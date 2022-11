6,000 socks donated to homeless New Yorkers

Students collected thousands of socks for local nonprofit groups to distribute to homeless clients.

Here’s a good yarn…

Students from KIPP STAR Harlem Elementary School have donated more than 6,000 socks to help homeless New Yorkers.

The school partnered with Harlem Mothers SAVE and Exodus Transitional Community to conduct the donation drive. The two organizations will distribute the socks to local homeless shelters to keep clients warm during the winter months.

“As a community, we came together,” said KIPP STAR Harlem Elementary School Principal Brandi Vardiman.

On November 2, students and teachers gathered in the school’s cafeteria to celebrate the effort.

“You did a great job,” a representative of Exodus Transitional Community told students. “I’m going to make sure that the homeless get these socks and their feet stay warm. Keep up the positive energy and keep up the good work.”

Originally, the school set the goal of collecting 1,000 socks, but the number of donations far exceeded that mark.

The Harlem school is part of the KIPP (which stands for Knowledge Is Power Program) national network of public charter schools aimed at students in underserved communities.

Founded at the kindergarten level in 2014, KIPP STAR Harlem College Prep Elementary School later added one grade per year and now serves about 450 students in grades K through 4.

It is one of 18 KIPP schools in New York City. About 99 percent of students in the city’s KIPP schools are children of color.

KIPP STAR Harlem Elementary School principal Brandi Vardiman said clothing donation drives are common during the fall and winter months, but the need for socks is often overlooked.

“A lot of people get donations, they get coats, they get shoes, but socks are forgotten,” she said. “Socks are really, really important for staying warm.”

As part of the school’s curriculum, students learn the importance of helping community members in need, Vardiman said.

To help the donation drive, the school also partnered with a local Starbucks coffee branch on 145th Street.

For more information, please visit kippnyc.org.