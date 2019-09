Course Change

Carranza presses forward on desegregation

By Gregg McQueen

Time’s up on G & T.

Richard Carranza has made clear that he is not a fan of the public school Gifted & Talented program (known as G&T) – and that includes the term itself.

“I want to have them stop using [it], because it doesn’t really mean anything,” he said of “gifted and talented.”

The Schools Chancellor said that the G&T format is safe for the current school year, but for not much longer, if he had his way.

In August, the Mayor-appointed School Diversity Advisory Group (SDAG) recommended that the city scrap the current system, which requires students to take tests for particular schools, in favor of having elevated curricula in every school.

New York City’s public school system is the largest in the country, with 1.1 million students.

It is also often criticized as one of the most segregated, with white and Asian students the predominant groups in specialized programs and selective schools, while black and Hispanic student groups comprise the rest of the system.

In the August report, the programs have come to serve as “proxies for separating students who can and should have opportunities to learn together.”

“New York City has a long history of racial segregation and discrimination,” noted the report. “Our schools cannot educate our students effectively if they are not representative of our city.”

Speaking at a roundtable with community and ethnic media reporters on September 27, Carranza said he concurred with the panel.

“The current configuration is not the best process. I agree with them,” he said of the advisory group’s recommendations. As far as what form G&T might take next, Carranza said the Department of Education (DOE) was “engaging in a very deep study of the research. We’re seeing what other school systems are doing around the country.”

Since his appointment in 2018, Carranza has touted the need for desegregation in schools, expanding on the themes of destroying inequity and discrimination within

At the roundtable, Carranza touted gains in student achievement in recent years, pointing to public school gains on state English and math exams in 2019. More than 47 percent of public school students met proficiency standards in English. In math, 45.6 percent of students met the standards, a 2.9 point increase from 2018.

Carranza also noted that the city’s public schools had achieved record high graduation rates and record low dropout rates, as well as a decrease in absenteeism and student suspensions.

“Indicators that should be going up are going up, and indicators that should be going down are going down,” he said.

The 2018-19 school year marked the first time that students who attended Pre-K for All had the opportunity to take state tests, with students who were enrolled in Pre-K outperforming who did not. The achievement gap between white students and their black and Latino counterparts was narrower for students who attended Pre-K, according to DOE statistics.

“For the first time in New York City, we have the evidence that Pre-K is continuing to narrow the achievement gap,” Carranza said.

He touted the DOE’s rollout of an “instructional leadership framework,” which creates teams dedicated to instruction and allows individual schools more power to craft curricula.

Carranza said the Bronx Plan, an initiative to bolster Bronx public schools with additional resources and offer teachers bonuses of more than $7,000 to persuade them to come to hard-to-staff schools, has improved the staffing levels in the borough. He said that Bronx schools were nearly 100 percent staffed at the beginning of the current school year.

He expressed support for a teacher residency program, proposed by City Controller Scott Stringer and backed by the United Federation of Teachers (UFT), that would pair teachers-in-training with a mentor in a public school classroom during their final year of graduate school, and also offer a $30,000 per year stipend.

He noted that he collaborated with Stanford University on a teacher residency program while heading the San Francisco school system.

“But residency programs are very expensive – the question becomes how do we get those funded?” he asked.

Carranza expressed strong support for another recommendation of SDAG – the elimination of the Specialized High School Admissions Test (SHSAT), which serves as the sole criteria for admission to most of the city’s nine specialized high schools.

“I’m not backing away from my belief that a single test is not the most effective way to give students that opportunity,” he said.

He remarked that the fact there is a state law mandating a single test for entry into the city’s top high schools was “ridiculous.”

“I am meeting with communities and groups who have felt disenfranchised from this process — and I will continue to do that. But let me be very clear, as an educator, there is no reason — either in research, in practice or in practicality — that mandates a single test as the best way of measuring,” Carranza said.

“How can that be the vision for public schools in New York City? It can’t be.”