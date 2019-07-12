- English
Deportation raids reported
President Donald Trump has ordered deportation raids to begin on Sunday in at least 10 major cities, according to published reports.
On Thursday, the New York Times reported that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will begin arresting undocumented immigrants in raids to be conducted over a number of days.
The raids would principally target about 2,000 immigrants and include “collateral” deportations, in which agents will arrest migrants on the scene who are not on their target list.
Arrested families will be housed together in Texas or Pennsylvania, but could also be kept in hotel rooms awaiting deportations, the report said.
Raids were expected to begin in New York City, Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, and San Francisco.
The report was based on information from current and former Homeland Security officials.
In June, the Trump administration threatened deportation raids targeting about 2,000 immigrant families, but opted to hold off.
Trump stated on Twitter that he wanted Congress to “get together to work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border.”
Speaking at the White House on Wednesday, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli stressed that raids were definitely forthcoming.
“They’re absolutely going to happen,” he said, noting that there were approximately a million people in the U.S. with removal orders.
After published reports, immigrant advocacy groups began informing undocumented individuals how to protect their rights and handle themselves during a raid. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) tweeted out an example of an ICE warrant that does not authorize agents to enter a home without permission.
Immigration legal services nonprofit RAICES tweeted tips such as “You have the right to say you want to speak to an attorney,” and “You have a right not to open the door.”
“If you or a loved one are approached by federal immigration enforcement in your home, on the street, or in public, remember: You have rights — and your city will help you fight for them,” tweeted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, advising immigrants in New York City to call the ActionNYC hotline 800.354.0365 for free legal assistance.
“There are multiple reports that the Trump Administration will launch its previously announced blitz of ICE raids across the country this Sunday, including here in New York. This shameful assault on families across the country will no doubt lead to further separations of children from their parents and ‘collateral arrests’ by ICE, where individuals with no orders of deportation will be detained,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo in a statement. “This politically motivated directive is despicable and inhumane, and New York will fight it.”
New York residents in need of assistance may contact ActionNYC at 800.354.0365 for free legal help, as well as the New York State New Americans Hotline at 800.566.7636 or liberty@dos.ny.gov.
Informes sobre redadas de deportación
El presidente Donald Trump ha ordenado que las redadas de deportación comiencen el domingo en al menos 10 ciudades importantes, de acuerdo con informes publicados.
El jueves, el New York Times reportó que agentes del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés) comenzarán a arrestar a inmigrantes indocumentados en redadas que se realizarán durante varios días.
Las redadas apuntarían principalmente a unos 2,000 inmigrantes e incluirían deportaciones “colaterales”, en las cuales los agentes arrestarán a los migrantes en la escena que no estén en su lista de objetivos.
Las familias arrestadas serán alojadas juntas en Texas o Pennsylvania, pero también podrían ser mantenidas en habitaciones de hotel en espera de ser deportadas, según el informe.
Se espera que las redadas comiencen en la ciudad de Nueva York, Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Ángeles, Miami, Nueva Orleans y San Francisco.
El informe se basó en información de funcionarios de seguridad nacional actuales y anteriores.
En junio, el gobierno de Trump amenazó con realizar redadas de deportación dirigidas a unas 2,000 familias de inmigrantes, pero optó por demorarlas.
Trump declaró en Twitter que quería que el Congreso “se reuniera para encontrar una solución a los problemas de asilo y lagunas en la frontera sur”.
Hablando en la casa blanca el miércoles, el director interino de los Servicios de Inmigración y Ciudadanía de los Estados Unidos, Ken Cuccinelli, subrayó que las redadas definitivamente se realizarán.
“Absolutamente van a suceder”, dijo, señalando que existen aproximadamente un millón de personas en los Estados Unidos con órdenes de retiro.
Después de los reportes publicados, grupos de defensa de los inmigrantes comenzaron a informar a las personas indocumentadas sobre cómo proteger sus derechos y manejarse durante una redada. La American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) tuiteó un ejemplo de una orden del ICE que no autoriza a los agentes a ingresar a una casa sin permiso.
RAICES, servicios legales de inmigración sin fines de lucro, tuiteó consejos como: “Usted tiene derecho a decir que quiere hablar con un abogado”, y “Tiene derecho a no abrir la puerta”.
“Si usted o un ser querido son abordados por autoridades federales de inmigración en su hogar, en la calle o en público, recuerde: usted tiene derechos y su ciudad lo ayudará a luchar por ellos”, tuiteó Bill de Blasio, alcalde de la ciudad de Nueva York, sugiriendo a los inmigrantes en la ciudad de Nueva York a llamar a la línea directa de ActionNYC al 800.354.0365 para obtener asistencia legal gratuita.
“Hay varios informes de que el gobierno de Trump lanzará su ataque previamente anunciado de redadas del ICE en todo el país este domingo, incluso aquí en Nueva York. Sin duda, este vergonzoso asalto a familias en todo el país conducirá a más separaciones de niños de sus padres y ‘arrestos colaterales’ por parte del ICE, por los que personas sin órdenes de deportación serán detenidas”, dijo el gobernador Andrew Cuomo en un comunicado. “Esta directiva, políticamente motivada, es despreciable e inhumana, y Nueva York la combatirá”.
Los residentes de Nueva York que necesiten asistencia pueden comunicarse con ActionNYC al 800.354.0365 para obtener ayuda legal gratuita, así como a la línea directa de New Americans del estado de Nueva York al 800.566.7636 o enviando un correo electrónico a liberty@dos.ny.gov.