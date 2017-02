Woman’s Work

Kitchen and Curb at the Hebrew Tabernacle

By Ruth Lilienstein-Gatton | Heightsites.com

We’ve seen a lot of art made from the ordinary debris of our industrial age. The Dadaists, defying notions of conventional modernist painting, took manufactured pieces of modern life and turned them upside down or sideways into statements that played with ideas of appropriation. In so doing, they loosened up our gazes to embrace the beauty in functional designs, to discover the esthetics of machines and utensils. More recently, found-object art has evolved in reaction to environmental concerns. With pollution reshaping our natural landscape, artists repurpose garbage with a mission and a vision. It’s something of a surprise when an artist can render something personal and unexpected from assembled bits of metal, plastic, wood, and glass.

Wilhelmina Grant’s constructions, on display in the Hebrew Tabernacle’s Gold Wing Gallery, abound with femininity. Female bodies and faces take shape from, among other objects, used cooking tools–the inevitable raw materials of women’s work.

Grant’s work draws meaning from the artist’s personal journey through illness and healing.

A breast-cancer survivor, and author of the book A Feeling of Fullness, Grant cites her working of discarded materials into art as “a metaphor for renewal and boundless possibilities.” But gravity doesn’t trouble these sculptures.

Steel scrubbing pads serves as hair for faces, some which resemble African masks. Bent spatula “arms” are attached to a torso made from a grater, also adorned with two small metal breasts. Part of a metal ice-tray curves into the bones of a fish’s body. In these fanciful sculptures organic life forms spring from pieces of rigid utilitarianism, giving them a delightful “second life.”

This is art designed to make you smile. The sculptures are ready-to-own, set either in box-like, brown, wood frames or left simply attached to their wooden backings. Grant’s work remains on display at the Hebrew Tabernacle Gold Wing Gallery through the end of February—but they just may be of interest to someone searching for a unique valentine.

The Hebrew Tabernacle is located at 551 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10033. Its phone number is 212.568.8304. For more information on the artist, please visit wilhelminagrant.com.