500K harassment settlement for bar workers: AG James

By Gregg McQueen

High costs for a low bar.

“We’re here today to hold accountable those who perpetuate toxic and dangerous environments,” said AG Letitia James (left).

A Manhattan bar has been ordered to pay $500,000 to current and former employees as part of a settlement with the New York Attorney General’s Office following an investigation of sexual harassment.

Attorney General Letitia James announced on Wednesday that bar Sweet and Vicious, located on Spring Street in Lower Manhattan, maintained a “hostile and discriminatory workplace” where employees experienced sex discrimination, sexual and gender-based harassment, race and national origin discrimination, and wage theft.

“Every single person in New York deserves to work in a safe place free of harassment and discrimination. We’re here today to expose and hold accountable those who perpetuate toxic and dangerous environments,” James said at a press conference at her Manhattan office.

According to James, Sweet and Vicious employees were routinely subjected to inappropriate comments regarding their race, sexuality, bodies, and appearances, and suffered unwelcomed sexual advances from managers and customers.

For years, the bar’s female employees were subjected to sexual harassment by male employees, the investigation found. Bar owner Hakan Karamahmutoglu frequently engaged in harassment himself, James said.

“He routinely insulted female employees, calling them ‘bitches’ and ‘cows’,” James said, “scrutinizing their appearance, commenting on their bodies and clothing.”

The settlement agreement comes after a 16-month investigation into allegations against Karamahmutoglu and Sweet and Vicious. James said that documents, records, and interviews with current and former employees revealed a pervasive culture of discrimination and repeated pattern of harassment.

Many employees also cited race and national origin discrimination, including Karamahmutoglu calling Black employees “gangsters,” and referring to a Puerto Rican manager as a “terrorist,” and “Puerto Rican trash,” James explained.

In addition, the investigation uncovered that employees were not always compensated with overtime pay despite working more than 40 hours a week, while one employee spent approximately 30 hours completing personal work for the owner but never received compensation. Multiple employees also reported instances of tip theft when customers would leave tips on credit cards, the Attorney General’s office said.

The $500,000 settlement will be divided among 16 employees who reported the harassment to James’ office.

In addition to the cash settlement, the bar is required to revise anti-discrimination and harassment training materials and display notices of anti-discrimination and rights for employees. Sweet and Vicious will also be subject to periodic monitoring and oversight, including the submission of reports to the Attorney General.

The office found that Sweet and Vicious maintained a “hostile and discriminatory workplace.”

“Like so many other industries, workers in the hospitality industry have been forced to weather a pervasive culture of sexual harassment and discrimination that has gone unreported and unaddressed,” James remarked.

“Unfortunately, harassment and unfair treatment is very common within this field. Service industry employees are treated like second-class citizens. There’s often an imbalance of power that leads to systems which enable abuse,” said Katy Guest. “However, this case is a success story that I hope will continue to inspire others to recognize their self-worth and the power of fighting for what’s right.”

James encouraged other Sweet and Vicious workers who witnessed or experienced harassment to reach out to her office at Civil.Rights@ag.ny.gov.

“Let this be a reminder to all who still think that they can harass and abuse workers without retribution that no one is above the law,” she said. “We will not tolerate discrimination or harassment or wage theft or any other form of discrimination at the workplace.