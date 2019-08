Community News 08.28.17

Home Plates

Exhibition curator Neil Scherer will lead a one-hour specialized tour of the exhibition, “Home Plate,” which features iconic moments from the Polo Grounds stadium. The tour will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Morris Jumel Mansion. In 1890, the third incarnation of the Polo Grounds rose within the gaze of the Mansion, and its iconic bathtub-shaped stadium would serve as home to the New York Yankees; the New York Mets; and both the New York Giants baseball and football teams, as well as other professional teams and athletic events. The exhibition will explore and celebrate those teams, players, and personalities that solidified the stadium as a famed venue. Included in the exhibition are rare autographs, tickets, photos, programs, and other ephemera. This event is recurring. Morris Jumel Mansion is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.

For more information, please visit bit.ly/30w1WEC or call 212.923.8008.

Captain Marvel

Grab a blanket and come enjoy an outdoor screening of Captain Marvel at High Bridge Park on Thurs., Sept. 12th from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Watch as Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes as Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Captain Marvel is rated PG-13. Glass bottles and alcoholic beverages are strictly prohibited. You should arrive before 7:00 p.m. to get your spot. Reservations are not taken, so space is available on a first come, first served basis. All are welcome. High Bridge Park is located at West 172nd Street and Amsterdam Avenue.



For more information, please call 212.360.1430.

Medieval Festival

Come to the 35th Annual Medieval Festival at Fort Tryon Park on Sun., Sept. 29th from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Festival is a unique experience in which the medieval period comes to life in the most authentic setting this side of the Atlantic. The area around the Cloisters Museum in Fort Tryon Park is transformed into a market village where knights in armor, jugglers, jesters, magicians, musicians, storytellers, and puppeteers perform. A blacksmith, manuscript illuminator, pottery decorator, wood carver and other artisans will demonstrate their crafts. Performers and fair-goers dress in historical costumes. Medieval food is available and craft items will be sold. The afternoon culminates with a jousting event between knights on horseback. This event is free. The Medieval Festival will be held at Fort Tryon’s Cloisters Lawn.



For more information, please visit whidc.org/festival or call 212.795.1600.

Stonewall and Beyond

Don’t miss your last chance to see PRIDE Stonewall and Beyond by Fred W. McDarrah through Sun., Sept. 1st at The Museum of the City of New York. The exhibition features images by Fred W. McDarrah of the initial Stonewall uprising, portraits of significant figures in the LGBTQ rights movement, and photographs of pride marches, protests, and public events for the LGBTQ community. The Museum of the City of New York is located 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street.



For more information, please visit www.mcny.org or call 212.534.1672.

Stewardship Day

Volunteer with NYC Parks and Natural Areas Conservancy on Sat., Sept. 14th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to care for the White and Orange Trails at Inwood Hill Park. Join this community effort to make the 4.2-mile trail of Inwood Hill Park safer, more accessible, and sustainable through trailblazing, corridor clearing, and debris removal. Space is limited and RSVP is required.

Volunteers will meet at Inwood Hill Park Payson Center located at Dyckman and Henshaw Street.



For more information or to RSVP, please visit bit.ly/320teDq.