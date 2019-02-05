St. Rose of Lima will close

Archdiocese announces new round of school closures

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi and Gregg McQueen

It’s not usually good news when parents get texts from their children’s school.

Sandino Sánchez knew something was wrong. The St. Rose of Lima elementary school reserves text messages for early dismissal or emergency closings.

The text, sent around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, instructed parents to look in their children’s school bags for an important message. When his two children returned home, they were crying.

The note said that St. Rose of Lima would close at the end of the academic year.

The news left students and parents reeling. The students were told about the closure earlier in the day. Many of them came home weeping and confused. His daughter is in third grade, and his son is in seventh grade and had one more year at the school. “That is not how you tell children,” Sánchez said.

Other parents agreed. Carlos Taveras said that his two sons were also upset and didn’t quite understand why the school was closing. He said the Archdiocese of New York could have planned the announcement in a way that gave both children and parents more time to absorb the news.

St. Rose, which serves students from Pre-K through 8th grades, is one of seven Catholic schools the Archdiocese has announced it will close at the end of the current academic year.

The New York City schools marked for closure in June include St. Rose of Lima and St. Brigid in Manhattan, St. Nicholas of Tolentine and St. Joseph in the Bronx, and Our Lady Help of Christians in Staten Island. Also closing will be St. Mary Elementary School in Wappingers Falls and St. Peter’s Regional School in Liberty.

In a press release on February 4 announcing the closures, the Archdiocese said that the schools were no longer financially viable despite efforts to maintain them, and resided in buildings that were underutilized or in need of physical improvements.

“While we sincerely regret ever having to close any schools, the goal is to strengthen the remaining institutions and preserve Catholic education in New York for years to come,” said Cardinal Timothy Dolan in a statement. “We understand the impact this will have on families, and will provide both pastoral support and educational guidance to all those affected in order to ensure all children will be warmly welcomed into a nearby Catholic school where they will continue to learn and thrive.”

But the news for the St. Rose community was particularly unexpected because the school recently got a new principal, Joseph De Bona. He had reached out to alumni, organized fundraising and invigorated the school. “We thought we were out of the woods and that the school was on the right track,” said Sánchez. “He brought new energy and life to the school.”

When parents spoke to the principal on Tuesday morning, De Bona echoed the reasons for the closure as a lack of funding and that the school was considered underutilized.

But Sánchez said that he liked that the classes were small, and selected the school partially for that reason.

Principal De Bona did not respond to a request for comment.

Parents said the unexpected closure gives them about 45 days to find a new school for next year.

They will have to apply for a new school and put down tuition by the end of March. The timing of the closure limits their options. “It is past the deadline for charter schools,” noted Sánchez.

All affected families will be guaranteed a spot in another Catholic school in the Archdiocese of New York.

Families will be required to submit a new application and register at the new school for the 2019-20 school year to hold a seat for their child and will be able to apply for financial aid and scholarships.

All current scholarships will be carried over to the new school, the Archdiocese said.

“We understand these are challenging times for many families, and we will work with all students who are seeking to continue their Catholic education to find a seat at another excellent school in the archdiocese,” said Dr. Timothy McNiff, Superintendent of Schools for the Archdiocese.

Both Sánchez and Taveras said they are considering sending their children to another Catholic school about 20 blocks away from St. Rose of Lima. That will place an additional hardship on them because the schools aren’t close to their homes or extended family members who care for their children after school.

Children are concerned about attending new schools with their friends.

Taveras said parents are meeting to discuss the situation. “Hopefully a good number of kids from St. Rose of Lima are transferring over to where my kids are going,” he said.

Taveras said that even though he may not have a high income, it is still important to send his children to a good school and get a good education. “I think it’s not fair that they are going to close a school that is an icon in this community for almost 100 years,” he said.

Cardinal Dolan also announced the closures on Twitter. In a short video, he said it had been five years since the Archdiocese had closed any schools.

Dolan tried to put a positive spin on the announcement, saying, “This is going to mean that we have a few less Catholic schools but the one we’ve got are more vibrant and sturdy than ever. So there is some good news.”

Dolan also said that if enrollment was 10 percent higher, they probably would not have had close schools, and then laid blame with the government. “The injustice continues. We don’t get a dime from the government to support our wonderful schools.”

The U.S. has a long-standing precedent of separating church and state. Past Supreme Court decisions allowed funding to religious institutions to provide bus service, text books and even scholarships but “with the assurances that public funds would not be used for religious activity, despite the religious nature of the institution.” In 2017, the high court also ruled that the government may not exclude religious organizations from grant programs just because they are religious.

But the de Blasio administration has a close relationship with Dolan. City Hall and the Archdiocese came to an arrangement in 2014 that allows Catholic schools to operate Pre-Kindergarten classes, which gave them an infusion of cash. Private Catholic school Pre-K programs charge tuition between $3,000 and $6,000 per student, according to news reports at the time.

Outside the school, parents said they remained in shock.

“I’m saddened,” said Tracy, whose daughter attends Pre-K at the school, which has been located at 517 West 164th Street since 1925. “This has been a good school for her, and it’s a shame to see it go. It’s been around a long time.”

Monique, another parent, said her daughter has received a quality education at the school, and expressed concern about the school options in the area. She said she not pursue another Catholic school option and would seek out a charter school instead.

“Look at the public school test scores in this district,” she remarked. “It’s sad that to know there are schools that might make a difference, they’re shutting it down.”

“They say these buildings aren’t in great shape, but if they put just a little more money into it, this building would be fine,” she added. “The principal has only been here for a year and should have been given more time.”

According to the Archdiocese’s website, St. Rose of Lima School has scheduled a parent information session for Wednesday, February 13 at 7:50 a.m.

For assistance, St. Rose of Lima parents can visit bit.ly/2ShIHyE or call a bilingual hotline 646.780.8760 Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m and 5:00 p.m.