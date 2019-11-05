- English
- Español
Community News – 11.16.19
Finding Dory
Lenfest Kids celebrates Columbia’s “Year of Water” with a series of aquatic-themed family films. Lenfest Kids: H2O explores the world’s oceans as a space of adventure, fantasy, wonder and mystery, featuring a diverse range of films spanning live-action and animation, classics and recent hits. On Sat., Nov. 16th Finding Dory will be screened at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. at Lenfest Center for the Arts. Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) is a wide-eyed, blue tang fish who suffers from memory loss every 10 seconds or so. The one thing she can remember is that she somehow became separated from her parents as a child. With help from her friends Nemo and Marlin, Dory embarks on an epic adventure to find them. Columbia University: Lenfest Center for the Arts is located at 615 West 129th Street.
To purchase tickets, please visit lenfest.arts.columbia.edu/kids.
Daughters of the Stone at 10
Join the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI) and author Dahlma Llanos-Figueroa for an intimate gathering and reading in celebration of the 10th anniversary of her novel Daughters of the Stone on Thurs., Nov. 21 at 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Enjoy a special guest reader together with music and food to mark the occasion. Daughters of the Stone was a finalist for the PEN/Robert Bingham Fellowship for Writers. It is described as a lyrical powerful novel about a family of Afro-Puerto Rican women spanning five generations, detailing their physical and spiritual journeys from the Old World to the New. The inspirational story about mothers and daughters, and the ways in which they hurt and save one another, has been lauded as a new classic. The Institute is located at 120 East 125th Street, between Lexington and Park Avenues in Manhattan.
For more information or to register, please visit https://bit.ly/2BZuICW.
Google Hour of Code (TM)
On Thurs., Dec. 5th starting at 5:00 p.m., 4th through 8th grade students are invited to participate in an Hour of Code with Google at The Dream Center. Hour of Code is a nationwide initiative designed to demystify “code” by offering a one-hour introduction to computer science and broaden participation in the field of computer science. The workshop will be led by Google employees and laptops will be provided. The Dream Center is located at 205 West 119th Street.
For more information, please visit dreamcenterharlem.org.
9 Stellar Artists
The Hudson View Gardens Artists Group will host the opening reception on of its 18th HVG Artists Art Show, titled “9 Stellar Artists @ HVG,” in the Hudson View Gardens Lounge. The exhibit will showcase the works of the Hudson View Gardens residents: Bogdan Borgovan, Caroline Brown, George Gilliland, Aileen Hengeveld, Risa Hirsh Ehrlich, Amy C. Ludlow, Anca Pedvis, William C. Tucker, and Marianne Van Den Bergh. The works will feature a wide variety of art styles including figurative, abstract, photography, sculpture, ceramic sculpture, works on a paper, installation and ceramics art. The Lounge at Hudson View Gardens is located at 116 Pinehurst Avenue (corner of West 183rd Street). The show will be open as follows:
November 9th: 11am to 9pm (opening reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
November 10th: 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
November 16th: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
November 17th: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission to the HVG Artists Art Show, including its opening reception, is free and open to the public.
For more information, please visit hvg2019.wixsite.com/arts.
Noticias Comunitarias – 11.16.19
Finding Dory
Lenfest Kids celebra el “Año del Agua” de Columbia con una serie de películas familiares de temática acuática. Lenfest Kids: H2O explora los océanos del mundo como un espacio de aventura, fantasía, maravilla y misterio, presentando una amplia gama de películas que abarcan acción en vivo y animación, clásicos y éxitos recientes. El sábado 16 de noviembre, Finding Dory se proyectará a las 11:00 a.m. y a las 3:00 p.m. en el Centro Lenfest de las Artes. Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) es un pez de ojos azules y espiga azul que sufre pérdida de memoria cada 10 segundos más o menos. Lo único que puede recordar es que de alguna manera se separó de sus padres cuando era niña. Con la ayuda de sus amigos Nemo y Marlin, Dory se embarca en una aventura épica para encontrarlos. Universidad Columbia: el Centro Lenfest de las Artes está ubicado en el No. 615 de la calle 129 oeste.
Para comprar boletos, por favor visite lenfest.arts.columbia.edu/kids.
Daughters of the Stone at 10
Únase al Instituto de la Diáspora Africana del Centro Cultural del Caribe (CCCADI, por sus siglas en inglés) y a la autora Dahlma Llanos-Figueroa para una reunión íntima y una lectura en celebración del décimo aniversario de su novela Daughters of the Stone el jueves 21 de noviembre de 6:00 p.m. a 9:00 p.m. Disfrute de un lector invitado especial junto con música y comida para marcar la ocasión. Daughters of the Stone fue finalista de la Beca PEN/Robert Bingham para escritores. Se describe como una poderosa novela lírica sobre una familia de mujeres afro-puertorriqueñas que abarca cinco generaciones, que detalla sus viajes físicos y espirituales del Viejo Mundo al Nuevo. La historia inspiradora sobre madres e hijas, y las formas en que se lastiman y se salvan, ha sido elogiada como un nuevo clásico. El Instituto está ubicado en el No. 120 de la calle 125 este, entre las avenidas Lexington y Park en Manhattan.
Para obtener más información o para inscribirse, por favor visite https://bit.ly/2BZuICW.
Hora del Código de Google (TM)
El jueves 5 de diciembre a partir de las 5:00 p.m., estudiantes de 4º a 8º grado están invitados a participar en una Hora de Código con Google en The Dream Center. La Hora del Código es una iniciativa nacional diseñada para desmitificar la “programación” ofreciendo una introducción de una hora a la informática y ampliar la participación en el campo de la informática. El taller será dirigido por empleados de Google y se proporcionarán computadoras portátiles. El Dream Center está ubicado en el No. 205 de la calle 119 oeste.
Para más información, por favor visite dreamcenterharlem.org.
9 artistas estelares
El grupo de artistas Hudson View Gardens será el anfitrión de la recepción de apertura de su 18ª Exposición de Artistas HVG, titulada “9 Artistas Estelares @ HVG”, en el Hudson View Gardens Lounge. La exhibición mostrará las obras de los residentes de Hudson View Gardens: Bogdan Borgovan, Caroline Brown, George Gilliland, Aileen Hengeveld, Risa Hirsh Ehrlich, Amy C. Ludlow, Anca Pedvis, William C. Tucker y Marianne Van Den Bergh. Las obras contarán con una amplia variedad de estilos artísticos que incluyen arte figurativo, abstracto, fotografía, escultura, escultura de cerámica, trabajos en papel, instalación y cerámica. El Lounge en Hudson View Gardens se encuentra en el No. 116 de la avenida Pinehurst (esquina de la calle 183 oeste). La exposición abrirá de la siguiente manera:
9 de noviembre: 11 a.m. a 9 p.m. (recepción de apertura de 5 p.m. a 7 p.m.)
10 de noviembre: 1 p.m. a 6:30 p.m.
16 de noviembre: 11 a.m. a 5 p.m.
17 de noviembre: 11 a.m. a 4 p.m.
La entrada a la exposición de arte Artistas HVG, incluida su recepción de apertura, es gratuita y está abierta al público.
Para más información, por favor visite hvg2019.wixsite.com/arts.