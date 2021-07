311 service expands into subways

The city’s 311 system is expanding into the subways.

For the first time ever, New Yorkers can call 311 directly from subway stations and platforms to request outreach assistance for individuals believed to be experiencing unsheltered homelessness, report conditions within subway stations and identify non-aggressive panhandling to connect individuals with support services.

The expansion was announced on July 2 by Mayor Bill de Blasio, the Department of Homeless Services (DHS), the Department of Information Technology (DoITT), and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

“New York City’s 311 system continues to lead the way in linking New Yorkers to all the services our city offers,” said de Blasio. “This upgrade will offer an important resource to improve riders’ experience in the system and connect our most vulnerable neighbors to the services they need, and I’m grateful for the MTA’s partnership.”

Sarah Feinberg, Interim President of MTA New York City Transit, said the expansion “enables vulnerable New Yorkers in the subway system to be connected to the 311 system and all the significant resources and assistance it can offer.”

“Customers and MTA employees alike can now use the 311 app to report anyone in a station who might need outreach from homeless services, or mental health assistance, and that person is now much more likely to get the help they need,” Feinberg said.

The city has hired additional outreach staff and opened more than 1,300 specialized beds for unsheltered New Yorkers since January 2020, with hundreds more opening in the coming months.

During the pandemic, the city enhanced overnight outreach efforts at end-of-line subway stations, such as increasing the number of workers at those locations and providing them with expanded resources to encourage unsheltered individuals to accept services. Also, specialized stabilization beds have been introduced for any individuals interested in coming inside off the subways. These strategies helped bring hundreds of individuals off the subways and into shelter in the past year, according to DHS.

“With this technology upgrade, we and our outreach teams, who continue canvassing the subways 24/7 offering services, will be able to further pinpoint outreach efforts, responding to requests for assistance from New Yorkers as they may be reported directly from subway stations and platforms, so we can continue to build on this year’s progress,” said Department of Social Services Commissioner Steven Banks.

New Yorkers should continue to call 911 if they see dangerous or illegal activity in the subway system, city officials said.

NYC311 is available 24/7, 365 days a year in nearly 180 languages through the call center, online, a mobile app, social media and by texting 311-NYC (692).