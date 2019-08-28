“I don’t know what I would have done”

Lawsuit filed over public charge rule

By Gregg McQueen

Over a decade ago, Blanca Palomeque was fighting cancer.

Specifically, ovarian cancer, which though not common, is dangerous.

It ranks fifth in cancer deaths among women and accounts for more deaths than any other cancer of the female reproductive system.

Palomeque, an immigrant from Ecuador, survived her battle with the disease, but it was a challenge complicated from the beginning.

“During that time, I had low income and did not speak English,” Palomeque recalled.

Both are factors in the new “public charge” definition that has been rolled out recently by the Trump administration.

On August 12, the Trump administration announced it was amending the guidelines for defining a public charge to allow the government to consider more than cash benefits in determining eligibility.

The new rule would mean green card and visa applicants could be turned down if they have low incomes or limited education, and have used benefits such as food stamps, Section 8 housing vouchers or Medicaid, or are deemed likely to rely on government assistance in the future.

A coalition of immigrant advocacy organizations is suing the Trump administration over its changes to the public charge statute.

Palomeque joined on Tues., Aug. 27th with representatives from Make the Road New York (MRNY), Legal Aid Society, the Center for Constitutional Rights, Catholic Charities of New York, Asian American Foundation, and other groups to announce they were filing a lawsuit against the federal government for a new rule that ties green card status more closely to an immigrant’s financial resources.

“This new public charge rule is Trump’s latest attack on immigrant families,” said Hasan Shafiqullah, Attorney-in-Charge of the Legal Aid Society’s Immigration Law Unit, at the press conference. “We are confident the courts will see this rule for what it is: a racist, xenophobic policy that must be struck down.”

Brittany Thomas, an attorney with the Center for Constitutional Rights, said that many New Yorkers rely on vital public benefits.

“This litigation is our way of showing everyone that we will not stand for this administration’s attempt to limit your access to them,” she said.

The lawsuit is one of several that have been filed against the federal government over the new rule.

It alleges that the new public charge rule intentionally targets immigrants of color and incorrectly categorizes those who use small amounts of public assistance as a public charge.

“The rule is so immoral because we live in the richest country in the world, and what does this administration want to do? It wants to take the basic human rights of our communities. Right to food, right to healthcare, right to shelter,” said City Councilmember Daniel Dromm.

“This new public charge rule goes against what we believe, against who we are,” added Mario Russell, the Director of Immigration and Refugee Services of Catholic Charities NY.

Palomeque, who performs community outreach work, said she routinely encounters immigrants who are concerned about the new rule.

“The Trump administration is sending a clear message if you are not wealthy and not white, you are not welcome here,” she said.

Assemblymember Catalina Cruz urged immigrants to check with trusted organizations before canceling participation in benefits.

“If you’re a member of the community, visit your local organization because we must be informed before un-enrolling from public benefits,” she said. “We will fight to keep you here.”

The American Cancer Society estimates that over 22,000 new cases of ovarian cancer are identified a year. To diagnose the disease, doctors must often conduct numerous tests that can include a physical exam, a pelvic exam, lab tests, ultrasound, or a biopsy.

Treatment for ovarian cancer is usually surgery followed by chemotherapy.

Palomeque said the prospects of managing her disease under these new rules would be harrowing.

“If this new [rule] had gone into effect 11 years ago, I don’t know what I would have done,” she said. “I could not imagine choosing between my health and my green card.”