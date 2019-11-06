UC Recap – October 28th – November 2nd

Oct 28 – Nov 2

Oh snap, people, just in time for Halloween, The Horrors of Dolores Roach is back for season 2. With blood on her hands, the infamous Dolores Roach has fled the recent shocking destruction in Washington Heights and gone into hiding deep under New York City in an abandoned subway tunnel. But she’s not alone underground, and her dark night of the soul is interrupted by the similarly self-exiled tunnel-dwellers, an extremist faction of those known as the Mole People, whose space she’s invaded. Facing re-incarceration back above ground, but pushed to the limits of shame, paranoia, lust, hunger, and depraved entrepreneurialism below it, Dolores is the outcast of the outcasts again – until she takes her survival in the tunnels into her own Magic Hands. The Horror of Dolores Roach is written and directed by Aaron Mark. The new season is phenomenal and features Donnell Rawlings aka Ashy Larry and Uptown’s own Dascha Polanco. Check it out ASAP!

Our Uptown Tweet of the Week goes to our Congressman Adriano Espaillat for celebrating Halloween in Harlem and busting out some moves. The Washington Heights Memoir Project will include work created by current and past Dominican residents of Washington Heights and Inwood to create an archive of our experiences living and or working Uptown. Submissions will be included in an anthology to be published by the fall of 2020. Hit up the site for details.

I had the pleasure of attending the Harlem School of the Arts Masquerade Ball on October 21. The star-studded affair generated a whopping $1 million in contributions for the venerable institution. For the fifth year in a row, the Mask Ball (#HSAMaskBall) exceeded expectations again by raising over $1 million dollars. The event was hosted by Fox 5 anchor, Lori Stokes, who shared the podium with HSA student, Jabari King. This year’s honorees were Academy Award Winning Actress Lupita Nyong’o, Essence Communications CEO Michelle Ebanks and JPMorgan Chase Managing Director Northeast Division Racquel Oden.

Listen up people, you need to check out Leche Y Miel (5761 Broadway) pronto. I am writing this still full from the feast for a king I had there earlier today. This place is belting out old school Dominican fare with new school flair. Check out our site with a full review of this wonderful establishment.

