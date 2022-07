3,000 new child care slots announced

$70 million to combat care “deserts”

By Gregg McQueen

New funding will bring 3,000 new day care slots across New York City.

Essential care for essential workers.

Nearly 3,000 new child care slots are slated to open in underserved neighborhoods across New York City, most of which aims to serve essential and frontline workers and those whose work non-traditional hours.

At a press conference uptown on Mon., July 25th, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state would provide nearly $70 million in grant money to newly licensed child care programs operating in so-called “child care deserts.”

The new grants are to be allocated to 344 new providers across New York State.

The grants were derived from federal funding in the American Rescue Plan and are expected to help the new providers cover startup and staffing costs, access Covid-19 vaccines, and manage other expenses.

According to state officials, child care deserts are defined as census tracts that have three or more children younger than 5 for each available child care slot, or no available child care slots.

“Child care workers are the essential workers for the essential workers,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul, seen here speaking with children at a local center.

“What we have seen is that when there is a shortage of affordable child care, this really becomes not just a problem for a family, an economic problem for them, [but] an economic problem for our society,” remarked Hochul.

More than 50 percent of New York City is considered a child care desert, she said.

Hochul spoke of her own personal experience as a young mother who was forced to leave her job as an attorney for U.S. Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan due to a lack of available child care.

Neighborhoods like this…are daycare deserts,” said Congressman Adriano Espaillat.

“There was no child care 34 years ago. I had no family support system and didn’t know a lot of people in the city,” she said. “I had to sacrifice and give up a job that I truly loved. And obviously as a young couple starting out, it puts a hit on your income as well.”

Hochul made her announcement at the YM & YWHA of Washington Heights & Inwood, which provides early childhood programs to Northern Manhattan children.

She was joined for her visit by Congressman Adriano Espaillat, State Senators Jamaal Bailey and Robert Jackson, State Assemblymember Manny De Los Santos, and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine.

Hochul praised the Y’s child care workers in attendance, singling them out for their efforts during the pandemic.

“I’ve always said that the child care workers are the essential workers for the essential workers. Let’s just acknowledge the role they play,” she stated.

“We see that high-quality programs give children the tools they need to thrive,” said Tara Gardner, the Council’s Executive Director.

Espaillat, whose district includes Northern Manhattan and the Bronx, called the grants “so important,” noting that the majority of child care providers in uptown communities are small businesses operated primarily by women of color out of their homes.

“Neighborhoods like this one are daycare deserts,” said Espaillat. “We don’t have the benefit of having the traditional day care centers, the brick-and-mortar ones, because space is a premium here in Washington Heights.”

“We don’t have the traditional centers for 100 kids or 50 kids,” he said. We have a network of family-based day care providers that are in these apartment buildings, providing daycare services for four or five kids at a time… [that are] also culturally and linguistically competent for them.”

The grants will be allocated to 344 new providers to create over 12,000 new slots across New York State, Hochul said, including 592 slots for infants and toddlers and nearly 500 slots for non-traditional hours.

Advocates have been pressing for expanded care options.

She further underscored the significance of offering care outside the hours of standard working schedules.

“Our essential workers have to work in healthcare settings around the clock. They are cleaning our hotel rooms and our restaurants and working, they’re driving buses. They’re out there making this city run and the state run,” noted Hochul. “And what I think is one of the best takeaways of the pandemic, if there is one, is that we finally started seeing these unseen workers.”

Also present for the announcement were members of the Day Care Council of New York, a membership nonprofit that advocates for early childhood educators and care providers.

“[We] know the transformative power of high-quality care and early childhood education because we see it every day,” said Tara Gardner, the Council’s Executive Director.

Current child care subsidies provide a benefit of over $9,000 per child, Hochul said.

“We see that high-quality programs give children the tools they need to thrive and we strive to ensure that the most vulnerable families have access to high quality programs because we know early childhood education is a force for social mobility and equality.”

The grants are part of a $7 billion investment in child care over the next several years that was allocated in the most recent state budget. This includes more than $2 billion in child care subsidies, which currently provide a benefit of over $9,000 per child, Hochul said.

Legislation to eliminate sales tax on children’s diapers was also enacted.

In addition, Hochul recently signed legislation eliminating sales tax on children’s diapers.

“Every penny counts,” said Bailey, who sponsored the diaper bill in the State Senate. “In times of rising inflation and rising costs everywhere from the gas station to the grocery, it’s critical that we step up and try to ease the burden for families.”