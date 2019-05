Break Bill

Call for mandated paid personal leave

By Gregg McQueen

Christie Edouard-Cleroge just wants a break.

“It would be good,” said the retail worker. “I would be able to spend more time with my kid.”

A recent death in the family exacerbated her concerns about risks associated with taking personal time.

“Now it’s too hard to take time off.”

It is the kind of worry that advocates of a bill currently under consideration in the City Council are seeking to address.

The legislation that would mandate paid time off workers and would make New York the first city in the nation to guarantee paid time off for workers.

A rally held at City Hall this past Tues., May 28th drew feminist activist Gloria Steinem; Public Advocate Jumaane Williams; Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray, among others.

De Blasio noted that New Yorkers are sometimes working as many as three jobs just to make ends meet.

“They don’t get time for themselves. They don’t get time for their families. They don’t have a quality of life worth all that effort,” he stated. “That’s what’s happening in richest country in the world. Well, we in New York City say it doesn’t have to be that way and we’re going to change it now.”

Among those most likely to be impacted are domestic workers, retail workers, and food service employees.

“We are behind other nations in forcing this impossible choice between, say, attending a parent-teacher conference or a funeral and losing a job, just as we are also behind in childcare and other areas,” said Steinem. “But with New York City taking the lead, I have confidence that others will follow.”

The legislation requires private employers with five or more employees to offer its workers 10 days per year paid personal time, which can be used for any reason, including religious observances, doctor’s appointments and bereavement.

Juniya Montomery, a worker at JFK International Airport, said he is provided with five sick days per year, but runs into trouble if he should need additional days off to for an emergency or doctor’s appointments.

“If I don’t work, I don’t get paid,” he said.

De Blasio called the legislation “historic,” naming countries such as Japan, Canada, Greece, Australia, Ireland, Germany, Italy and Spain that already provide at least two weeks off for workers.

The bill was first introduced in 2014 by Williams, then a City Councilmember, and lauded in January by de Blasio, who pledged to see the bill passed.

“New York City should lead the way on workers’ rights, especially amid a national environment that treats those workers less than people and more like a commodity,” remarked Williams, who said Americans forfeited 212 million vacation days in 2017.

“This bill will protect employees from retaliation for simply asking for something that human beings need,” he said.

Héctor Figueroa, President of 32BJ Service Employees International Union, pointed out that three out of four workers in New York don’t have union representation. He said the legislation would benefit union workers as well.

“We cannot hold onto the benefits and the gains that we have under our collective bargaining agreements if the rest of the labor market – those three out of four workers – don’t have the same things that we win through the unions,” said Figueroa. “So, this is vital for all workers to have,” he said.

“It’s not a question of entitlement, it’s about having to replenish our bodies, restore mental health, and keep connections,” he added. “This is a public safety issue.”

Workers would begin to accrue hours immediately after employment, earning one hour of paid personal time for every 30 hours worked. After 90 days of employment and after working at least 80 hours, workers would have access to these days off. Unused paid personal time could be carried over to the following year for a total maximum of 10 days of paid personal time.

Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) Commissioner Lorelei Salas said her agency would enforce the law the same as it does with paid sick leave rules, and noted that DCA would perform education for both workers and employers if the bill is passed.

She said employers who failed to comply with the law would face fines.

“This is not about collecting fines, this is about changing the industry, making sure that we raise the standards. That’s what we want,” Salas said.

De Blasio scoffed that he expected naysayers to criticize the legislation.

“They will tell you, when we do this, the city will start to lose jobs. People will be laid off.

The economy will go to hell,” he said. “We heard that every single time we raised the minimum wage. We heard that when we all did paid sick leave together…every time we heard the same refrain, it would hurt our economy and we would lose jobs. Well, guess what? We have more jobs in New York City than we’ve ever had in our history.”

If passed, the legislation is estimated to provide guaranteed time off for approximately 3.4 million New Yorkers.

Domestic worker Maurina Smith lamented that she helped raise many children in her 25-year career, but did not have time to spend with her own daughter.

“I had to choose between attending a PTA meeting and getting a full salary,” she said. “I had to choose between participating in an important family event, and losing my job.”

Smith said she was too fearful of asking her employers for time off. She lauded the new legislation as a way to provide all workers with greater rights.

“For the next generation of domestic workers, I would like them to have it better than I do,” she said.