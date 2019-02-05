- English
St. Rose of Lima will close
Archdiocese announces new round of school closures
Story by Sherry Mazzocchi and Gregg McQueen
It’s not usually good news when parents get texts from their children’s school.
Sandino Sánchez knew something was wrong. The St. Rose of Lima elementary school reserves text messages for early dismissal or emergency closings.
The text, sent around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, instructed parents to look in their children’s school bags for an important message. When his two children returned home, they were crying.
The note said that St. Rose of Lima would close at the end of the academic year.
The news left students and parents reeling. The students were told about the closure earlier in the day. Many of them came home weeping and confused. His daughter is in third grade, and his son is in seventh grade and had one more year at the school. “That is not how you tell children,” Sánchez said.
Other parents agreed. Carlos Taveras said that his two sons were also upset and didn’t quite understand why the school was closing. He said the Archdiocese of New York could have planned the announcement in a way that gave both children and parents more time to absorb the news.
St. Rose, which serves students from Pre-K through 8th grades, is one of seven Catholic schools the Archdiocese has announced it will close at the end of the current academic year.
The New York City schools marked for closure in June include St. Rose of Lima and St. Brigid in Manhattan, St. Nicholas of Tolentine and St. Joseph in the Bronx, and Our Lady Help of Christians in Staten Island. Also closing will be St. Mary Elementary School in Wappingers Falls and St. Peter’s Regional School in Liberty.
In a press release on February 4 announcing the closures, the Archdiocese said that the schools were no longer financially viable despite efforts to maintain them, and resided in buildings that were underutilized or in need of physical improvements.
“While we sincerely regret ever having to close any schools, the goal is to strengthen the remaining institutions and preserve Catholic education in New York for years to come,” said Cardinal Timothy Dolan in a statement. “We understand the impact this will have on families, and will provide both pastoral support and educational guidance to all those affected in order to ensure all children will be warmly welcomed into a nearby Catholic school where they will continue to learn and thrive.”
But the news for the St. Rose community was particularly unexpected because the school recently got a new principal, Joseph De Bona. He had reached out to alumni, organized fundraising and invigorated the school. “We thought we were out of the woods and that the school was on the right track,” said Sánchez. “He brought new energy and life to the school.”
When parents spoke to the principal on Tuesday morning, De Bona echoed the reasons for the closure as a lack of funding and that the school was considered underutilized.
But Sánchez said that he liked that the classes were small, and selected the school partially for that reason.
Principal De Bona did not respond to a request for comment.
Parents said the unexpected closure gives them about 45 days to find a new school for next year.
They will have to apply for a new school and put down tuition by the end of March. The timing of the closure limits their options. “It is past the deadline for charter schools,” noted Sánchez.
All affected families will be guaranteed a spot in another Catholic school in the Archdiocese of New York.
Families will be required to submit a new application and register at the new school for the 2019-20 school year to hold a seat for their child and will be able to apply for financial aid and scholarships.
All current scholarships will be carried over to the new school, the Archdiocese said.
“We understand these are challenging times for many families, and we will work with all students who are seeking to continue their Catholic education to find a seat at another excellent school in the archdiocese,” said Dr. Timothy McNiff, Superintendent of Schools for the Archdiocese.
Both Sánchez and Taveras said they are considering sending their children to another Catholic school about 20 blocks away from St. Rose of Lima. That will place an additional hardship on them because the schools aren’t close to their homes or extended family members who care for their children after school.
Children are concerned about attending new schools with their friends.
Taveras said parents are meeting to discuss the situation. “Hopefully a good number of kids from St. Rose of Lima are transferring over to where my kids are going,” he said.
Taveras said that even though he may not have a high income, it is still important to send his children to a good school and get a good education. “I think it’s not fair that they are going to close a school that is an icon in this community for almost 100 years,” he said.
Cardinal Dolan also announced the closures on Twitter. In a short video, he said it had been five years since the Archdiocese had closed any schools.
Dolan tried to put a positive spin on the announcement, saying, “This is going to mean that we have a few less Catholic schools but the one we’ve got are more vibrant and sturdy than ever. So there is some good news.”
Dolan also said that if enrollment was 10 percent higher, they probably would not have had close schools, and then laid blame with the government. “The injustice continues. We don’t get a dime from the government to support our wonderful schools.”
The U.S. has a long-standing precedent of separating church and state. Past Supreme Court decisions allowed funding to religious institutions to provide bus service, text books and even scholarships but “with the assurances that public funds would not be used for religious activity, despite the religious nature of the institution.” In 2017, the high court also ruled that the government may not exclude religious organizations from grant programs just because they are religious.
