Freeze on the Fee

Judge halts congestion pricing fees

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Elated.

A decision by a judge to temporarily block a congestion fee on taxis and other for-hire vehicles scheduled to begin on January 1 has left drivers cheering.

Following a lawsuit brought by cab drivers, New York State Judge Martin Shulman issued a temporary restraining order on Thurs., Dec. 20th to halt implementation of the fee, which would apply to taxi and for-hire vehicle rides that pass below 96th Street in Manhattan.

The fee, which does not apply to private motorists, would add a $2.50 surcharge for yellow taxis, and $2.75 for green cabs and other for-hire vehicles. Yellow cabs currently have a 50 cent surcharge that funds the MTA. The congestion fee would be an additional charge. Ride-hailing apps such as Uber received a carve-out, allowing passengers selecting group rides to be charged 75 cents, even if their trip is not matched with a second rider.

A coalition of members from the New York Taxi Workers Alliance (NYTWA) filed the lawsuit on December 19 against the state, city, and Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) in attempt to halt the surcharge.

“We are elated by this ruling. We know the fight is long from over, but we feel relieved and encouraged that a judge is telling the Governor to listen to our suffering,” said NYTWA Executive Director Bhairavi Desai. “There is a real crisis here. And Governor Cuomo has the power to help drivers instead of adding an additional crushing burden on a workforce already facing financial despair.”

Part of the surcharge would be used to support the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), and the state has estimated that it could raise as much as $400 million annually for the cash-strapped agency.

The fee cannot go into effect until the judge issues his decision following a hearing set for January 3.

The new fees are part of a broader congestion pricing plan under Governor Andrew Cuomo’s FixNYC initiative.

Taxi drivers staged a boisterous rally outside of Cuomo’s Manhattan office on Wed., Dec.19th, calling for him to exempt yellow and green cabs from congestion pricing fees.

Drivers chanted “No more tax on drivers’ backs” and brandished signs that read “Congestion Pricing = My Bankruptcy.”

They complained that the fees would add a greater financial burden to an already reeling industry, which has seen eight drivers commit suicide in the past year.

“It’s going to be bad,” said Young Lee, a yellow cab driver. “If they charge another $2.50, it’s going to cost me a lot of money.”

“It’s only a burden on the driver and their family,” said another driver.

Desai said the surcharge could lead to consumers paying smaller tips to taxi drivers or cutting down on cab rides altogether.

“If there’s any more drop-off in ridership or loss of tips, people just aren’t going to be able to survive,” she said.

Dalipe Singh, who has driven a yellow cab since 1985, said he is now earning the least income since he first became a driver.

“This is the hardest time of my career. It’s the biggest struggle,” he said. “We are losing money. I’m losing around $70 per day.”

Singh said he did not think congestion pricing would end up reducing the number of cars in Manhattan, because of the high number of for-hire vehicles already on the street.

“These cars are going to stay here. Where are they going to go?” he asked.

He slammed the fact that Uber, Lyft and other app companies won a carve-out in the congestion pricing plan.

“You’re killing yellow cab drivers,” Singh remarked. “We cannot make a living.”

Desai accused Cuomo of pandering to Uber and other large corporations.

“This is the same governor who said he’d change his name to Amazon Cuomo,” she said. “When you look at the congestion pricing plan that actually passed, it’s one that Uber lobbied for. They spent about $100,000 to lobby for this version of the plan.”

Drivers noted that yellow taxis have already been hit with a 50-cent surcharge since 2009 that goes to fund the MTA.

Cabs that are wheelchair-accessible pay an additional 30-cent surcharge.

According to the Metropolitan Taxicab Board of Trade, yellow taxis contributed $94 million to the MTA through the surcharge in 2015.

At a hearing on December 4, TLC Commissioner Meera Joshi remarked that the congestion pricing fee could prove harmful to both drivers and customers and should be delayed until there was a plan that also addressed private vehicles.

“With so many questions left unanswered, I think the sensible thing is to postpone this until there is a comprehensive congestion-pricing plan,” Joshi said.

Cuomo spokesperson Patrick Muncie said the state would continue to press for the fees to be levied.

“The court directed parties to a hearing on January 3 and stayed the implementation of the law until the parties appear. The state plans to vigorously defend the law, which was approved by the legislature and will generate hundreds of millions of dollars to improve the subway and help ensure New Yorkers have a safe, reliable transportation system,” he said in a statement.

Muncie explained that the state was working to implement congestion pricing fees for all motorists.

“The state budget approved by the Legislature last year included a congestion surcharge as the first phase of the FixNYC plan and the first step in addressing the city’s congestion problem. One hundred percent of this revenue will go directly to fixing the subways. Next year, we will continue to work with the Legislature to evaluate this surcharge and pass comprehensive congestion pricing on all vehicles once and for all,” Muncie said.

Drivers insisted there is a precedent for Cuomo to exempt yellow and green taxis from the congestion fee, as livery cabs were excluded from the 50-cent MTA surcharge in 2009.

“The Governor’s office said they’re going to wait to see the impact [of the fee],” said Desai, who referenced the wave of driver suicides, as well as bankruptcies and foreclosures. “Open your eyes. The devastation has already been happening. There’s nothing left for you to see.”

“We’re asking for mercy from our Governor,” she said. “He can still fix this.”