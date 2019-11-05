Community News – 11.16.19

Finding Dory

Lenfest Kids celebrates Columbia’s “Year of Water” with a series of aquatic-themed family films. Lenfest Kids: H2O explores the world’s oceans as a space of adventure, fantasy, wonder and mystery, featuring a diverse range of films spanning live-action and animation, classics and recent hits. On Sat., Nov. 16th Finding Dory will be screened at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. at Lenfest Center for the Arts. Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) is a wide-eyed, blue tang fish who suffers from memory loss every 10 seconds or so. The one thing she can remember is that she somehow became separated from her parents as a child. With help from her friends Nemo and Marlin, Dory embarks on an epic adventure to find them. Columbia University: Lenfest Center for the Arts is located at 615 West 129th Street.

To purchase tickets, please visit lenfest.arts.columbia.edu/kids.

Daughters of the Stone at 10

Join the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI) and author Dahlma Llanos-Figueroa for an intimate gathering and reading in celebration of the 10th anniversary of her novel Daughters of the Stone on Thurs., Nov. 21 at 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Enjoy a special guest reader together with music and food to mark the occasion. Daughters of the Stone was a finalist for the PEN/Robert Bingham Fellowship for Writers. It is described as a lyrical powerful novel about a family of Afro-Puerto Rican women spanning five generations, detailing their physical and spiritual journeys from the Old World to the New. The inspirational story about mothers and daughters, and the ways in which they hurt and save one another, has been lauded as a new classic. The Institute is located at 120 East 125th Street, between Lexington and Park Avenues in Manhattan.

For more information or to register, please visit https://bit.ly/2BZuICW.

Google Hour of Code (TM)

On Thurs., Dec. 5th starting at 5:00 p.m., 4th through 8th grade students are invited to participate in an Hour of Code with Google at The Dream Center. Hour of Code is a nationwide initiative designed to demystify “code” by offering a one-hour introduction to computer science and broaden participation in the field of computer science. The workshop will be led by Google employees and laptops will be provided. The Dream Center is located at 205 West 119th Street.

For more information, please visit dreamcenterharlem.org.

9 Stellar Artists

The Hudson View Gardens Artists Group will host the opening reception on of its 18th HVG Artists Art Show, titled “9 Stellar Artists @ HVG,” in the Hudson View Gardens Lounge. The exhibit will showcase the works of the Hudson View Gardens residents: Bogdan Borgovan, Caroline Brown, George Gilliland, Aileen Hengeveld, Risa Hirsh Ehrlich, Amy C. Ludlow, Anca Pedvis, William C. Tucker, and Marianne Van Den Bergh. The works will feature a wide variety of art styles including figurative, abstract, photography, sculpture, ceramic sculpture, works on a paper, installation and ceramics art. The Lounge at Hudson View Gardens is located at 116 Pinehurst Avenue (corner of West 183rd Street). The show will be open as follows:

November 9th: 11am to 9pm (opening reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

November 10th: 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

November 16th: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

November 17th: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission to the HVG Artists Art Show, including its opening reception, is free and open to the public.

For more information, please visit hvg2019.wixsite.com/arts.