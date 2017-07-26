Workers rally behind action plan

The summer of hell is getting hotter.

Transit Workers Union Local 100 (TWU) has launched a new campaign calling out Mayor Bill de Blasio for his remarks to date refusing to split the costs 50/50 of the proposed subway action plan just proposed by MTA Chairman Joseph Lhota.

The union, which represents 38,000 workers in the New York City public transportation system, is also calling on the city’s representatives serving on the MTA board to resign if de Blasio does not reverse course.

“The mayor can’t run and he can’t hide from his responsibility,” said TWU International and Local 100 President John Samuelsen. “This is a crisis. The riders, who are the mayor’s constituents, are suffering. We need real leadership, not finger pointing and political posturing.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said that the plan put forward by Lhota, whom he appointed to serve as Chair, is one he supports, calling it “substantive and realistic.”

Samuelsen says de Blasio could move to allocate a fraction of the city’s $4 billion surplus in taxpayer money.

Members and officers of TWU Local 100 attended the MTA monthly board meeting Wed., Jul. 26th, and Vice President Tony Utano said the union was “100 percent” on board with the proposal, which also calls for an additional 2,400 transit workers.

“It’s a solid plan,” said Utano. “But this is a dead-end track without the necessary funding. Without financial support from the state – and the city – riders will be forced to suffer through more delays, more breakdowns and more misery.”