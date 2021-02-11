- English
2 Screens Aren’t Better Than 1
The Dangers of Media Multitasking
Source: MetroPlus
You’re streaming that hit drama—and must find out which actress plays the sister. At halftime in the game, you hit send on one last email.
Sound familiar? It should. By some estimates, about 87 percent of people watching television do so with another digital device in hand.
This trend is sometimes called second screening or media multitasking. It’s music to many marketers’ ears—after all, it means more ad views and mindless clicks on “buy.”
But such digital distraction isn’t always good for bodies and brains bathed in the screens’ glow.
The Trouble with Juggling
From the wired-up TVs on our walls to the smartwatches on our wrists, our brains feel the pull of demanding devices more than ever.
Our neural networks weren’t designed for such a constant barrage of information. Scientists are still working to understand the effects. Some studies show that heavy multitaskers:
- Forget things more often
- Have trouble paying attention
- Behave more impulsively
- Form inaccurate impressions of other people
- Risk social anxiety and depression
- Are more often obese
- Have less gray matter in areas of the brain linked to control of thoughts and emotions
The impact may be more significant on kids’ and teens’ developing brains.
Is there ever an upside? It’s possible. But researchers haven’t found clear evidence that media multitaskers even become better at doing more than one thing at once.
Stay Smart About Screen Time
Experts recommend that everyone should carefully think about how they engage with media.
Need to cut back on your screen time? Here are some tips to get started:
- Try a digital detox. Spend some time—a week, if you can—phone-free. Notice how you feel. Then aim to build in more low-tech periods throughout your day.
- Shut off alerts. Disable notifications on social media and messaging apps. These constant pings may negatively affect your well-being.
- Make household rules. Declare some spaces and times—say, dinner and bedrooms—device-free. Engage in screen-free family actives, such as sports and reading. You’ll model healthy, balanced technology use for your children from an early age.
Dos pantallas no son mejores que una
Los peligros de la multifunción mediática
Fuente: MetroPlus
Está usted viendo ese exitoso drama y debe averiguar qué actriz interpreta a la hermana. En el entretiempo del juego, presiona enviar en un último correo electrónico.
¿Suena familiar? Debería. Según algunas estimaciones, alrededor del 87 por ciento de las personas que ven televisión lo hacen con otro dispositivo digital en la mano.
Esta tendencia a veces se denomina segunda proyección o multifunción mediáticas. Es música para los oídos de muchos especialistas en marketing; después de todo, significa más vistas de anuncios y clics sin sentido en “comprar”.
Pero tal distracción digital no siempre es buena para los cuerpos y cerebros bañados por el brillo de las pantallas.
El problema del malabarismo
Desde los televisores con cable en nuestras paredes hasta los relojes inteligentes en nuestras muñecas, nuestro cerebro siente más que nunca el llamado exigente de los dispositivos.
Nuestras redes neuronales no fueron diseñadas para un aluvión de información tan constante. Los científicos siguen trabajando para comprender los efectos. Algunos estudios muestran que quienes realizan una pesada multifunción:
- Olvidan las cosas más a menudo
- Tienen problemas para prestar atención
- Se comportan de manera más impulsiva
- Forman impresiones inexactas de otras personas
- Están en riesgo de ansiedad social y depresión
- Son obesos más a menudo
- Tener menos materia gris en áreas del cerebro vinculadas al control de pensamientos y emociones
El impacto puede ser más significativo en el cerebro en desarrollo de niños y adolescentes.
¿Alguna vez hay algo positivo? Es posible. Pero los investigadores no han encontrado evidencia clara de que las personas que realizan múltiples tareas mediáticas sean mejores para hacer más de una cosa a la vez.
Sea inteligente respecto al tiempo frente a la pantalla
Los expertos recomiendan que todos piensen detenidamente cómo interactúan con los medios.
¿Necesita reducir el tiempo de pantalla? A continuación, se ofrecen algunos consejos para comenzar:
- Pruebe una desintoxicación digital. Pase algo de tiempo, una semana, si puede, sin teléfono. Observe cómo se siente. Luego, intente incorporar más períodos de baja tecnología a lo largo del día.
- Apague las alertas. Desactive las notificaciones en las redes sociales y las aplicaciones de mensajería. Estos sonidos constantes pueden afectar negativamente su bienestar.
- Haga reglas para el hogar. Declare algunos espacios y horarios, digamos, cenas y dormitorios, sin dispositivos. Participe en actividades familiares sin pantallas, como deportes y lectura. Así, modelará el uso saludable y equilibrado de la tecnología para sus hijos desde una edad temprana.