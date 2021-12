$20.5 million awarded for anti-gun violence programs

The city has received a $20.5 million federal grant to support work by Cure Violence providers.

Results yield rewards.

New York City has received a $20.5 million federal grant to support ongoing work by Cure Violence providers as part of the city’s Crisis Management System (CMS) network – chosen from a pool of 36 government applicants.

The grant is part of the U.S. Treasury’s Social Impact Partnerships to Pay for Results Act Program (SIPPRA), a federal reinvestment program created in 2018 that provides state and local governments an opportunity to be awarded for “pay-for-results” projects that can show direct and tested improvements in one of a number of social service categories.

“New York City is the second jurisdiction in this country to win this award, because of the extraordinary work being done here,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio at a media briefing on Tues., Dec. 28. “This is a movement that’s growing and evolving. Some of the best and most creative work is happening here in New York City. And that is a credit to all the members of the Crisis Management System, the Cure Violence Movement.”

“Gun violence is a horrific problem,” Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen.

The award includes a project grant of $17,595,000 with an additional $2,639,250 grant to pay for the cost of an independent evaluation of the program’s effectiveness.

“It is an impact that grows and grows and grows, because lives get turned around, and those folks become agents of peace as well,” de Blasio said.

“Gun violence is a horrific problem in this country, and it’s never more tragic than when young people are involved,” Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen said in a statement. “Obviously, addressing this issue will require many different solutions, but one that the Treasury is proud to support involves community efforts to intervene with at-risk youth. The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to working with communities to ensure that they – and the young people who live there – are safe.”

According to data from the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice (MOCJ), gun injuries in four selected CMS sites decreased by 50% compared from 2014 to 2019.

Led by MOCJ Director Marcos González Soler, in partnership with the University of Chicago and John Jay College, the city’s SIPPRA application provided concrete analysis of the economic benefit of the city’s gun violence interruption programming. Using hospital information and other data, MOCJ was able to calculate the savings CMS and its providers have on programs like Medicaid.

“New York City is the second jurisdiction in this country to win this award,” noted Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“Today’s announcement highlights the many layers of success our gun violence interrupters have on the streets in our communities. On top of saving lives, our CMS partners are now seeing a reinvestment into our communities thanks to the economic impact of their work,” said Soler. “These funds will help us focus directly on our continuing efforts to break the cycle of violence among one of our most vulnerable populations: our youth.”