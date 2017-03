Workplan for wellness

New strategy aims to combat opioid abuse

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Héctor Mata is a life-saver.

While working with the Washington Heights Corner Project, a group that promotes harm reduction among drug users, Mata frequently employed naloxone, a nasal medication used for reversing the effects of an overdose, to revive opioid users.

“I’ve reversed 26 overdoses,” Mata said. “I’ve saved 26 lives with naloxone.”

He recalled an incident where he administered naloxone to an unresponsive man who overdosed in a Northern Manhattan park.

“His face was blue, his fingers were grey. Then a few minutes later, the person was walking out of the park with me and into our office,” said Mata, now a staff member at Vocal-NY. “That’s the power of naloxone — it can help somebody recover and get their life back.”

On March 13, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city will distribute 100,000 naloxone kits citywide in attempt to prevent opioid deaths. The kits will be provided to treatment centers, homeless shelters and community-based organizations, as well as all New York Police Department (NYPD) patrol officers.

Kits will also be available at 1,000 pharmacies citywide.

The naloxone kit dispersal is part of a $38-million-per year initiative the city has launched to combat a rising epidemic of opioid deaths, marking an aggressive approach to reducing opioid addiction and supply, and enhancing substance abuse treatment.

The program, dubbed “HealingNYC,” was announced by de Blasio and other city officials at Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx, the borough with the highest rate of opioid-related deaths.

The goal is to reduce opioid overdose deaths by 35 percent over the next five years, said de Blasio.

“Each year, we’re driving down the number,” he stated. “Every single year, that number should be going down.”

The initiative also includes programs to connect 20,000 more New Yorkers with medication-assisted treatment, create mental health clinics in more high-need schools, and bolster a police crackdown on illegal opioids.

First Lady Chirlane McCray pointed out that drug use caused more fatalities in New York City last year than homicides and car accidents combined, with more than 1,300 overdose deaths ― an average of more than three per day.

More than 80 percent of overdose deaths in 2016 were related to opioid use.

“That is the highest ever recorded,” said Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett. “That’s the bad news. The good news is that these deaths are preventable.”

McCray, who has spearheaded the city’s $850 million ThriveNYC program to improve mental health services, said allowing New Yorkers to access naloxone kits without a prescription at local pharmacies could be an important factor in preparing them to deal with an overdose emergency.

“We all have a role to play in combating a crisis that has taken far too many lives,” she remarked.

Currently, 750 pharmacies already offer naloxone over the counter. Bassett said each kit costs about $50 and includes two doses. Civilians can be trained by a pharmacist how to administer the drug.

Officials said that a synthetic opioid known as fentanyl was involved in approximately half of overdose deaths last year.

The drug is similar to morphine, but 50 to 100 times more potent, said Bassett.

Following a model used for disease control and outbreak investigation, Bassett explained that the Health Department will deploy additional field staff where the agency sees a developing drug problem.

As part of “HealingNYC,” the city will also educate physicians and other healthcare professionals on the dangers of prescription opioid painkillers, and warn against overprescribing, de Blasio said.

“As a physician who has cared for many patients with opioid use disorders, I have seen firsthand the impact that effective treatment can have not only for people in recovery, but for their friends, family, and communities. We’ve done a lot to decrease the stigma of mental illness,” noted Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Dr. Herminia Palacio. “We also want to destigmatize treatments.”

He slammed the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid epidemic.

“The painkillers that have become all too common are some of the most addictive drugs on the planet,” said de Blasio. “And let’s be clear, the pharmaceutical industry has peddled them in the name of profit.”

He noted that OxyContin sales topped $3 billion in the U.S. in 2010.

“The overuse of these drugs was planned by the pharmaceutical industry, and the results have been devastating,” remarked de Blasio.

“We have a reality where people get addicted to heroin because they were hooked on a painkiller,” he said.

The mayor said the police will work closely with city prosecutors to help dismantle opioid trafficking networks.

“We’re going to try to be as creative as possible in terms of prosecution,” added Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill said that opioid crisis is “changing the way the men and women of the NYPD do their job.”

Through a pilot program, more than 13,000 naloxone kits have already been distributed to officers, who saved 51 people last year and 17 so far in 2017, explained O’Neill.

He said the NYPD will now investigate all overdose cases they are made aware of, both fatal and non-fatal, and will assign 84 investigators to tackle the issue. The department’s Overdose Response Squads will work to identify dealers to disrupt the trafficking of opioids.

“It’s not going to go away,” said O’Neill. “It’s not going to get better unless we all take affirmative steps here.”