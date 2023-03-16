$15 million for nonprofits to build shelters
$15 millones a organizaciones sin fines de lucro para construir refugios
$15 million for nonprofits to build shelters
A new fund has been created to help nonprofit service providers build, own, and operate homeless shelters.
The revolving $15 million fund will support the development of new shelters and rehabilitation of existing sites, Mayor Eric Adams said, and is intended to alleviate the upfront financial burden that often prohibits experienced nonprofits from constructing their own shelters.
“One of our top goals outlined in our housing and homelessness blueprint was to replace aging and substandard shelters with better high-quality facilities. This $15 million in funding will help the Department of Social Services and their nonprofit partners provide a more stabilized shelter environment for adults looking to better their lives and for children in this system as they continue their education,” said Adams. “I also want to thank the philanthropic community for pitching in with much-needed seed capital so that this revolving acquisition fund can continue to grow through this administration and beyond.”
The public-private initiative includes a $5 million investment from the city and $10 million in philanthropic capital from SeaChange Capital Partners.
It will spur the creation of nonprofit-led shelters by bridging upfront acquisition and predevelopment costs that must be paid in advance of contract registration, but are often burdensome for nonprofits.
Projects that have been selected through the New York City Department of Homeless Services’ (DHS) shelter Requests for Proposals can apply to the fund.
“This DHS revolving shelter fund is an essential bridge funding tool for our not-for-profit provider partners that are increasingly developing their own shelter sites but have fewer resources to invest in the significant acquisition and predevelopment costs that must be met well before the city contract is in effect,” said Department of Social Services Acting Commissioner Molly Park.
Selected nonprofits can receive predevelopment loans for up to 130 percent of the costs associated with the project to cover site acquisition and other predevelopment costs. The funds will later be paid back to the shelter fund, allowing for the $15 million investment to support multiple projects over time.
The program will fund up to 10 new shelters in the first four years and continue to fund additional projects as loans are paid back, city officials said.
“As the city continues to face an unprecedented homelessness crisis, it is important to ensure all New Yorkers have a safe place to rest their head at night, which is why we are proud to announce the new shelter acquisition fund,” said Chief Housing Officer Jessica Katz. “Working closely with our nonprofit and community leaders, who are at the forefront of homeless outreach, will ensure that everyone has the support and services they need to get back on their feet. We are grateful to SeaChange Capital Partners for working with us to improve the conditions of our shelter system.”
For more, please visit nyc.gov/dss.
$15 millones a organizaciones sin fines de lucro para construir refugios
Se ha creado un nuevo fondo para ayudar a los proveedores de servicios sin fines de lucro a construir, poseer y administrar refugios para personas sin hogar.
El fondo renovable de $15 millones de dólares apoyará el desarrollo de nuevos refugios y la rehabilitación de los existentes, dijo el alcalde Eric Adams, y pretende aliviar la carga financiera inicial que a menudo prohíbe a las organizaciones sin fines de lucro con experiencia construir sus propios refugios.
“Uno de los principales objetivos de nuestro plan de vivienda y personas sin hogar era sustituir los albergues anticuados y deficientes por instalaciones de mejor calidad. Estos $15 millones de dólares en financiación ayudarán al Departamento de Servicios Sociales y a sus socios sin fines de lucro a proporcionar un entorno de refugio más estable para los adultos y los niños que buscan mejorar sus vidas en este sistema mientras continúan su educación”, dijo Adams. “También quiero agradecer a la comunidad filantrópica por contribuir con un capital inicial muy necesario para que este fondo renovable de adquisiciones pueda seguir creciendo a lo largo de esta administración y más allá”.
La iniciativa público-privada incluye una inversión de $5 millones de dólares de la ciudad y $10 millones de capital filantrópico de SeaChange Capital Partners.
Estimulará la creación de refugios sin fines de lucro reduciendo los costos iniciales de adquisición y pre desarrollo que deben pagarse antes del registro del contrato, pero que a menudo resultan onerosos para las organizaciones sin fines de lucro.
Los proyectos que hayan sido seleccionados a través de las Solicitudes de Propuestas de albergues del Departamento de Servicios para Personas sin Hogar (DHS, por sus siglas en inglés) de la ciudad de Nueva York pueden presentar su solicitud al fondo.
“Este fondo renovable para refugios del DHS es una herramienta de financiación puente esencial para nuestros socios proveedores sin fines de lucro que están desarrollando cada vez más sus propios sitios de refugio, pero tienen menos recursos para invertir en los importantes costos de adquisición y pre desarrollo que deben cumplirse mucho antes de que el contrato de la ciudad entre en vigor”, dijo la comisionada interina del Departamento de Servicios Sociales, Molly Park.
Las organizaciones sin fines de lucro seleccionadas pueden recibir préstamos previo al desarrollo por hasta el 130% de los costos asociados con el proyecto para cubrir la adquisición del terreno y otros costos previos al desarrollo. Los fondos se devolverán posteriormente al fondo de refugios, lo que permitirá que la inversión de $15 millones de dólares respalde múltiples proyectos a lo largo del tiempo.
El programa financiará hasta 10 nuevos refugios en los primeros cuatro años y continuará financiando proyectos adicionales a medida que se devuelvan los préstamos, dijeron las autoridades municipales.
“Mientras la ciudad sigue enfrentándose a una crisis sin precedentes de personas sin hogar, es importante garantizar que todos los neoyorquinos tengan un lugar seguro donde descansar la cabeza por la noche, por lo que estamos orgullosos de anunciar el nuevo fondo para la adquisición de refugios”, dijo la directora general de Vivienda, Jessica Katz. “Trabajar estrechamente con nuestros líderes comunitarios y sin fines de lucro, que están a la vanguardia de la ayuda a las personas sin hogar, garantizará que todos tengan el apoyo y los servicios necesarios para recuperarse. Agradecemos a SeaChange Capital Partners que trabaje con nosotros para mejorar las condiciones de nuestro sistema de refugios”.
Para más información, por favor visite nyc.gov/dss.