Going forward, no foam

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

Beginning January 1, New York City bans the use of single-use foam food containers and loose fill packaging (or “packing peanuts”).

The new law prohibits stores and food-service businesses from selling, offering and even possessing expanded polystyrene foam (known as EPS, and often called by the trademarked name, Styrofoam). This includes cups, bowls, plates, clamshell take out containers and trays. Stores and manufacturers can no longer sell packing peanuts in the city.

A major study by the Department of Sanitation (DSNY) found that over a 30-year period, attempts to recycle EPS have been unsuccessful. When it is collected in sanitation trucks, it generally breaks into smaller pieces and is covered with food residue. It’s often missed by manual sorters and inadvertently mingles with paper and contaminates that recycling stream. Even if the DSNY is able to successfully sort the product, there is no market for used EPS, so it generally ends up in a landfill.

It also clogs storm drains and ends up on city beaches, local water ways and in the Atlantic Ocean. The small pieces are not bio-degradable and are often eaten by marine animals, who mistake it for food. Consuming it is hazardous and kills animals.

“Foam cannot be recycled, plain and simple,” said Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn García. “It’s a problematic material when it’s in our waste stream. Foam is a source of neighborhood litter and it is hazardous to marine life. It’s a lightweight material that clogs storm drains and can also end up on our beaches and in our waterways. It’s even a contaminant in our recycling and organics programs. I’m thankful we are finally able to move forward with our ban and I look forward to seeing less foam in our waste stream.”

DSNY reported that it collected 28,500 tons of single service EPS products in 2014, most of it single-use food service products such as cups, trays and containers. It is also a huge source of litter.

Small businesses with less than $500,000 in gross income for the most recent tax year and non-profits may apply for hardship exemptions from the Department of Small Business Services (SBS) if they can prove that the purchase of alternative products not composed of EPS would create a financial hardship.

For more information, visit nyc.gov/foamwaiver.