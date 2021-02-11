2 Screens Aren’t Better Than 1

The Dangers of Media Multitasking

Source: MetroPlus

You’re streaming that hit drama—and must find out which actress plays the sister. At halftime in the game, you hit send on one last email.

Sound familiar? It should. By some estimates, about 87 percent of people watching television do so with another digital device in hand.

This trend is sometimes called second screening or media multitasking. It’s music to many marketers’ ears—after all, it means more ad views and mindless clicks on “buy.”

But such digital distraction isn’t always good for bodies and brains bathed in the screens’ glow.

The Trouble with Juggling

From the wired-up TVs on our walls to the smartwatches on our wrists, our brains feel the pull of demanding devices more than ever.

Our neural networks weren’t designed for such a constant barrage of information. Scientists are still working to understand the effects. Some studies show that heavy multitaskers:

Forget things more often

Have trouble paying attention

Behave more impulsively

Form inaccurate impressions of other people

Risk social anxiety and depression

Are more often obese

Have less gray matter in areas of the brain linked to control of thoughts and emotions

The impact may be more significant on kids’ and teens’ developing brains.

Is there ever an upside? It’s possible. But researchers haven’t found clear evidence that media multitaskers even become better at doing more than one thing at once.

Stay Smart About Screen Time

Experts recommend that everyone should carefully think about how they engage with media.

Need to cut back on your screen time? Here are some tips to get started: