Community News 10.30.19

Greek Food Festival and Bazaar

On Sun., Nov. 10th at 12:00 p.m., the Ladies’ Philoptochos Society of Saint Spyridon Church will host its Annual Greek Food Festival and Bazaar. Dine in or take out. Homemade foods such as moussaka, souvlakia, spanakopita, and fabulous Greek desserts will be available for purchase. Valet parking is available on Saturday and Sunday. St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church is located at 124 Wadsworth Avenue (at 179th Street).

For more information, please visit www.saintspyridon.net.

A Labor of Love

Come see “A Labor of Love: The Art Collection of Dr. Constance E. Clayton,” curated by Tammi Lawson featuring artwork by celebrated African-American artists from the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Over a period of fifty years, Dr. Constance Elaine Clayton, a preeminent educator, philanthropist, and art advocate, amassed an art collection reflective of her love of art and Black creativity. Selections from Dr. Clayton’s collection were gifted in 2015 to the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. On view are two paintings rendered by the nineteenth century impressionist, Edward Mitchell Bannister, alongside artwork by Laura Wheeler Waring, Jacob Lawrence, Lois Mailou Jones, Charles Alston, John Wesley, Norman Lewis, Sam Gilliam, George Wilson, and Ellen Powell-Tiberino. “A Labor of Love” will be on display until Tues., Dec. 31st. The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard (at 135th Street).

For more information, please visit on.nypl.org/32Wb9qU.

Counting with the Incas

Join Coquí Club, a monthly bilingual program at El Museo del Barrio, on the first Saturday and Wednesday of every month and embark on an adventure to discover new ways of interacting with art and each other. On Sat., Nov. 2nd, Coquí Club will explore Chilean artist Cecilia Vicuña’s work Quipu Akon One and learn about the quipu, which are knotted cords used by the Incas to count, communicate, and keep records. Together participants will read Up and Down the Andes by Laurie Krebs and learn about the ancient Incan festival of Inti Raymi, honoring the Sun God. There are two sessions of the program, starting at 9:30 and 11:00 am. This program is recommended for children ages 1-4 and their caregivers. Free tickets are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis before each session on the day of the program in the museum lobby. All participants must be present to receive a ticket. El Museo del Barrio is located at 1230 Fifth Avenue.

For more information, please visit www.elmuseo.org.

Mushroom Presentation and Walk

Join Paul Sadowski at Payson Center on Sat., Nov. 2nd at 10:30 a.m. as he presents a visual presentation on mushrooms common to Inwood Hill Park. This will be followed by an exploration hike of the forest to seek out mushrooms introduced in the lecture. Given the evanescent nature of fungi, it is difficult to know what species will be fruiting during the tour; it will all be a surprise. This program is made possible by the Fort Tryon Park Trust and the Greenacre Foundation. The Payson Center in Inwood Hill Park is located Payson Avenue and Dyckman Street.

For more information, please contact info@forttryonparktrust.org.