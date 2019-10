New school public-private partnership announced

It’s a new look for 40.

A new public-private partnership that will impact 40 schools has been announced.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza have announced the Imagine Schools NYC Challenge, which will create 20 new schools and transform 20 existing schools across the city.

The XQ Institute will support plans for both new and existing high schools, while Robin Hood will support new schools across all grade levels.

The program is launching with an initial investment of $32 million in public and private funds, and is designed to be a model for community-driven school innovation, city officials said.

“This is a big endorsement of public education in New York City. With this support, we’re going to help educators, students and communities come together to design new schools and redesign existing ones that will challenge our kids and increase academic rigor. I want to see great schools in every neighborhood,” said de Blasio.

This initiative will produce at least 20 new (“Imagine”) or transformed (“Reimagine”) high schools, with at least one new high school in each of the five boroughs. The remaining 20 schools will be a mix of elementary and middle schools.

New schools in the program will not have a selective admissions process.

Learning experiences that school design teams could propose include: real-world learning (internships, apprenticeships, community projects); college and industry partnerships; changes to curriculum to align with interesting, high-skill, high-demand sectors; focus on arts, civic engagement, and technology.

“We are successful when we do things with communities, not to communities or for communities. We are changing the paradigm with Imagine Schools NYC – coming together with educators, students, families, and community partners to design radically different schools from the ground up, and to redesign existing schools to meet the demands of the future,” said Carranza, who noted that all 40 Imagine NYC Schools will serve as models for the system, to “inform our work to innovate and advance equity and academic excellence across all 1,800 of New York City’s public schools.”

Additional funding from private sources is being sought for this initiative.

For more information, go to on.nyc.gov/358GhEY.