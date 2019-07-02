- English
- Español
Reel Ride
Inwood Art Works launches filmmaker fund
By Gregg McQueen
A new filmmaker fund has been launched to inspire the creation of cinema within the Inwood community.
Provided by Inwood Art Works, the grant will allow local filmmakers to access up to $5,000 to fund film projects made between September 2019 and August 2020.
A nonprofit that curates visual and performing arts events, Inwood Art Works sponsors the annual Inwood Film Festival and conducts a popular outdoor film series, Film Works Alfresco.
Inwood Art Works founder Aaron Simms said the grant was inspired by the fifth installment of the film festival, slated for March 2020.
“We wanted to do something special for our fifth year,” he said. “Instead of giving ourselves a gift, we decided to give a gift to filmmakers. It feels like we’re putting equity back into the community.”
Grant applications are being accepted until July 31.
To be eligible, the filmmaker must be a resident of Inwood, Washington Heights, Marble Hill, Kingsbridge or Riverdale. Applicants must have at least one validated credit as a Producer, Director, or primary Director of Photography.
Student films are not eligible for submission.
Simms said there could be several grant winners, based on the number of submissions and scope of the project.
“There’s no requirement for content,” Simms added. “The films can be about anything. We love local stories, and we encourage those types of submissions. But at the end of the day, we want solid storytelling.”
Applications will be reviewed by the Inwood Film Festival selection committee, with the winners to be announced on September 1.
Grant recipients will automatically have their films considered for the next Inwood Film Festival.
“Our greatest hope is that we’re an enabler,” Simms remarked. “We would love it if filmmakers were able to finish a project because of us. We believe in local artists and want to help them to complete their vision.”
For more information, please visit www.inwoodartworks.nyc.
Se lanza fondo para cineastas
Por Gregg McQueen
Se ha lanzado un nuevo fondo de cineastas para inspirar la creación de cine dentro de la comunidad de Inwood.
Proporcionada por Inwood Art Works, la subvención permitirá a los cineastas locales acceder a hasta $5,000 dólares para financiar proyectos cinematográficos realizados entre septiembre de 2019 y agosto de 2020.
Una organización sin fines de lucro que cura artes visuales y escénicas en la comunidad de Inwood, Inwood Art Works patrocina el festival anual de cine de Inwood y dirige una popular serie de películas al aire libre, Film Works Alfresco.
El fundador de Inwood Art Works, Aaron Simms, dijo que la subvención se inspiró en la quinta entrega del festival de cine, programada para marzo de 2020.
“Queríamos hacer algo especial para nuestro quinto año”, dijo. “En lugar de darnos un regalo, decidimos dar un regalo a los cineastas. Es como si estuviéramos restableciendo la equidad en la comunidad”.
Las solicitudes para la subvención serán aceptadas hasta el 31 de julio.
Para ser elegible, el cineasta debe ser residente de Inwood, Washington Heights, Marble Hill, Kingsbridge o Riverdale. Los solicitantes deben tener al menos un crédito validado como productor, director o director principal de fotografía.
Las películas de estudiantes no son elegibles para ser presentadas.
Simms dijo que podría haber varios ganadores de subvenciones, de acuerdo con la cantidad de presentaciones y el alcance del proyecto.
“No hay ningún requisito para el contenido”, agregó Simms. “Las películas pueden ser sobre cualquier cosa. Nos encantan las historias locales y alentamos este tipo de presentaciones. Pero al final del día, queremos contar historias sólidas”.
Las solicitudes serán revisadas por el comité de selección del Festival de Cine de Inwood, y los ganadores se anunciarán el 1 de septiembre.
Las películas de los beneficiarios de las subvenciones serán automáticamente consideradas para el próximo Festival de cine de Inwood.
“Nuestra mayor esperanza es que seamos un facilitador”, comentó Simms. “Nos encantaría que los cineastas pudieran terminar un proyecto gracias a nosotros. Creemos en los artistas locales y queremos ayudarles a completar su visión”.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.inwoodartworks.nyc.