$2.2 million effort launched to help asylum seekers

By Gregg McQueen

There is a new welcome mat for asylum seekers.

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams has announced a new public-private partnership to support organizations involved with helping migrants after arriving in the city.

Known as Welcome NYC, the $2.2 million dollar initiative will fund organizations providing urgent legal services, workforce development, literacy programs, youth services, faith-based services, and food assistance across the city.

Adams announced the program during a March 1 press conference at City Hall, where she was joined by Council lawmakers and several philanthropic foundations.

“From the very beginning, our local nonprofits and community-based organizations have stepped up to fill the gaps and shouldered the heroic work of supporting newly arriving people and families. Welcome NYC will help organizations on the ground providing support to asylum seekers, and our communities more broadly, with crucial services,” said Adams.

“As we continue to advocate for increased federal and state support, the Council will pursue comprehensive solutions to help migrants and all residents access health, opportunity, and safety,” she said. “I thank our philanthropic partners and the entire Council for their hard work and partnership to launch this new initiative.”

Several philanthropic foundations are collectively contributing $1 million towards the initiative, including the Robin Hood Foundation, New York Community Trust, Bronx Community Foundation, New York Women’s Foundation, and Brooklyn Community Foundation. The Council is allocating another $1.2 million in funding to more than two dozen nonprofit organizations providing services on the ground.

Dr. Meisha Porter, President of The Bronx Community Foundation, said her organization has helped support community-based organizations providing access to critical resources to migrants, including healthy food, clothing, phones, and transportation.

“But it is clear that we must do more. By harnessing the power of government and philanthropy, Welcome NYC will help us meet the needs of all asylum seekers arriving in New York City,” Porter said.

“Ensuring that asylum seekers have every resource necessary available to them as they settle into their new lives in New York City is essential to making our city an inclusive place of opportunity for all New Yorkers,” said Chymeka Olfonse, the Managing Director of Robin Hood’s grantmaking portfolio.

Since last spring, New York City has welcomed more than 47,000 people seeking asylum in the United States. More than 29,000 people remain in the city, primarily in 88 emergency shelters and seven emergency response centers.

“Every New Yorker seeks information and resources from trusted advisors, whether that’s a community-based organization, religious institution or a teacher,” said Murad Awawdeh, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC). “The Welcome NYC initiative recognizes the vital role these trusted sources play in the lives of all people, but especially for asylum seekers and other immigrants who also need the benefit of cultural and language fluency to help integrate into and navigate their new home.”

“It was clear from the moment when the first buses arrived at the Port Authority that giving asylum seekers a proper New York welcome would take the participation of all levels of government, nonprofits, charitable organizations, and all New Yorkers,” Awawdeh said. “Welcome NYC takes us one step closer to truly living up to New York’s potential of being a welcoming beacon for all.”