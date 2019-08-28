- English
“I don’t know what I would have done”
Lawsuit filed over public charge rule
By Gregg McQueen
Over a decade ago, Blanca Palomeque was fighting cancer.
Specifically, ovarian cancer, which though not common, is dangerous.
It ranks fifth in cancer deaths among women and accounts for more deaths than any other cancer of the female reproductive system.
Palomeque, an immigrant from Ecuador, survived her battle with the disease, but it was a challenge complicated from the beginning.
“During that time, I had low income and did not speak English,” Palomeque recalled.
Both are factors in the new “public charge” definition that has been rolled out recently by the Trump administration.
On August 12, the Trump administration announced it was amending the guidelines for defining a public charge to allow the government to consider more than cash benefits in determining eligibility.
The new rule would mean green card and visa applicants could be turned down if they have low incomes or limited education, and have used benefits such as food stamps, Section 8 housing vouchers or Medicaid, or are deemed likely to rely on government assistance in the future.
A coalition of immigrant advocacy organizations is suing the Trump administration over its changes to the public charge statute.
Palomeque joined on Tues., Aug. 27th with representatives from Make the Road New York (MRNY), Legal Aid Society, the Center for Constitutional Rights, Catholic Charities of New York, Asian American Foundation, and other groups to announce they were filing a lawsuit against the federal government for a new rule that ties green card status more closely to an immigrant’s financial resources.
“This new public charge rule is Trump’s latest attack on immigrant families,” said Hasan Shafiqullah, Attorney-in-Charge of the Legal Aid Society’s Immigration Law Unit, at the press conference. “We are confident the courts will see this rule for what it is: a racist, xenophobic policy that must be struck down.”
Brittany Thomas, an attorney with the Center for Constitutional Rights, said that many New Yorkers rely on vital public benefits.
“This litigation is our way of showing everyone that we will not stand for this administration’s attempt to limit your access to them,” she said.
The lawsuit is one of several that have been filed against the federal government over the new rule.
It alleges that the new public charge rule intentionally targets immigrants of color and incorrectly categorizes those who use small amounts of public assistance as a public charge.
“The rule is so immoral because we live in the richest country in the world, and what does this administration want to do? It wants to take the basic human rights of our communities. Right to food, right to healthcare, right to shelter,” said City Councilmember Daniel Dromm.
“This new public charge rule goes against what we believe, against who we are,” added Mario Russell, the Director of Immigration and Refugee Services of Catholic Charities NY.
Palomeque, who performs community outreach work, said she routinely encounters immigrants who are concerned about the new rule.
“The Trump administration is sending a clear message if you are not wealthy and not white, you are not welcome here,” she said.
Assemblymember Catalina Cruz urged immigrants to check with trusted organizations before canceling participation in benefits.
“If you’re a member of the community, visit your local organization because we must be informed before un-enrolling from public benefits,” she said. “We will fight to keep you here.”
The American Cancer Society estimates that over 22,000 new cases of ovarian cancer are identified a year. To diagnose the disease, doctors must often conduct numerous tests that can include a physical exam, a pelvic exam, lab tests, ultrasound, or a biopsy.
Treatment for ovarian cancer is usually surgery followed by chemotherapy.
Palomeque said the prospects of managing her disease under these new rules would be harrowing.
“If this new [rule] had gone into effect 11 years ago, I don’t know what I would have done,” she said. “I could not imagine choosing between my health and my green card.”
“No sé qué habría hecho”
Demanda presentada por ley de carga pública
Por Gregg McQueen
Hace más de una década, Blanca Palomeque estaba luchando contra el cáncer.
Específicamente, cáncer de ovario, que, aunque no es común, es peligroso.
Ocupa el quinto lugar en muertes por cáncer entre mujeres y representa más muertes que cualquier otro cáncer del sistema reproductor femenino.
Palomeque, una inmigrante de Ecuador, sobrevivió a su batalla contra la enfermedad, pero fue un desafío complicado desde el principio.
