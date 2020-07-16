- English
- Español
10 for the 13th
What a few minutes on the Census will mean for our district
By Adriano Espaillat
In the midst of Coronavirus and societal unrest happening right now, the 2020 Census is understandably the last thing on the minds of most people.
In fact, as of July 13, 2020, only 58.8% of residents in New York’s 13th Congressional district and 62% of people nationwide have completed it since it kicked off in mid-March.
Still, it is vital that everyone in New York’s 13th congressional district take 10 minutes to fill it out. Here’s why.
The solutions to the problems we are currently facing will be determined by who has power and how money is allocated to communities across the country. The
Census is critical in determining both.
The 2020 Census will determine how many congressional seats each state receives and how federal funding will be allocated over the next decade as we recover from the current pandemic, strive to make needed changes, and build resilience against future crises.
It will also determine how $1.5 trillion dollars in federal funding is allocated over the next 10 years for our hospitals, schools, small business development, and
infrastructure projects like road construction and repairs.
In fact, the U.S. Congress has acted over the course of the past few months to allocate trillions of dollars of funding to address the COVID-19 pandemic. The bills dictating who receives funding were written by Members of Congress whose seats are tied to the results of the Census and much of the funding in the bills was allocated based on the results of the Census.
An undercount in our community could mean missing out on millions of dollars in the future at a time when more investments are needed. Estimates have shown that communities may lose up to $3,000 in funding for every single person that doesn’t complete the 2020 Census. That adds up quickly.
Because the Census is also used to determine the allocation of Congressional seats, an undercount in New York may lead to fewer Members of Congress representing our state. That means that the priorities of New Yorkers won’t be as well represented in our nation’s capital.
10 minutes is all it takes to positively impact our communities and families throughout the district, so they have the resources to live healthy and prosperous lives.
Please do your part by completing your Census at my2020Census.gov.
Adriano Espaillat represents the 13th Congressional District in the U.S. Congress. It comprises Upper Manhattan and parts of the West Bronx. For more, please visit espaillat.house.gov or follow him at @RepEspaillat.
10 para el 13
Qué significarán unos pocos minutos en el Censo para nuestro distrito
Por Adriano Espaillat
En medio del coronavirus y los disturbios sociales que están ocurriendo en este momento, el Censo 2020 es comprensiblemente la última cosa en la mente de la mayoría de las personas.
De hecho, hasta el 13 de julio del 2020, solo el 58.8% de los residentes del distrito congresual 13 de Nueva York y el 62% de las personas en todo el país lo han completado desde que comenzó a mediados de marzo.
Aún así, es vital que todos en el distrito congresual 13 de Nueva York tomen 10 minutos para completarlo. Estas son las razones:
Las soluciones a los problemas que enfrentamos actualmente estarán determinadas por quién tiene poder y cómo se asigna el dinero a las comunidades de todo el país. El Censo es crítico para determinar ambos.
El Censo 2020 determinará cuántos escaños en el Congreso recibirá cada Estado y cómo se asignarán los fondos federales durante la próxima década a medida que nos recuperemos de la pandemia actual, nos esforcemos por hacer los cambios necesarios y creemos resiliencia frente a futuras crisis.
También determinará cómo se asignan $1.5 billones de dólares (trillones en el sistema numérico inglés) en fondos federales durante los próximos 10 años para nuestros hospitales, escuelas, desarrollo de pequeñas empresas y proyectos de infraestructura como la construcción y reparación de carreteras.
De hecho, el Congreso de los Estados Unidos ha actuado en el transcurso de los últimos meses para asignar billones de dólares de fondos para abordar la pandemia de COVID-19. Los proyectos de ley que dictaban quién recibe fondos fueron redactados por miembros del Congreso cuyos escaños están vinculados a los resultados del Censo y gran parte de los fondos en los proyectos de ley se asignaron en base a los resultados del Censo.
Un conteo incompleto en nuestra comunidad podría significar perder millones de dólares en el futuro en un momento en que se necesitan más inversiones. Las estimaciones han demostrado que las comunidades pueden perder hasta $3,000 en fondos por cada persona que no complete el Censo 2020. Eso aumenta rápidamente.
Debido a que el Censo también se usa para determinar la asignación de escaños en el Congreso, un conteo incompleto en Nueva York puede conducir a que menos miembros del Congreso representen a nuestro estado. Eso significa que las prioridades de los neoyorquinos no estarían tan bien representadas en la capital de nuestra nación.
10 minutos es todo lo que se necesita para impactar positivamente a nuestras comunidades y familias en todo el distrito, a fin de que tengan los recursos para
llevar vidas saludables y prósperas.
Haga su parte completando su Censo en my2020Census.gov.
Adriano Espaillat representa el 13er Distrito del Congreso en el Congreso de los Estados Unidos. Comprende el Alto Manhattan y partes del West Bronx. Para obtener más información, visite espaillat.house.gov o sígalo en @RepEspaillat.