Inwood Art Works launches filmmaker fund

By Gregg McQueen

A new filmmaker fund has been launched to inspire the creation of cinema within the Inwood community.

Provided by Inwood Art Works, the grant will allow local filmmakers to access up to $5,000 to fund film projects made between September 2019 and August 2020.

A nonprofit that curates visual and performing arts events, Inwood Art Works sponsors the annual Inwood Film Festival and conducts a popular outdoor film series, Film Works Alfresco.

Inwood Art Works founder Aaron Simms said the grant was inspired by the fifth installment of the film festival, slated for March 2020.

“We wanted to do something special for our fifth year,” he said. “Instead of giving ourselves a gift, we decided to give a gift to filmmakers. It feels like we’re putting equity back into the community.”

Grant applications are being accepted until July 31.

To be eligible, the filmmaker must be a resident of Inwood, Washington Heights, Marble Hill, Kingsbridge or Riverdale. Applicants must have at least one validated credit as a Producer, Director, or primary Director of Photography.

Student films are not eligible for submission.

Simms said there could be several grant winners, based on the number of submissions and scope of the project.

“There’s no requirement for content,” Simms added. “The films can be about anything. We love local stories, and we encourage those types of submissions. But at the end of the day, we want solid storytelling.”

Applications will be reviewed by the Inwood Film Festival selection committee, with the winners to be announced on September 1.

Grant recipients will automatically have their films considered for the next Inwood Film Festival.

“Our greatest hope is that we’re an enabler,” Simms remarked. “We would love it if filmmakers were able to finish a project because of us. We believe in local artists and want to help them to complete their vision.”

For more information, please visit www.inwoodartworks.nyc.