“Durante ese tiempo, tenía bajos ingresos y no hablaba inglés”, recordó Palomeque.
Ambos son factores en la nueva definición de “carga pública” que ha sido implementada recientemente por el gobierno de Trump.
El 12 de agosto, el gobierno de Trump anunció que modificaría las pautas para definir una carga pública para permitir que el gobierno considere más que los beneficios en efectivo para determinar la elegibilidad.
La nueva regla significaría que los solicitantes de green card y visa podrían ser rechazados si tienen bajos ingresos o educación limitada, y si han utilizado beneficios como cupones de alimentos, vales de vivienda de la Sección 8 o Medicaid, o si se considera que puedan depender de la asistencia del gobierno en el futuro.
Una coalición de organizaciones de defensa de inmigrantes está demandando al gobierno de Trump por sus cambios en el estatuto de carga pública.
Palomeque se unió el martes 27 de agosto a representantes de Make the Road Nueva York (MRNY), la Sociedad de Ayuda Legal, el Centro de Derechos Constitucionales, Caridades Católicas de Nueva York, la Fundación Asiático Estadounidense y otros grupos para anunciar que estaban presentando un demanda contra el gobierno federal por una nueva regla que vincula el estatus de la green card de forma más estrecha con los recursos financieros de un inmigrante.
“Esta nueva regla de carga pública es el último ataque de Trump contra familias inmigrantes”, dijo Hasan Shafiqullah, abogado a cargo de la Unidad de Ley de Inmigración de la Sociedad de Ayuda Legal, en la conferencia de prensa. “Confiamos en que los tribunales verán esta regla por lo que es: una política racista y xenófoba que debe ser eliminada”.
Brittany Thomas, abogada del Centro de Derechos Constitucionales, dijo que muchos neoyorquinos dependen de los vitales beneficios públicos.
“Este litigio es nuestra forma de mostrar a todos que no respaldaremos el intento de esta administración de limitar su acceso a ellos”, dijo.
La demanda es una de varias que se han presentado contra el gobierno federal por la nueva regla.
Alega que la nueva ley de carga pública apunta intencionalmente a inmigrantes de color y clasifica incorrectamente a quienes usan pequeñas cantidades de asistencia pública como carga pública.
“La regla es tan inmoral porque vivimos en el país más rico del mundo, ¿y qué quiere hacer esta administración? Quiere tomar los derechos humanos básicos de nuestras comunidades. Derecho a la alimentación, derecho a la atención médica, derecho a refugio”, dijo el concejal Daniel Dromm.
“Esta nueva regla de carga pública va en contra de lo que creemos, en contra de quienes somos”, agregó Mario Russell, director de Servicios de Inmigración y Refugiados de Caridades Católicas de NY.
Palomeque, quien realiza trabajo de alcance comunitario, dijo que rutinariamente encuentra a inmigrantes preocupados por la nueva regla.
“El gobierno de Trump está enviando un mensaje claro: si no eres rico ni blanco, no eres bienvenido aquí”, dijo.
La asambleísta Catalina Cruz urgió a los inmigrantes a consultar con organizaciones de confianza antes de cancelar su participación en los beneficios.
“Si usted es miembro de la comunidad, visite a su organización local porque debemos estar informados antes de cancelar la inscripción a los beneficios públicos”, dijo. “Lucharemos por mantenerlos aquí”.
La Asociación Estadounidense del Cáncer estima que se identifican más de 22,000 nuevos casos de cáncer de ovario al año. Para diagnosticar la enfermedad, los médicos a menudo deben realizar numerosas pruebas que pueden incluir: un examen físico, un examen pélvico, pruebas de laboratorio, ultrasonido o una biopsia.
El tratamiento para el cáncer de ovario generalmente es cirugía, seguida de quimioterapia.
Palomeque dijo que las perspectivas de manejar su enfermedad bajo estas nuevas reglas serían desgarradoras.
“Si esta nueva [regla] hubiera entrado en vigor hace 11 años, no sé qué habría hecho”, dijo. “No podría imaginar elegir entre mi salud y mi green card”.