But the de Blasio administration has a close relationship with Dolan. City Hall and the Archdiocese came to an arrangement in 2014 that allows Catholic schools to operate Pre-Kindergarten classes, which gave them an infusion of cash. Private Catholic school Pre-K programs charge tuition between $3,000 and $6,000 per student, according to news reports at the time.
Outside the school, parents said they remained in shock.
“I’m saddened,” said Tracy, whose daughter attends Pre-K at the school, which has been located at 517 West 164th Street since 1925. “This has been a good school for her, and it’s a shame to see it go. It’s been around a long time.”
Monique, another parent, said her daughter has received a quality education at the school, and expressed concern about the school options in the area. She said she not pursue another Catholic school option and would seek out a charter school instead.
“Look at the public school test scores in this district,” she remarked. “It’s sad that to know there are schools that might make a difference, they’re shutting it down.”
“They say these buildings aren’t in great shape, but if they put just a little more money into it, this building would be fine,” she added. “The principal has only been here for a year and should have been given more time.”
According to the Archdiocese’s website, St. Rose of Lima School has scheduled a parent information session for Wednesday, February 13 at 7:50 a.m.
For assistance, St. Rose of Lima parents can visit bit.ly/2ShIHyE or call a bilingual hotline 646.780.8760 Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m and 5:00 p.m.
St. Rose cerrará
Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi y Gregg McQueen
No suele ser una buena noticia cuando los padres reciben mensajes de texto de la escuela de sus hijos.
Sandino Sánchez sabía que algo estaba mal. La escuela primaria St. Rose of Lima reserva los mensajes de texto para salidas anticipadas o cierres de emergencia.
El mensaje de texto, enviado alrededor de la 1 p.m. el lunes por la tarde, instruyó a los padres a mirar en las mochilas escolares de sus hijos un mensaje importante. Cuando sus dos hijos regresaron a casa, estaban llorando. La nota decía que Sr. Rose of Lima cerraría al final del año académico.
La noticia dejó a estudiantes y padres tambaleándose. Los estudiantes fueron informados sobre el cierre temprano en el día. Muchos de ellos llegaron a casa llorando y confundidos. Su hija está en tercer grado, y su hijo está en séptimo grado y le faltaba un año más en la escuela. “No es así como se les dice a los niños”, señaló Sánchez.
Otros padres estuvieron de acuerdo. Carlos Taveras dijo que sus dos hijos también estaban molestos y no entendían muy bien por qué cerraba la escuela. Dijo que la Arquidiócesis de Nueva York podría haber planeado el anuncio de una manera que les diera a los niños y padres más tiempo para absorber las noticias.
St. Rose, que atiende a estudiantes de los grados Pre-K hasta el 8º, es una de las siete escuelas católicas que la Arquidiócesis ha anunciado que cerrará al final del año académico actual.
Las escuelas de la ciudad de Nueva York que cerrarán en junio incluyen: St. Rose of Lima y St. Brigid, en Manhattan; St. Nicholas of Tolentine y St. Joseph en el Bronx; y Our Lady Help of Christians, en Staten Island. También cerrarán la Escuela Primaria St. Mary’s, en Wappingers Falls; y la Escuela Regional St. Peter’s, en Liberty.
En un comunicado de prensa del 4 de febrero anunciando los cierres, la Arquidiócesis dijo que las escuelas ya no eran financieramente viables a pesar de los esfuerzos para mantenerlas, y residen en edificios subutilizados o que necesitan mejoras físicas. “Si bien lamentamos sinceramente haber tenido que cerrar las escuelas, el objetivo es fortalecer las instituciones restantes y preservar la educación católica en Nueva York en los próximos años”, dijo el cardenal Timothy Dolan en un comunicado. “Entendemos el impacto que esto tendrá en las familias y brindaremos apoyo pastoral y orientación educativa a los afectados para garantizar que todos los niños sean bienvenidos en una escuela católica cercana, donde continuarán aprendiendo y prosperando”.
Pero la noticia para la comunidad de St. Rose fue particularmente inesperada porque la escuela recientemente recibió un nuevo director, Joseph De Bona, quien se acercó a los ex alumnos, organizó recaudaciones de fondos y estimuló la escuela. “Pensamos que estábamos fuera de peligro y que la escuela estaba en el camino correcto”, dijo Sánchez. “Él trajo nueva energía y vida a la escuela”.
Cuando los padres hablaron con el director el martes por la mañana, De Bona hizo eco de las razones del cierre, falta de fondos y que la escuela se considera infrautilizada.
Pero Sánchez dijo que le gustaba que las clases fueran pequeñas, y seleccionó la escuela parcialmente por esa razón.
El director De Bona no respondió a una solicitud de comentarios.
