– “karoloke”– before the screening. Sing with a friend, with Santa, or go for it solo.

The United Palace is located at 4140 Broadway.

For more information, please visit www.unitedpalace.org.

The Birth of Cool

On Sat., Dec. 14th at 7:00 p.m. the New York African Diaspora International Film Festival will screen Miles Davis: The Birth of Cool. Musician and artist Miles Davis is considered a singular force of nature, the very embodiment of cool. The film focuses on Davis’ restless determination to break boundaries and live life on his own terms. This documentary feature explores archival photos and home movies shot by Davis and his colleagues, his manuscripts and original paintings, to explore the man behind the music. The film explores why Davis continues to be a relevant voice in today’s world. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the film’s director Stanley Nelson.

Miles Davis: The Birth of Cool will be shown at Teachers College, Columbia University located at 525 West 120th Street.

For more information, please contact info@nyadiff.org or call 212.864.1760.