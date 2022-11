$523 million secured from opioid manufacturer Teva: AG James

Fentanyl is shown here in pill form; the drug is a powerful synthetic opioid known to be 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid known to be 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

Investigations have long focused on how the drug’s manufacturers and distributors have fueled the opioid crisis nationwide.

Pharmaceutical fentanyl was originally developed to aid the pain management treatment of cancer patients and has since been used off-label as a powerful street drug.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has secured up to $523 million from Teva Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., its American subsidiary Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, and its affiliates for their role in fueling the opioid crisis.

The $523 million settlement is the largest reached with an individual opioid defendant as part of a sprawling lawsuit by James and raises the total amount secured from opioid manufacturers and distributors to more than $2 billion.

“This is a landmark day in our battle against the opioid crisis,” said Attorney General Letitia James.

Money recovered from settlements with manufacturers will be used to fund opioid abatement, treatment, and prevention programs throughout New York State.

Based in Israel, Teva Pharmaceuticals creates medications using fentanyl.

In December 2021, a Suffolk County jury found Teva Pharmaceuticals guilty of contributing to the opioid crisis by flooding the state with prescription painkillers that helped cause thousands of overdose deaths.

“Teva knowingly and intentionally misled New Yorkers and the American people about the deadly dangers of opioids, and last year, a jury found them responsible for the devastation and destruction they have caused,” said James in a statement. “You cannot put a price on lives lost, addiction suffered, and families torn apart, but with the more than $2 billion we have now delivered to New Yorkers, we can continue to rebuild and recover.”

Fentanyl is a national concern. It is commonly found in pills that look identical to prescription opioids like OxyContin tablets (left picture). Fentanyl is also found within heroin samples (middle picture). Fentanyl can also be mixed with other non-opioid drugs, such as meth (right picture).

Photos: New Hampshire State Police Forensic Laboratory

“I made a promise to put an end to the havoc wreaked by opioid manufacturers in New York and across the nation and to hold them accountable for the consequences,” James said. “This is a landmark day in our battle against the opioid crisis, and I am proud to be able to deliver critical funding and resources to the communities Teva and other companies ravaged with their rampant misconduct.”

In March 2019, James filed a massive lawsuit to hold manufacturers and distributors accountable for the opioid epidemic, alleging that drug manufacturers marketed opioid painkillers as safe, while distributors ignored signs that painkillers were being funneled to illegal channels.

In addition to Teva, manufacturers named in the complaint included Purdue Pharma and its affiliates, Janssen Pharmaceuticals and its parent company Johnson & Johnson, Mallinckrodt LLC, Endo Health Solutions and Allergan Finance, LLC.

The Teva case marked the first in James’ vast opioid lawsuit — which began with 24 defendants — to be decided by a jury verdict. The majority of defendants agreed to monetary settlements before trials were completed.

Announced on November 3, the $523 million settlement resolves the Attorney General’s claims against Teva, the final remaining defendant not currently in bankruptcy and concludes James’ series litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The Teva case marked the first in James’ vast opioid lawsuit to be decided by a jury verdict.

The agreement also commits Teva to injunctive relief that includes a ban on high-dose opioids (greater than 40mg) and prescription savings programs, prohibitions on marketing opioids and funding third parties that promote opioids, restrictions on political lobbying, and disclosure of Teva opioid product clinical data.

“We are holding Teva Pharmaceuticals accountable for its role in the opioid crisis and the irreparable harm it has done to New Yorkers, their families, and their communities,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “This company misrepresented its products for decades, flooding the market with dangerous prescription drugs and endangering countless lives. New York has no tolerance for fraud — particularly on matters as serious as opioids — and I thank Attorney General James and the Department of Financial Services (DFS) for bringing us to this resolution.”