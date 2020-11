$1.5 million for victims of Bronx auto dealer scam

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is sending refunds totaling nearly $1.5 million to individuals who were affected by allegedly unlawful financing and sales practices by auto dealer Bronx Honda, located at 2541 East Tremont Avenue.

According to the FTC, Bronx Honda and its General Manager told sales employees to charge higher financing markups and fees to African-American and Hispanic customers. The defendants told employees that these groups should be targeted due to their limited education, and not to attempt the same practices with non-Hispanic white consumers, the FTC said.

The complaint alleged that African-American consumers were charged about $163 more in interest than similarly situated non-Hispanic white consumers, while Hispanic consumers were charged about $211 more in interest.

In addition, the FTC alleged that Bronx Honda failed to honor advertised sale prices, changed the sales price on paperwork in the middle of the sale without telling the consumer, double-charged consumers for taxes and fees and misrepresented to consumers that they were required to pay extra reconditioning and warranty fees to purchase “certified” vehicles.

Bronx Honda and its General Manager Carlo Fittanto will pay $1.5 million to settle FTC’s charges. In addition, the dealer will be required to establish a fair lending program that will, among other components, cap the amount of additional interest markup they can charge consumers.

The FTC is providing refunds, averaging about $371 each, to 3,977 victims of the Bronx dealer’s practices.

Actions by the FTC led to more than $642 million in refunds to U.S. consumers in fiscal year 2020.

Consumers who financed a car purchase from Bronx Honda from 2016 through 2018 and have not previously requested a refund should contact JND Legal Administration at 888.921.0727.

For more information, go to bit.ly/38uR0Ok or call 877.FTC.HELP.