Los padres dijeron que el cierre inesperado les da aproximadamente 45 días para encontrar una nueva escuela para el próximo año. Tendrán que solicitar una nueva escuela y pagar la matrícula a finales de marzo. El momento del cierre limita sus opciones. “Ya pasó la fecha límite para las escuelas charter”, señaló Sánchez. A todas las familias afectadas se les garantizará un lugar en otra escuela católica en la Arquidiócesis de Nueva York. Las familias deberán presentar una nueva solicitud e inscribirse en la nueva escuela durante el año escolar 2019-20 para tener un lugar para su hijo, y podrán solicitar ayuda financiera y becas. Todas las becas actuales se transferirán a la nueva escuela, dijo la Arquidiócesis.
“Entendemos que estos son tiempos difíciles para muchas familias y trabajaremos con todos los estudiantes que buscan continuar su educación católica para encontrar un lugar en otra escuela excelente en la arquidiócesis”, dijo el Dr. Timothy McNiff, superintendente de Escuelas para la Arquidiócesis.
Tanto Sánchez como Taveras dijeron que están considerando enviar a sus hijos a otra escuela católica a unas 20 manzanas de distancia de St. Rose of Lima. Eso supondrá una dificultad adicional para ellos porque las escuelas no están cerca de sus hogares ni de miembros de la familia extendida que cuidan a sus hijos después de la escuela.
Los niños están preocupados por asistir a nuevas escuelas con sus amigos.
Taveras dijo que los padres se están reuniendo para discutir la situación. “Esperamos que un buen número de niños de St. Rose of Lima se estén transfiriendo a donde irán mis hijos”, dijo.
Taveras comentó que aunque él quizá no tenga un ingreso alto, aún considera importante enviar a sus niños a una buena escuela y que reciban una buena educación. “Creo que no es justo que vayan a cerrar una escuela que ha sido un ícono en esta comunidad por casi 100 años”, dijo.
El cardenal Dolan también anunció los cierres en Twitter. En un video corto, explicó que habían pasado cinco años desde que la Arquidiócesis cerró una escuela.
Dolan intentó darle un giro positivo al anuncio y dijo: “Esto va a significar que tenemos menos escuelas católicas, pero la que tenemos es más vibrante y sólida que nunca. Así que hay algunas buenas noticias”.
Dolan también dijo que si la inscripción fuera un 10 por ciento más alta, probablemente no habrían tenido que cerrar escuelas, y luego culparían al gobierno. “La injusticia continúa. No recibimos ni un centavo del gobierno para apoyar a nuestras maravillosas escuelas”.
Los Estados Unidos tienen un precedente de larga data de separar la iglesia y el estado. Las decisiones pasadas de la Corte Suprema permitieron que las instituciones religiosas proporcionaran fondos para brindar servicios de autobús, libros de texto e incluso becas, pero “con la garantía de que los fondos públicos no se utilizarían para actividades religiosas, a pesar de la naturaleza religiosa de la institución”. En 2017, el alto tribunal también dictaminó que el gobierno no puede excluir a las organizaciones religiosas de los programas de becas sólo porque son religiosas.
Pero la administración de Blasio tiene una estrecha relación con Dolan. El Ayuntamiento y la Arquidiócesis llegaron a un acuerdo en 2014 que permite a las escuelas católicas operar las clases de Pre-jardín de infantes (Pre-K, su abreviatura en inglés), lo que les dio una infusión de dinero en efectivo. Los programas de Pre-K de escuelas católicas privadas cobran una matrícula de entre $3,000 y $6,000 dólares por estudiante, de acuerdo con informes de noticias de ese momento.
Afuera de la escuela, los padres dijeron que seguían en estado de shock.
“Estoy triste”, dijo Tracy, cuya hija asiste a Pre-K en la escuela, que se encuentra en el No. 517 de la calle 164 oeste desde 1925. “Esta ha sido una buena escuela para ella, y es una pena ver que cierra. Ha existido por mucho tiempo”. Monique, otra madre, dijo que su hija recibió una educación de calidad en la escuela y expresó su preocupación por las opciones escolares en el área. Explicó que no buscará otra opción de escuela católica, sino una escuela charter. “Mire los resultados de las pruebas de las escuelas públicas en este distrito”, comentó. “Es triste saber que hay escuelas que podrían hacer una diferencia y que las están cerrando. Dicen que estos edificios no están en gran forma, pero si le ponen un poco más de dinero, el edificio estaría bien”, agregó. “El director solo ha estado aquí por un año y se le debería haber dado más tiempo”.
De acuerdo con el sitio web de la Arquidiócesis, la escuela St. Rose of Lima ha programado una sesión de información para padres el miércoles 13 de febrero a las 7:50 a.m.
Para obtener ayuda, los padres de St. Rose of Lima pueden visitar bit.ly/2ShIHyE o llamar a la línea directa bilingüe al 646.780.8760 de lunes a viernes de 9:00 a.m. a 5:00 p.m.