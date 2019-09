Organize, organize, organize

Building worker power

By Henry Garrido

As Labor Day 2019 approached this summer, the well-known polling organization Gallup released its annual national survey on public attitudes toward unions.

The findings were remarkable:

Sixty four percent of Americans approve of labor unions, one of the highest approval ratings in the past 50 years – much higher than Trump’s or Congress’ ratings.

Young people overwhelmingly support unions. In fact, the younger the respondent, the more likely they were to have a positive view of unions.

Sixty-seven percent of people between ages 18 and 34 approved of unions.

Across all party lines – Democrat, Republican, Independent – union approval has increased by 16-17 points.

This survey comes on the heels of a 2018 study that found a growing number of Americans want to join a union – nearly half of non-unionized workers would join a union if given the opportunity to do so.

But even with growing popularity of unions – or perhaps because of it – anti-labor policies continue to pollute the national landscape, as do virulent attacks on public services and the men and women who provide them.

Because of the Trump Supreme Court’s Janus decision, for example, “right-to-work-for-less” is now the law of the land for public sector workers. And these laws exist against private sector workers in a majority of states across the country.

Here in New York, the environment is much more union- and worker-friendly. In fact, our city and state legislatures have passed laws granting public sector unions more worksite access in response to the horrendous Janus decision.

But let’s be clear – every day, workers throughout New York suffer the profound consequences of inequality-run-amok. Nowhere else in the United States is the gap between the ultra-rich and the rest of us as wide as it is here. A 2018 study showed inequality of personal income in New York as “approaching levels last seen 90 years ago, on the eve of the Great Depression.” In a city where, on average, a one bed-room apartment rents for $3000, we know the average New Yorker is working harder for less.

And there is increasing evidence that the rise of inequality is directly related to the drop in the number of unionized workers, both here in New York and across the United States.

When unions are stronger, both union and non-union workers do better economically. That’s a fact. It should be no surprise, then, that where unions are weak, all workers suffer.

All of this underlies a bold move that we have taken to build worker power in New York. In September, with the help of our national union, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), we joined forces with the six local unions that formerly comprised District Council 1707, our sister union here in New York.

Members of these six locals – Locals 95, 107, 205, 215, 253 and 389 – are care workers who work for private sector companies, both non- and for-profit. We are proud to welcome them to the DC 37 family.

Unification brings DC 37 close to 150,000-members strong. It also creates an opportunity to build worker power at a crucial time.

There is only one clear way to beat back union-busting: Organize, organize, organize.

As part of an overall effort to build a stronger union, we have launched a new campaign – Child Care Time Is Now – to organize thousands of early childhood educators who do not yet belong to a union. Organizers have already started to hold meeting at worksites and have created a website for anyone interested in the effort. Just visit childcaretimeisnow.org.

You can be part of the organizing drives that will build our union and shape the future for workers. Please contact our Organizing Department at 212.815.1095 to volunteer.

Henry A. Garrido is the Executive Director of District Council 37, New York City’s largest municipal employees union with 125,000 members and nearly 50,000 retirees. A native of the Dominican Republic, he is the first Latino to head DC 37 since it was formed in 1944.

For more information, please visit dc37.net.