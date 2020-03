$3.2 billion loss in tax revenue: Comptroller

Prioritize – and be prudent.

Fearing a massive loss of tax revenue due to business shutdowns related to the coronavirus, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer is asking the city to identify ways to set aside $1.4 billion to protect social services for vulnerable residents.

An analysis released by the Comptroller’s office predicted that losses in the entertainment, restaurant, hotel, and tourism sectors could cost the city $3.2 billion in lost tax revenues over the next six months.

Stringer called on the city to identify means of potential savings, suggesting a target of four percent of city tax levy-funded agency spending with exceptions for social service agencies, Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, and NYC Health + Hospitals that would add up to approximately $1.4 billion.

“As we brace for the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, we must protect our children, our seniors, our small businesses, and the arts and cultural organizations that are core to our economy and our identity as a city,” said Stringer. “We’re facing the possibility of a prolonged recession — we need to save now, before it’s too late, if we’re going to weather the downturn ahead.”

Stringer’s prediction of $3.2 billion in tax revenue losses was based on projections that restaurant sales would decline by 80 percent for the rest of the fiscal year, hotels would maintain approximately 20 percent occupancy, and retail sales would decline by 20 percent.

Stringer also recommended additional measures, such as the deferral of sales tax payments due March 20th for hotels, restaurants, and small storefront retail; waiving of small business fines and fees; and the creation of a small business grant program like that created after 9/11 for lower Manhattan.

“The vital services for our most vulnerable populations and institutions during lean times will depend on prudent, responsible budgeting today, as will the level of relief we as a city can help to deliver to the hotel, restaurant, entertainment, social service and retail workers who are bearing the brunt of this crisis,” Stringer said. “I stand ready to facilitate and assist our city’s response to this emergency with any powers within my authority.”

For more, please visit comptroller.nyc.gov.