Working with E-Waste

By Breanna Giovanniello for the New York League of Conservation Voters (NYLCV)

As you take inventory of what might be needed for your family’s back to school checklist or just for an office spruce-up, it’s important to determine the most responsible way to dispose of electronic devices you no longer need.

Electronics are made with heavy metals, chemicals, and plastics and when e-waste is disposed of in landfills, these items leach out toxins into the environment that pollute the air, water, and soil. If recycled, precious metals and other valuables from e-waste can be reclaimed and reused instead of mining for new materials.

By diverting electronic waste from landfills, we are able to conserve natural resources and simultaneously keeping the environment cleaner and safer.

The following are various options for discarding your unwanted electronics:

Drop off electronics, whether or not the equipment is still working, at Goodwill (no CRTs), Salvation Army, Best Buy, or Staples (no TVs).

Ask your retailer if they will reclaim your old electronic item when they deliver your new one.

The city’s Department of Sanitation has specific guidelines on disposing of electronics here: http://on.nyc.gov/1NEYMiZ .

. New York City apartment buildings with 10 or more units can sign up with e-cycleNYC for free and convenient recycling collection service. Find out more at http://on.nyc.gov/1Pzq5ks .

. Bring old electronics to an upcoming SAFE Disposal event or to a Lower East Side Ecology Center e-waste event hosted by the city. There is more information at this link: http://on.nyc.gov/1QQjDm0 .

Bring old electronics to an upcoming SAFE Disposal event or to a Lower East Side Ecology Center e-waste event hosted by the city. There is more information at this link: . Donate or sell old items that can still be used.

See if your brand offers free mail-back options on this list — http://on.ny.gov/1ObNUQJ — of electronic equipment manufacturers registered in New York State.

To avoid creating a great deal of e-waste in the first place, purchase a good-quality product. It may cost more up-front, but it will last longer and be beneficial in the long run.

For more on how to dispose of electronic waste and other green living tips, please visit nylcv.org.