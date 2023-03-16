$15 million for nonprofits to build shelters

A new fund has been created to help nonprofit service providers build, own, and operate homeless shelters.

The revolving $15 million fund will support the development of new shelters and rehabilitation of existing sites, Mayor Eric Adams said, and is intended to alleviate the upfront financial burden that often prohibits experienced nonprofits from constructing their own shelters.

“One of our top goals outlined in our housing and homelessness blueprint was to replace aging and substandard shelters with better high-quality facilities. This $15 million in funding will help the Department of Social Services and their nonprofit partners provide a more stabilized shelter environment for adults looking to better their lives and for children in this system as they continue their education,” said Adams. “I also want to thank the philanthropic community for pitching in with much-needed seed capital so that this revolving acquisition fund can continue to grow through this administration and beyond.”

The public-private initiative includes a $5 million investment from the city and $10 million in philanthropic capital from SeaChange Capital Partners.

It will spur the creation of nonprofit-led shelters by bridging upfront acquisition and predevelopment costs that must be paid in advance of contract registration, but are often burdensome for nonprofits.

Projects that have been selected through the New York City Department of Homeless Services’ (DHS) shelter Requests for Proposals can apply to the fund.

“This DHS revolving shelter fund is an essential bridge funding tool for our not-for-profit provider partners that are increasingly developing their own shelter sites but have fewer resources to invest in the significant acquisition and predevelopment costs that must be met well before the city contract is in effect,” said Department of Social Services Acting Commissioner Molly Park.

Selected nonprofits can receive predevelopment loans for up to 130 percent of the costs associated with the project to cover site acquisition and other predevelopment costs. The funds will later be paid back to the shelter fund, allowing for the $15 million investment to support multiple projects over time.

The program will fund up to 10 new shelters in the first four years and continue to fund additional projects as loans are paid back, city officials said.

“As the city continues to face an unprecedented homelessness crisis, it is important to ensure all New Yorkers have a safe place to rest their head at night, which is why we are proud to announce the new shelter acquisition fund,” said Chief Housing Officer Jessica Katz. “Working closely with our nonprofit and community leaders, who are at the forefront of homeless outreach, will ensure that everyone has the support and services they need to get back on their feet. We are grateful to SeaChange Capital Partners for working with us to improve the conditions of our shelter system.”

For more, please visit nyc.gov/dss.