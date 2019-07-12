On alert.

President Donald Trump has ordered deportation raids to begin on Sunday in at least 10 major cities, according to published reports.

On Thursday, the New York Times reported that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will begin arresting undocumented immigrants in raids to be conducted over a number of days.

The raids would principally target about 2,000 immigrants and include “collateral” deportations, in which agents will arrest migrants on the scene who are not on their target list.

Arrested families will be housed together in Texas or Pennsylvania, but could also be kept in hotel rooms awaiting deportations, the report said.

Raids were expected to begin in New York City, Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, and San Francisco.

The report was based on information from current and former Homeland Security officials.

In June, the Trump administration threatened deportation raids targeting about 2,000 immigrant families, but opted to hold off.

Trump stated on Twitter that he wanted Congress to “get together to work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border.”

Speaking at the White House on Wednesday, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli stressed that raids were definitely forthcoming.

“They’re absolutely going to happen,” he said, noting that there were approximately a million people in the U.S. with removal orders.

After published reports, immigrant advocacy groups began informing undocumented individuals how to protect their rights and handle themselves during a raid. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) tweeted out an example of an ICE warrant that does not authorize agents to enter a home without permission.

Immigration legal services nonprofit RAICES tweeted tips such as “You have the right to say you want to speak to an attorney,” and “You have a right not to open the door.”

“If you or a loved one are approached by federal immigration enforcement in your home, on the street, or in public, remember: You have rights — and your city will help you fight for them,” tweeted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, advising immigrants in New York City to call the ActionNYC hotline 800.354.0365 for free legal assistance.

“There are multiple reports that the Trump Administration will launch its previously announced blitz of ICE raids across the country this Sunday, including here in New York. This shameful assault on families across the country will no doubt lead to further separations of children from their parents and ‘collateral arrests’ by ICE, where individuals with no orders of deportation will be detained,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo in a statement. “This politically motivated directive is despicable and inhumane, and New York will fight it.”

New York residents in need of assistance may contact ActionNYC at 800.354.0365 for free legal help, as well as the New York State New Americans Hotline at 800.566.7636 or liberty@dos.ny.gov.